Consumer Rating
(79)
2011 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • roomy cabin with ample cargo space
  • comfortable ride
  • strong turbocharged engine on XT trims.
  • Outdated four-speed automatic transmission
  • unimpressive fit and finish.
List Price Range
$4,999 - $13,283
Used Forester for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

More grown up in both size and character than past iterations, the 2011 Subaru Forester is a top pick in the highly competitive small SUV segment.

Vehicle overview

Much of Subaru's success has stemmed from its skill at meeting the needs of very specific -- and very dedicated -- groups of car buyers. Models like the Outback have traditionally been aimed at people wanting something civilized enough for mundane urban travel, yet rugged enough for snow and light off-roading, while sport sedans like the WRX were intended for driving enthusiasts. More recently, though, the brand has been making an effort to offer vehicles that attract a broader, more mainstream audience. The 2011 Subaru Forester is a perfect example.

The typical crossover buyer will find his needs nicely met by the latest Forester, which was last redesigned three years ago. There's enough room in its attractive-looking cabin to carry passengers in comfort; the rear seat is especially spacious and plush. The cargo capacity is among the largest in the segment. And finally, this crossover also delivers a smooth, comfortable ride.

But the Forester hasn't forsaken the great outdoors. With a class-leading 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, this crossover is a natural fit for poor weather or light-duty off-road trails. The Forester is also one of the few small crossovers to offer a turbocharged engine, which could hold particular appeal for people who often drive at high altitudes.

Even so, shoppers on the hunt for a compact or midsize crossover get to choose from a wealth of very strong contenders. With sportier handling than the Forester, the 2011 Hyundai Tucson and 2011 Mazda CX-7 are likely better picks for people who really like to drive, while the 2011 Toyota RAV4 offers a gutsy engine (the optional V6) and available third-row seating. Other top choices include the impressive 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and refined 2011 Honda CR-V. Still, with its wide range of talents, the Forester certainly deserves a place on your consideration list.

2011 Subaru Forester models

The 2011 Subaru Forester is a compact crossover SUV available in six trim levels: 2.5X, 2.5X Premium, 2.5X Limited, 2.5XT Premium, 2.5X Touring and 2.5XT Touring.

The 2.5X is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, a tilt steering column, a trip computer and a four-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The 2.5X Premium adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, an eight-way power driver seat with power-adjustable lumbar support, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, Bluetooth with audio streaming, steering-wheel audio controls, iPod integration, USB connectivity and reclining rear seatbacks.

The 2.5X Limited adds foglights, automatic climate control, the All-Weather package (including heated mirrors, heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer), leather upholstery and a six-speaker stereo with six-CD changer. The 2.5XT Premium is similar to the 2.5X Premium but has a more powerful engine, a hood scoop and a rear roof spoiler. The 2.5X Touring builds on the 2.5X Limited's list of amenities, adding bi-xenon headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a one-touch folding rear seatback, electroluminescent instrumentation and a rearview camera. The 2.5XT Touring combines the 2.5XT Premium's features with those seen in the 2.5X Touring.

The All-Weather package is optional on the 2.5X Premium, as is a portable TomTom navigation system. Limited and Touring trims are available with a traditional dash-mounted navigation system that includes a touchscreen interface, a single-CD player (replaces six-CD) and an auxiliary audio/video input jack. Satellite radio and a variety of exterior trim add-ons are offered as stand-alone options.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, Subaru Forester 2.5X models have a revised 2.5-liter engine that boosts torque and fuel economy slightly. The 2.5XT Limited trim has been dropped and a couple of new trim levels have been added: the 2.5X Touring and the 2.5XT Touring, positioned above the Limited trim. Several trims get improved audio features, while the 2.5X Premium gets a new optional TomTom navigation system. An eight-way power driver seat (with power-adjustable lumbar support) is now standard on the 2.5XT Premium, and Bluetooth is now standard on all Foresters except the 2.5X.

Performance & mpg

Every Subaru comes with standard all-wheel drive, and the Forester is no different. The 2.5X models are powered by a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed (flat) four-cylinder engine that makes 170 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. The XT trims feature a turbocharged variant that produces 224 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the 2.5X and 2.5X Premium, with a four-speed automatic offered as an option. The automatic is the only transmission available on the 2.5X Limited, 2.5XT Premium, 2.5X Touring and 2.5XT Touring.

