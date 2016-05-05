Used 2013 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

Bought a 2013 Forester new for my daughter. It consumed oil right from the start. Presently has 55,000 miles and uses one quart every 1300 miles. Will be taking it to dealer for their assessment. Assuming they give me a runaround, will probably trade it in. Wonder how many other Subarus out there have a similar problem. So watch out . Will update this if they make it right. Update: 5/4/2016 Dealer did not give me a runaround. Dealer suggested a 1200 mile oil consumption test. They measured 1.5 quarts used in 1200 miles. This qualified for new short-block which the dealer installed. No cost to me. Currently we are doing our own mileage test to see if the new short-block made any difference. She now has about 600 miles on the new block and I will update this post when we get more miles. The dealership in this case has been extremely helpful and I give Subaru credit for standing behind this problem. Hopefully the short-block solves the problem. Update: 5/5/2016 Good news. I got a chance to check the oil level on my daughter's car. Since the new short block was installed she has driven 1800 miles. The oil level on the dipstick has gone down 1/4 of an inch from where I first measured it. If this rate of consumption holds, I will consider that the problem has been solved. At this rate she should not have to add oil between oil changes at 4000 miles. And if this rate of consumption holds, my faith in Subaru will have been restored and I would consider buying another one.

