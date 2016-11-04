Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

578 listings
Golf Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 578 listings
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    37,600 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,995

    $2,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    27,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $3,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    28,217 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,490

    $1,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    30,802 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,696

    $2,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof

    44,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,406

    $1,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof

    67,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,803

    $1,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    70,632 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,795

    $1,189 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in Red
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    19,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,829

    $1,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    27,616 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,873

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof

    38,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,499

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof in Gray
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof

    30,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,975

    $1,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    48,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    $694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof

    67,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,732

    $1,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    33,500 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,850

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE

    55,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,777

    $964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    26,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,876

    $547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S

    24,292 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S w/Sunroof

    18,680 miles

    $14,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 578 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf

Overall Consumer Rating
4.824 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (4%)
This is a fantastic automobile
Camden Porta,04/11/2016
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
The 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4-door hatchback equipped with the 5-speed manual transmission is truly a great car. I chose the model without the sunroof for the reason that it costs around $1,000 more for that model, and the sunroof was not worth it for me. Starting with the exterior, the Golf looks sporty yet refined (not as bold as the GTI, yet still retains some sportiness). The standard 15" Lyon wheels look good, and the 195/65 tires transmit almost zero road noise, which makes the ride very quiet and comfortable, especially when coupled with the suspension setup. The four-door model offers plenty of space as well. I am 6' 3", and with the driver's seat in my setting, I have 1.5"-2" of leg room in the back seat, which is more than I have in most sedans which outsize the Golf considerably. The hatchback design also allows for a ton of cargo room, which is great when compared to sedans. The door panels are tight and make a solid "thunk" when closed. The halogen lights on the Golf are good (the lighting package cannot be had on this trim, an $1,100 option) and give you good visibility at night. I was surprised that the signals on the mirrors are LEDs, and the Golf has heated mirrors standard (great for the northern folks). Moving to the interior, the Golf's seating surfaces are a sort of cloth, but it is thick and durable, not like that found in a Toyota or Honda. The steering wheel is the same as the one found in the GTI model, leather-wrapped and having a flat bottom, which is very comfortable and feels great. The gauge cluster is very appealing, with easy-to-read font and a well-spaced layout. The steering wheel controls allow the menus to be navigated easily on the mini-screen between the tachometer and speedometer. This moves me to one of my favorite aspects about the car, and that is the Volkswagen Infotainment System. I have driven many cars (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Honda, Porsche, and many more) and this is one of the top systems I have ever used. This is because it is simple, yet loaded with useful features that other vehicles lack. For instance, the VW system offers Apple Carplay and Android Auto, which essentially converts the screen to appear just like the phone you are using. It also has a wealth of vehicle information, such as MPGs, a ThinkBlue Trainer (which measures how much fuel the drivers' style saves or loses), and much more. This system arguably works better than vehicles with price tags double or triple of my Golf ($21,495). In the glove box, there are outlets for three SD cards and a CD player as well. In the center stack there are the USB and AUX input jacks for your telephone. The Golf also has three 12V power outlets, one by the E-brake, one in the center arm-rest, and one in the right side of the trunk. This allows for plenty of charging of any devices. The seats in the Golf are not as supportive as those found in the GTI, but they do the job. They are manually adjusting for forward/backward and height, but the backrest is electric for whatever reason (I found that rather odd) However, the overall quality of the interior is good. You can tell the quality of the materials used is economical, but altogether it is pretty good for the price point. Mechanically, the engine in this vehicle was one of the reasons I chose to go with the Golf. For the price point, you get the most power (170 hp, 200 lb-ft tq) and it is fantastic. The engine sounds great when it is revved up to around 5-6 thousand RPMs, and it does not sound annoying like some inline-4 cylinder turbos of today do. The 5-speed manual transmission is great as well, it is smooth, and the clutch is firm, which I like. The windows in the Golf are all auto up and down, and the actuators work well and do not feel/sound cheap at all. Driving the car is a blast. Though it is front wheel drive, there is virtually no torque-steer under full acceleration, and this car takes corners like a champ, despite the 195/65 tires. There are also many different accessories available for the Golf to make it an even better car than I have described it to be here. Overall, I give this car a 5/5 for the power, value, build quality, and overall fit-and-finish.
Report abuse
