Used 2013 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV in Black
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV

    143,146 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,400

    $2,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV in Silver
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV

    221,482 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,490

    $1,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV in Red
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV

    90,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $1,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    106,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Gray
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    122,876 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,540

    $1,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    141,162 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,800

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV in Silver
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV

    102,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,981

    $1,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Black
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    136,954 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV in Light Green
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV

    119,587 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    60,524 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    108,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV

    124,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,500

    $956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    132,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $1,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in White
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    125,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,335

    $637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Red
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    98,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    140,661 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV in Silver
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV

    116,208 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,537

    $465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV in White
    used

    2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV

    132,649 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,776

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester

Overall Consumer Rating
431 Reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Oil Burner Fixed by Subaru
B. Addison,02/18/2016
2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
Bought a 2013 Forester new for my daughter. It consumed oil right from the start. Presently has 55,000 miles and uses one quart every 1300 miles. Will be taking it to dealer for their assessment. Assuming they give me a runaround, will probably trade it in. Wonder how many other Subarus out there have a similar problem. So watch out . Will update this if they make it right. Update: 5/4/2016 Dealer did not give me a runaround. Dealer suggested a 1200 mile oil consumption test. They measured 1.5 quarts used in 1200 miles. This qualified for new short-block which the dealer installed. No cost to me. Currently we are doing our own mileage test to see if the new short-block made any difference. She now has about 600 miles on the new block and I will update this post when we get more miles. The dealership in this case has been extremely helpful and I give Subaru credit for standing behind this problem. Hopefully the short-block solves the problem. Update: 5/5/2016 Good news. I got a chance to check the oil level on my daughter's car. Since the new short block was installed she has driven 1800 miles. The oil level on the dipstick has gone down 1/4 of an inch from where I first measured it. If this rate of consumption holds, I will consider that the problem has been solved. At this rate she should not have to add oil between oil changes at 4000 miles. And if this rate of consumption holds, my faith in Subaru will have been restored and I would consider buying another one.
