Used 2014 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me
- 39,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$47,991
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Evolution Raceworks Downpipes $1350 Ginani ECU Stage 2 $2895 BM3 ECU Stage 2 $1895 Fi Exhaust with Carbon fiber Tips $4800 LED carbon Fiber Steering Wheel $1250 Vorsteiner Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser $2895 RW Carbon Fiber Front Lip $750 RW Carbon Fiber trunk lip $750 RW Carbon Mirror Covers $650 DinMan Red Carbon fiber Paddle Shifters $850 Vossen VPS-305 Forged Wheels $9500 Apple carplay $500. .INOZETEK Wrap $3000 Presented in stunning San Marino Blue Metallic, our 2014 BMW M6 Convertible is primed to get your pulse pounding! Fueled by a potent 4.4 Liter Twin Turbo V8 that delivers 560hp on demand while paired with a lightning-quick 7 Speed M Double Clutch Automatic transmission that provides uninterrupted acceleration and launches our convertible from zero to 60mph in an astonishing 4.2 seconds. With adjustable settings for the suspension, steering, and transmission, our stunning Rear Wheel Drive M6 goes from a comfortable purr to an enthusiastic roar with just the touch of a button. Nothing is as life-affirming as an open air ride in this M6 convertible. A power-operated fabric top is the perfect accent to the unique silhouette of the M6. Step inside our M6 and experience the bliss provided by sumptuous leather on 16-way power-adjustable heated leather seats. Stay safely connected via Bluetooth technology, listen to HD radio on a sublime surround-sound audio system or find your way with voice-controlled full-color navigation. Our easy-to-use wide screen iDrive electronics interface allows you to stay connected to your digital world as you relish this exhilarating ride. Of course, BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true in this M6 with advanced features meticulously engineered to keep you safe from harm including a backup camera, brake assist, and stability/traction control. This is top-shelf luxury that you've got to see it in the flesh. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C56ED651009
Stock: 651009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 47,281 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$39,998
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C54ED160265
Stock: 19190682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,471 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,995
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior with Black Interior Power Driver Seating Climate Control Cruise Control Bluetooth Power Mirrors Navigation System -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C59EDZ78729
Stock: TZ78729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 66,142 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$37,995
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black interior, M6 Coupe trim. Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 66,142! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN HIGH-END SURROUND SOUN..., TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH..., ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, COMPETITION PACKAGE, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDMP3 Player OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE Wheels: 20 x 9.5 Frt & 20 x 10.5 Rr M Lt Alloy Double spoke style 601M, Tires: P265/35R20 Frt & P295/30R20 Rr Performance, Competition Package, enhanced sport suspension/damper application, specific M Dynamic Mode (MDM) application and enhanced/more-direct steering, Engine: 4.4L DOHC V8 32V TwinPower Turbo, Sport Exhaust with Black Chrome-Plated Exhaust Tips, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display (HUD), additional colors and refined graphics, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Power Rear Sunshade, BANG & OLUFSEN HIGH-END SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Featuring Acoustic Lens Technology (ALT) and Dirac Dimensions technology, System includes 1200 watts of power and 16 active loudspeakers, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras Provides video of area alongside doors as well as traffic approaching vehicle from the side, images are displayed on the control display, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH smartphone integration, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH with DRIVELOGIC (STD). It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C59ED160181
Stock: R54913B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 89,379 miles
$26,495
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C56EDZ78378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,500
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
20' x 9 Front x 20 x 10 Rear M Alloy Wheels, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, BMW Apps, Driver Assistance Package, Executive Package, Full LED Lights, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Side & Top View Cameras, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Metallic 2013 BMW M6 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43542 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C52DD159825
Stock: P159825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 27,892 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,999
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2013 BMW M6 BASE 2DR COUPE COMES LOADED WITH V8 TWIN TURBO ENGINE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, MEMORY HEATED AND POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER BROWN UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. MSRP WAS LIKE 147 000 . ESTA 2013 BMW M6 BASE 2DR COUPE VIENE CON V8 MOTOR TURBO DOBLE, NAVEGACIÓN, CÁMARA TRASERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, ASIENTO ELECTRICOS CON MEMORIA Y CALEFACCIÓN, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO MARRON SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $3000. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C53DC968742
Stock: 968742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 BMW M6Alpine White Exterior over Black Full Merino Leather Interior Only 31,487 miles!V8 4.4L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE20 M Wheel 343 M w/ Perf NonrftDriving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,900)Active Blind Spot DetectionActive Driving AssistantSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit InfoExecutive Package (Originally $5,300)Heated Steering WheelPower rear sunshadeRear sunshadesFront ventilated seatsActive front seatsHeated rear seatsHead-up DisplayBang & Olufsen Sound System (Originally $3,700) Front Ventilated Seats (Originally $200) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.4L Engine560 Horsepower500 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 7 Speed Double Clutch A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C58DD159764
Stock: 159764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 42,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$47,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2015 BMW M6 Coupe with 42k miles. Singapore Gray Metallic with Black Leather.Factory options include:Executive Package,Driver Assistance Plus,Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Active Blind Spot Detection,Active Driving Assistant,Active Front Heated and Ventilated Seats,Adaptive Full LED Headlights,Head-Up Display,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Rear Sunshade,Side & Top View Cameras.Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C59FD160716
Stock: 005205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 46,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,588
Van Hyundai - Carrollton / Texas
** NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS **, ** LEATHER **, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, 2D Coupe, 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Space Gray Metallic, Black w/Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery. Clean CARFAX. 2015 BMW M6 Van Hyundai proudly serving the DFW Metroplex.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C55FD160762
Stock: FD160762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 88,484 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER, SEXY M SERIES DROPTOP.............................................2013 BMW M6 CONVERTIBLE, ALPINE WHITE WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, HEADS UP DISPLAY, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICED AT BMW OF FRESNO, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C58DDZ78218
Stock: MAX18682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 32,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$47,924
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
GREAT MILES 32,134! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged Engine, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, WHEELS: 20 X 9.5 FRT & 20 X 10.5.. EXECUTIVE PACKAGE READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGESBANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, WHEELS: 20 X 9.5 FRT & 20 X 10.5 RR BLACK M light forged alloy double spoke style 343M, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH with SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL. BMW M6 Convertible with San Marino Blue metallic exterior and Silverstone Extended Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 560 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says The 2015 BMW M6 is a standout among high-performance coupes. It has prodigious power and plush luxurious trim while also retaining a fun-to-drive nature.. VISIT US TODAYIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Merino Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C55FD651441
Stock: B9243P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 45,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,988
Limerock Motors - Attleboro / Massachusetts
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this BMW M6 CONV. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this M6 CONV's mileage reads low at 45,005. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.4L 8 cyl engine under the hood. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped BMW M6 CONV like this at any price! This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Franklin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C52DC985736
Stock: 12-10957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ *ONE OWNER* ~ 2015 BMW M6 Convertible ~ Black on Black on Black on Black ~ Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Heads Up Display And More... ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C56FD651416
Stock: SA239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2018
- 59,304 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,998
Texas Auto - Webster / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C53DD159803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,950
BMW of Mamaroneck - Mamaroneck / New York
**Bang & Olufsen Sound System**BMW Individual Full Merino Leather Upholstery**Dark Red Sycamore Wood Trim**Head-Up Display**Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats**20 x 9 Frt & 20 x 10 Rr M Alloys**Navigation**Rearview Camera**SiriusXM**Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Display: analog, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C53FD651292
Stock: D651292M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 77,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,995
Elite Auto Mall - Queens / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C54FD160705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
ZT Motors - Detroit / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C53DDZ78062
Stock: 21654654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