With both the manual and automatic transmissions, 2.5X models earn EPA ratings of 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined, or exactly what you'd get from the similarly powered AWD Honda CR-V. 2.5X models sold in states with more stringent emissions standards earn a squeaky-clean PZEV rating. With the XT's turbocharged engine, fuel economy dips to 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. In Edmunds performance testing, a 2.5XT went from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 6.8 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on every 2011 Subaru Forester include antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags. In Edmunds braking tests, the Forester 2.5XT came to a stop from 60 mph in 125 feet, which is a good distance for this segment.

The Forester has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) resulted in perfect five-star ratings in all front- and side-impact categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also gave the Forester its best rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2011 Forester has one of the most comfortable rides in the segment. Its crisp steering and usefully tight turning circle also make it surprisingly maneuverable in close quarters. Both engine choices are highly competitive in terms of power and fuel economy, although an automatic transmission with more gears than the Forester's four would make a big difference. Not only would fuel economy and acceleration theoretically improve, but more narrowly spaced ratios would make downshifts smoother and less noticeable as well. Still, the 2011 Subaru Forester is an able performer, especially in the 2.5XT trims.

Interior

The 2011 Subaru Forester features a pleasantly styled and highly functional cabin design, though its fit and finish is a little hit-or-miss. Controls are mostly straightforward and easy to access. The Forester is one of the most spacious vehicles in the segment, comparing favorably with the RAV4, CR-V and Mitsubishi Outlander, all of which straddle the line between compact and midsize SUVs.

This crossover's split-folding rear seat with optional reclining seatbacks deserves special mention here. The term "throne" appropriately describes this seat, as the cushion is so high that rear passengers will feel as though they're looking down on those in front. All but the longest of leg will actually be able to rest their hamstrings flush against the cushion -- a rarity in motorized conveyances without wings or bathrooms. The cargo area is similarly generous, boasting 33.5 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seatback raised and 68.3 cubes with it folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Subaru Forester.

5(37%)
4(30%)
3(18%)
2(7%)
1(8%)
3.8
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

WARNING!!! Make sure to check your Oil!!!
looney3,02/18/2013
2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
If you own a 2011 or newer Forester with the new engine requiring synthetic oil, Check/add oil frequently! Mine requires 1 qt added every 1800 miles on average. I read an account of another 2011 Forester owner who went just over 10,000 miles without checking or changing the oil, and the engine ran out of oil, seized and was destroyed. You will need to add 3-4 qts in between oil changes. Engine rattles loudly at startup for a few seconds. Subaru needs to fix the problem of oil use. Most people are not diligent about checking and topping up their oil. There will be many unhappy owners.
Excessive Oil Consumption destroys all value
sadsubaru,10/17/2014
2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Let me begin by saying I own three Subarus and I used to love the company. However there is a defect in many 2011 to 2014 Forester engines. The defect cause them to consume massive amounts of the 0W20 oil the specs require. The problem is so bad a class action law suit has been filed. Google this story subaru-excess-oil-consumption-problem-may-lead-to-engine-failure-lawsuit My car has the defect and Subaru refuses to take full responsibility. I can't sell it to anyone in good faith and so I'm stuck pouring hundred of dollars of oil into it every year. My Subaru dealer quoted $5000 to fix the defect. It is an invisible problem, so buyer beware. Update - Subaru finally admitted fault (under pressure of a class action suit) and replaced the entire short block and whatever other little bits and pieces were necessary. Lo and behold, no more oil consumption issues, well at least not in the first 10K miles since the replacement. However, in the meantime, other issues have arisen. I had"heard noise for a long while from the wheels. I assumed it was tire noise, as the car was driving fine and the Subaru service centers did not identify anything. Within a couple of months I had to replace a wheel bearing in the front and another in the rear a in bad show I'm told a third is in bad shape. I also just had to replace both front axles and now I am told I have to replace the rear driver side U-joint which requires me to replace an entire drive shaft. I've never had to perform any of these repairs on any of my other subarus. I have had axles go on other cars, but they were 15+ years old, this car is five years old. In sum, I think this was a lemon I purchased and I'm still soured on Subaru.
Love it, fun to drive, but some problems
pip3,11/07/2011
We love our Forester, for the most part. It is the perfect size. I don't have to sink down to get in and better yet, don't have to yank myself high up to climb into it. Driving it is fun, very responsive and great turning radius. Visibility is excellent and parking is easy. However, we have 2 strong complaints and a minor one. First, the radio is terrible! The fm sounds like hollow am radio. Next, the passenger seat is highly uncomfortable, non adjustable, and sunk down so low it's hard to see over the dash. The minor complaint is storage. Glove box is tiny, cup holders are square and bottles routinely fall over. In-door cupholders are also flawed.
My trusty, dependable steed
C Norty,03/14/2016
2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I've owned a jeep and a Nissan pathfinder. both vehicles i loved for their own reasons, but wanted something that was more economical and still afforded me the ability to go off-road and take some abuse. When I saw the 2011, i fell in love with the lines. In my opinion, the exterior is perfect, with the interior being well done, too. I am a designer and basically made my purchase because i loved the design of the vehicle. the newer design is awful. the 2011 is the sweet spot for me. Anyway, I took delivery of the vehicle in November 2011 and immediately put it to work. There has been NOTHING this car has not been able to handle, aside from perhaps rock crawling. I lived in the southwest and spent a lot of time in the desert. the AWD keeps the car on the dirt like glue. In the rain, the same. In the snow, it's nearly unstoppable. 46,000 miles later.... The exterior I have found does not do well against branches and scratched easily. the interior, is well thought out but the paneling is cheap and scratched easily. I've had to have a few of the plastic bits replaced and had to re-install a few others multiple times. Audio system is excellent for a factory radio, but the bluetooth will not stay synced to my iPhone. iPod controls are good, but doesn't remember folder placement if turned on/off. AC is decent and was often put to good use when it was 115 in the desert. I am 6-2 and find leftroom and getting in/out to be quite easy. this was another important purchase reason for me. When the transmission is in regular D, performance is awful. I always use the 'sport' mode or the clutchless manual shift which allows me to actually pass cars on the road. THIS IS NOT A PERFORMANCE VEHICLE. the real power is above 4000 rpm in 2nd and 3rd. I have had zero maintenance issues with the vehicle. Just oil changes and rotation of the tires. In the SW i was averaging 24.6 mpg, but now in Texas with more stop/go, i am getting 21 overall if i am lucky. The AWD is a fuel hog, that's for sure. I've taken the car on multiple cross country trips and it will cruise @ 70 MPH all day long. There is road noise, and is getting worse now that the tires are reaching the end of their life, but it's not as bad as some other cars. I bought this car to be a work horse, and it shows. the exterior, while still shiny has all the marks of off-roading and the interior show's it's been occupied to people who spend time outdoors.
See all 79 reviews of the 2011 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2011 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Subaru Forester
More About This Model

