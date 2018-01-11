Used 2018 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
4,362 listings
- 14,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,814$4,220 Below Market
- 24,200 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$3,070 Below Market
- 18,351 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,499$2,455 Below Market
- 23,594 miles
$18,599$3,124 Below Market
- 23,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,491$2,599 Below Market
- 31,013 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,999$2,924 Below Market
- 33,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,480$3,981 Below Market
- 8,658 miles
$23,587$3,939 Below Market
- certified
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited10,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,733$3,078 Below Market
- 36,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,897$3,419 Below Market
- 37,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998$2,610 Below Market
- 19,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,950$2,819 Below Market
- 14,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,472
- 50,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,190$2,882 Below Market
- certified
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium25,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,598$2,231 Below Market
- 20,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,950$1,966 Below Market
- 51,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,985$2,990 Below Market
- 33,551 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,499$1,876 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester
We purchased a base model 2018 Forester as an economical everyday/trip vehicle to replace our 16 year old Mazda hatchback. We needed something with a little more room, but was still economical to own and operate. Another requisite was a manual transmission which is getting harder to find outside of sport models, but was still available in the Forester. This is our first Subaru, and we hope their reputation for durability and reliability are warranted. The vehicle has so far (1600 miles and about a month of use), proven to be better than expected. The interior comfort, quietness of the cabin at speed, ride quality, ease of entry and exit, storage space, and fuel economy have all been excellent. The fuel economy has been a surprise (over 29 mpg combined), in that we exceed the EPA estimates for the model without really trying. The manual 6 speed shifts well and the engine has plenty of power and torque for everyday driving. It has a roomy and comfortable back seat capable of long trips with little trouble. The only criticism so far is that some of the interior materials seem to have hard plastic finishes. The base infotainment stereo unit has an excellent sound and easy Bluetooth connectability, as well as great radio reception, and shockingly, a CD player for us old folks that like such things. The standard backup camera comes in handy for parking in tight places. It handles well on our mountain roads with some expected body lean (for the class of vehicle), and tracks well through the curves. The turning radius is excellent for a vehicle of it's size, for great maneuverability in tight spaces. The all wheel drive and ground clearance will come in handy for exploring the Forest Service roads around here, and when the snow is an issue. Overall, we are very pleased so far with the purchase. Update 11/1/2018 - We have now owned the Forester for 7 months and 9800 miles and are still very pleased with it. One thing I neglected to mention in the earlier review was how fantastic the brakes are in this thing. They have great pedal feel and stop the vehicle very quickly, which has come in handy on a number of occasions. The visibility from the cabin is much better than on any of our other vehicles which helps with confidence on the road. Plus we are still getting over 29 mpg combined mileage. I was disappointed to hear that Subaru has dropped the manual transmission option from the 2019 Forester, and hope they reconsider it in later years for those of us who prefer them. Update 11/1/2019 - We have had the Forester for a year and a half with over 21,000 miles on the odometer, and are still pleased with the purchase. We have had no issues at all and are still getting 29 mpg combined. If I had to nitpick, I would wish for the original equipment tires on the base model to have a little more aggressive AT style tread and a higher treadwear warranty, as the current tires are showing significant wear at this point. Given that we live in the mountains and have pretty much continuous curves and hills to traverse, I'm not surprised with the tire wear, but one can wish. Update 5/1/2020 - We have had the Forester for a little over 2 years now and the vehicle is still running great with no issues at all. Still comfortable, quiet, over 29 mpg combined, and holds contents like Hermione's purse. Still very happy with the purchase with no regrets.
