Used 2013 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
4,362 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 143,146 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,400$2,300 Below Market
- 221,482 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,490$1,816 Below Market
- 90,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$1,207 Below Market
- 106,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$1,553 Below Market
- 122,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,540$1,497 Below Market
- 141,162 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,800$1,425 Below Market
- 102,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,981$1,214 Below Market
- 136,954 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,000
- 119,587 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,931 Below Market
- 60,524 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995
- 108,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$657 Below Market
- 124,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,500$956 Below Market
- 132,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$1,228 Below Market
- 125,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,335$637 Below Market
- 98,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$344 Below Market
- 140,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$361 Below Market
- 116,208 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,537$465 Below Market
- 132,649 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,776
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Forester searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Forester
Write a review
Overall Consumer Rating431 Reviews
Report abuse
B. Addison,02/18/2016
2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
Bought a 2013 Forester new for my daughter. It consumed oil right from the start. Presently has 55,000 miles and uses one quart every 1300 miles. Will be taking it to dealer for their assessment. Assuming they give me a runaround, will probably trade it in. Wonder how many other Subarus out there have a similar problem. So watch out . Will update this if they make it right. Update: 5/4/2016 Dealer did not give me a runaround. Dealer suggested a 1200 mile oil consumption test. They measured 1.5 quarts used in 1200 miles. This qualified for new short-block which the dealer installed. No cost to me. Currently we are doing our own mileage test to see if the new short-block made any difference. She now has about 600 miles on the new block and I will update this post when we get more miles. The dealership in this case has been extremely helpful and I give Subaru credit for standing behind this problem. Hopefully the short-block solves the problem. Update: 5/5/2016 Good news. I got a chance to check the oil level on my daughter's car. Since the new short block was installed she has driven 1800 miles. The oil level on the dipstick has gone down 1/4 of an inch from where I first measured it. If this rate of consumption holds, I will consider that the problem has been solved. At this rate she should not have to add oil between oil changes at 4000 miles. And if this rate of consumption holds, my faith in Subaru will have been restored and I would consider buying another one.