It used to be that people bought cars like the 2011 Subaru Forester because they truly needed the capabilities offered by such unconventional, all-weather compact crossovers. They were "Subaru People." They lived in rainy (or snowy) northern climes. They wore flannel shirts without irony and duck shoes because they had to keep their feet dry. Their everyday environs included charming wooded glens, streams brimming with trout, densely forested mountainsides and rain-choked rivers threatening to overflow their banks.

But these days, commuting San Diegans and mall-bound Dallas DINKs have joined snowshoeing Vermonters to avail themselves of the all-weather Subaru. The promise of the all-wheel drive is indelibly woven into the Subaru story, but the company has done much to broaden its appeal, so it expresses not just all-terrain mobility but also a quiet, unpretentious ruggedness and performance that's as useful in the city as it is in Maine. It turns out that Subaru isn't just for the flannelled elite who navigate Nor'easters anymore.

In the crowded party of compact crossovers, the Forester is the earnest choice. It eschews the swoopy design of the Honda CR-V, offers only two rows of seating unlike the Toyota RAV4 (which offers a third row as an option) and isn't as much fun to pilot as the Mazda CX-7 or the less expensive Kia Sportage. But despite the strengths of its rivals, the 2011 Subaru Forester is an excellent choice for those who value a smooth ride, useful cargo area and comfortable passenger accommodations in an out-of-the-ordinary all-weather package. Galoshes are definitely optional.

Used 2011 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2011 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester SUV. Available styles include 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5X Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), and 2.5XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited is priced between $8,477 and$11,750 with odometer readings between 74815 and118000 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X is priced between $4,999 and$11,999 with odometer readings between 46629 and189049 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium is priced between $6,495 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 83188 and159736 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring is priced between $10,495 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 96000 and96000 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 92914 and92914 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Touring is priced between $13,283 and$13,283 with odometer readings between 51629 and51629 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Subaru Forester for sale near. There are currently 19 used and CPO 2011 Foresters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,999 and mileage as low as 46629 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Subaru Forester.

Can't find a used 2011 Subaru Foresters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Forester for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,680.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,909.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,429.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Subaru Forester?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

