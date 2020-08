Used 2013 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri

Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc! Call for a free test drive in this 2013 Subaru Forester. AWD 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF2SHABC0DH445104

Stock: P14888A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020