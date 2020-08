Used 2001 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington

2001 Subaru Forester S Premium White AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 4-Speed Automatic4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.22/27 City/Highway MPGCome to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1SF65621H744117

Stock: 2007161

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-12-2020