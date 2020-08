Used 2003 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

Price Ford - Port Angeles / Washington

Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Subaru Forester. This small suv is equipped with all wheel drive. This model has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. It features cruise control for long trips. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on the vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. This unit has an automatic transmission. The perfect balance of space and size. this vehicle cruises through the city with ease.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1SG63633H712991

Stock: N19214B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-29-2020