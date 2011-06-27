I've owned a jeep and a Nissan pathfinder. both vehicles i loved for their own reasons, but wanted something that was more economical and still afforded me the ability to go off-road and take some abuse. When I saw the 2011, i fell in love with the lines. In my opinion, the exterior is perfect, with the interior being well done, too. I am a designer and basically made my purchase because i loved the design of the vehicle. the newer design is awful. the 2011 is the sweet spot for me. Anyway, I took delivery of the vehicle in November 2011 and immediately put it to work. There has been NOTHING this car has not been able to handle, aside from perhaps rock crawling. I lived in the southwest and spent a lot of time in the desert. the AWD keeps the car on the dirt like glue. In the rain, the same. In the snow, it's nearly unstoppable. 46,000 miles later.... The exterior I have found does not do well against branches and scratched easily. the interior, is well thought out but the paneling is cheap and scratched easily. I've had to have a few of the plastic bits replaced and had to re-install a few others multiple times. Audio system is excellent for a factory radio, but the bluetooth will not stay synced to my iPhone. iPod controls are good, but doesn't remember folder placement if turned on/off. AC is decent and was often put to good use when it was 115 in the desert. I am 6-2 and find leftroom and getting in/out to be quite easy. this was another important purchase reason for me. When the transmission is in regular D, performance is awful. I always use the 'sport' mode or the clutchless manual shift which allows me to actually pass cars on the road. THIS IS NOT A PERFORMANCE VEHICLE. the real power is above 4000 rpm in 2nd and 3rd. I have had zero maintenance issues with the vehicle. Just oil changes and rotation of the tires. In the SW i was averaging 24.6 mpg, but now in Texas with more stop/go, i am getting 21 overall if i am lucky. The AWD is a fuel hog, that's for sure. I've taken the car on multiple cross country trips and it will cruise @ 70 MPH all day long. There is road noise, and is getting worse now that the tires are reaching the end of their life, but it's not as bad as some other cars. I bought this car to be a work horse, and it shows. the exterior, while still shiny has all the marks of off-roading and the interior show's it's been occupied to people who spend time outdoors.

