Used 2018 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

4,362 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Forester Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,362 listings
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    14,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,814

    $4,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    24,200 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $3,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in White
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    18,351 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,499

    $2,455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i

    23,594 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,599

    $3,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited

    23,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,491

    $2,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited

    31,013 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $2,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    33,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,480

    $3,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring

    8,658 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,587

    $3,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited

    10,643 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,733

    $3,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    36,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,897

    $3,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    37,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,998

    $2,610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring

    19,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,950

    $2,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited

    14,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,472

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i

    50,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,190

    $2,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Silver
    certified

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    25,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $23,598

    $2,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    20,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,950

    $1,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring

    51,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,985

    $2,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    33,551 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,499

    $1,876 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Forester searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,362 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2018 Subaru Forester

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Forester
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4107 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Better than Expected
Mark in the North Georgia Mountains,05/01/2018
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
We purchased a base model 2018 Forester as an economical everyday/trip vehicle to replace our 16 year old Mazda hatchback. We needed something with a little more room, but was still economical to own and operate. Another requisite was a manual transmission which is getting harder to find outside of sport models, but was still available in the Forester. This is our first Subaru, and we hope their reputation for durability and reliability are warranted. The vehicle has so far (1600 miles and about a month of use), proven to be better than expected. The interior comfort, quietness of the cabin at speed, ride quality, ease of entry and exit, storage space, and fuel economy have all been excellent. The fuel economy has been a surprise (over 29 mpg combined), in that we exceed the EPA estimates for the model without really trying. The manual 6 speed shifts well and the engine has plenty of power and torque for everyday driving. It has a roomy and comfortable back seat capable of long trips with little trouble. The only criticism so far is that some of the interior materials seem to have hard plastic finishes. The base infotainment stereo unit has an excellent sound and easy Bluetooth connectability, as well as great radio reception, and shockingly, a CD player for us old folks that like such things. The standard backup camera comes in handy for parking in tight places. It handles well on our mountain roads with some expected body lean (for the class of vehicle), and tracks well through the curves. The turning radius is excellent for a vehicle of it's size, for great maneuverability in tight spaces. The all wheel drive and ground clearance will come in handy for exploring the Forest Service roads around here, and when the snow is an issue. Overall, we are very pleased so far with the purchase. Update 11/1/2018 - We have now owned the Forester for 7 months and 9800 miles and are still very pleased with it. One thing I neglected to mention in the earlier review was how fantastic the brakes are in this thing. They have great pedal feel and stop the vehicle very quickly, which has come in handy on a number of occasions. The visibility from the cabin is much better than on any of our other vehicles which helps with confidence on the road. Plus we are still getting over 29 mpg combined mileage. I was disappointed to hear that Subaru has dropped the manual transmission option from the 2019 Forester, and hope they reconsider it in later years for those of us who prefer them. Update 11/1/2019 - We have had the Forester for a year and a half with over 21,000 miles on the odometer, and are still pleased with the purchase. We have had no issues at all and are still getting 29 mpg combined. If I had to nitpick, I would wish for the original equipment tires on the base model to have a little more aggressive AT style tread and a higher treadwear warranty, as the current tires are showing significant wear at this point. Given that we live in the mountains and have pretty much continuous curves and hills to traverse, I'm not surprised with the tire wear, but one can wish. Update 5/1/2020 - We have had the Forester for a little over 2 years now and the vehicle is still running great with no issues at all. Still comfortable, quiet, over 29 mpg combined, and holds contents like Hermione's purse. Still very happy with the purchase with no regrets.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Forester
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Forester info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings