I have long thought of the Forester as a rather frumpy-looking car with inferior interior materials and ergonomics (my basis for comparison is my beloved 2005 Outback 2.5 XT Limited with a manual transmission). But my 2017 2.0 XT Touring edition of the Forester (with EyeSight) blows away those perceptions. While the exterior design is more purposeful than elegant, I do not find it objectionable, and the interior is a pleasant, rewarding place to pass the miles. In fact, I opted for the Forester over the Outback 3.6R Touring because I prefer the Forester's interior design and ergonomics as well as its performance and handling, which are more responsive and lively (the Outback is nice, but it's comparatively sedate). I find the build quality of the Forester to be excellent and its aesthetics appropriate to its go-anywhere character. Ingress and egress are excellent and outward visibility is superb, in contrast to competitive vehicles that have huge blind spots in the rear quarters. The Harmon Kardon audio system is very pleasing, and EyeSight does what it's designed to do, very well. The front seats are comfortable, but I wish they had a little more lateral support, because the Forester handles so well, and I wish the passenger seat provided adjustability (preferably powered) of height and lumbar support -- significant shortcomings in a vehicle of such overall quality. Also, the tailgate opens and closes rather slowly automatically, but it's quick and easy to do so manually, which I usually do. I initially had serious reservations about going to a CVT, and those reservations were confirmed when test-driving competitive vehicles, but Subaru has implemented this technology extremely well, and I'm very happy with it, in conjunction with SI-Drive. I highly recommend this vehicle for anyone who values function and usability over style, and people of all ages (I'm a "senior") who lead active lifestyles and appreciate a vehicle that's versatile, fun to drive, well built and safe. Yes, the price of this vehicle (loaded, with an extended warranty) approaches $40K, which might strike you as a lot to pay for a Forester, but forget your impressions of previous models; a lot of improvements were made for 2017 (sound deadening, torque vectoring, front-fascia design, steerable LED headlights, interior materials and appointments, etc.). I consider the 2.0 XT Touring edition of the Forester to be a good value in comparison to competitive offerings. Note that I am still quite new to this car, but after some 1,500 miles, I am so enthusiastic about it that I couldn't wait to post a review. I plan to update this review at a later date if anything changes, although I believe these comments are pretty solid. UPDATE: I now have some 40,000 miles on my Forester and can confirm that the above comments remain accurate. At the same time, I would like to add a few details that might be useful to potential buyers. I live in the "flatlands," but I've taken a couple of road trips to Colorado, where Subarus seem to be the "state vehicle," since there are so many of them there -- and for good reason. The Forester handled mountain highways and rocky, steep, muddy, unpaved back roads with aplomb. It's no Jeep, so it's wise to take the rough spots gingerly, but the high ground clearance, X-Mode, S# (Sport sharp) mode, short hood (for good visibility), tight turning circle, and generous approach and departure angles worked beautifully and inspired confidence. With 8 (simulated) gear ratios in S#, the CVT provides fine control of engine braking going downhill, and is easily adjusted with the paddles (I usually do it with the transmission in Manual mode). While I find S# mode a little fussy in flat country, I've come to be a great fan of it under more demanding driving conditions. While every previous car I've owned had a manual transmission, and it took me a while to adjust to the CVT (it does have some idiosyncracies), I can say now that I've become a great fan of Subaru's implementation of this technology. I've read some criticisms of it, but I have not had any of those concerns with the high-torque version of the CVT that is paired with the 2.0 XT engine. I also found that the 2.0 XT engine, with its twin-scroll turbo and direct injection, has plenty of power for high-altitude (i.e., thin-air) mountain driving. In short, of all the competitive vehicles I've tested, I consider the Touring edition of the Forester 2.0 XT to be the best blend of "sport" and "utility." It may not have the sexiest styling (I find it neither elegant nor objectionable), but I find it tasteful enough and appropriate to how I use it; its build quality, affordability, performance, handling, ergonomics and versatility carry the day. I still keep looking for excuses to get in and drive it. I wouldn't recommend tackling the Rubicon Trail with a Forester, but this is one great car for anyone who has an active lifestyle and enjoys exploring out-of-the-way places.

