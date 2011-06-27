  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(244)
Appraise this car

2009 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, spacious cabin with ample cargo space, comfortable ride, capable engines.
  • Outdated four-speed automatic transmission, handling could be sharper.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now more SUV-like than ever before, the 2009 Subaru Forester grows in useful ways while retaining much of the previous model's charm.

Vehicle overview

The Subaru Forester has long been an offbeat entrant in the compact crossover SUV class; in fact, we weren't sure it technically belonged in that class. While some of its competitors featured jacked-up ride heights and butch aesthetics, the all-wheel-drive Subaru didn't sit that much higher than a typical station wagon -- and it kind of looked like one, too. Despite this quirky model's loyal following among folks in colder climes, Subaru decided it was time to tackle the segment leaders head-on. Enter the fully redesigned 2009 Subaru Forester.

Although it's still based on the same platform as the compact Impreza, which was itself redesigned for 2008, this new Forester can look the competition square in the eye. The 2009 Forester rides on a 103.0-inch wheelbase, some 3.6 inches greater than before. It's also 3 inches longer overall, about an inch taller and has more ground clearance. Combined with a more traditional SUV styling treatment, these changes give the Forester an unprecedentedly rugged persona, even if few owners are likely to put its middling off-road chops to the test.

The outgoing model's carlike handling has generally been retained, thanks to improved chassis rigidity, wider front and rear tracks and a new double-wishbone rear suspension in place of the old car's strut-based setup. However, don't expect the new Forester to corner like a sport wagon -- extra height and ground clearance along with increased suspension travel add up to lots of bounce and roll in corners. Happily, the trade-off is a compliant ride, and the compactness of the new suspension frees up extra space inside -- especially in the cargo hold. Rear legroom and overall comfort have also been dramatically expanded, and the new Forester sports a well-constructed and attractive control layout.

Overall, the Forester is a comfortable and practical people mover that looks like an SUV, drives like a car (albeit one that's tall and softly sprung) and offers the security of standard AWD. And although there are no major engine upgrades for 2009, the Forester's performance remains satisfactory. We're not sure why Subaru elected to offer the Forester with a four-speed automatic transmission instead of the company's five-speed unit, as this puts the redesigned crossover at a distinct disadvantage relative to top-selling competitors like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. On the whole, though, the 2009 Subaru Forester has outgrown its quirky phase and looks like a legitimate contender for the compact crossover SUV crown.

2009 Subaru Forester models

The 2009 Subaru Forester compact crossover SUV is available in three trim levels: 2.5X, 2.5X Limited, 2.5XT and 2.5XT Limited. The Forester 2.5X is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories and a four-speaker CD audio system with an auxiliary audio jack. The 2.5XT model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, roof rails, a sunroof, a tilt/telescoping steering column, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, reclining rear seats and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer. The 2.5XT Limited throws in heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a power driver seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.

Optional for the 2.5X is the Premium Package, which adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a power sunroof and a reclining rear seatback. When equipped with the Premium package, the 2.5X is also eligible for one of two additional option packages. The all-weather package includes heated side mirrors, a wiper de-icer and heated front seats. Going with the 2.5X Limited gets you the all-weather package's equipment plus foglights, a power driver seat, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, automatic climate control, and a six-speaker CD audio system with a six-CD changer. There are no available options on the 2.5XT. The Forester 2.5X Limited and 2.5XT Limited, however, can be outfitted with a navigation system.

2009 Highlights

Redesigned for 2009, the Subaru Forester compact crossover SUV is bigger and more beautiful inside and out.

Performance & mpg

The Forester 2.5X is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 170 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. It's available with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic. (L.L. Bean Editions come with the automatic only.) Forester XT models have a turbocharged version of this engine that churns out 224 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque. The automatic transmission is mandatory on turbocharged models. Every Forester is equipped with AWD. EPA estimated fuel economy for the 2.5X is 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, the XT returns an estimated 19 city/24 highway and 21 combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2009 Subaru Foresters include antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags.

Driving

While the 2009 Subaru Forester offers an impressively compliant ride for this class, winding roads throw its soft suspension for a loop. Subaru knows that most drivers won't be hustling their Foresters through corners, so it has understandably prioritized comfort over canyon carving capability. To Subaru's credit, the Forester's composure over bumps and ruts is beyond reproach. Accurate steering and an excellent driving position round out the Forester's refined driving character.

Under the hood, 2.5X models measure up well against other four-cylinder compact crossover SUVs. Performance with the optional turbocharged engine is brisk, but less so than last year's manual-shift XT model, which drove like an Impreza WRX on stilts. The anachronistic four-speed automatic perceptibly blunts the performance of both engines.

Interior

The 2009 Subaru Forester is blessed with a more stylish but no less functional interior than its predecessor, with visually interesting contours complementing generally straightforward controls. Enlarged dimensions have given rise to a roomier rear seat, and the cargo area out back has broadened by more than 5 inches compared with the outgoing model. While the last Forester boasted maximum cargo volume on par with its Toyota and Honda rivals, its passenger compartment was somewhat cramped by comparison. This is thankfully no longer the case, rendering the new Forester a more well-rounded entry.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Subaru Forester.

5(56%)
4(27%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.3
244 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice, but I like my 2005 better
javan68,12/23/2011
I have a 2005 Forester that is the 2.5X Manual version. I bought the 2009 for my wife, with the Auto. It is the Premium version. As a summary, I like the vehicle, but the fuel economy is crap. We get about 20-22 mpg on average, whereas my '05 gets 26-28 on average. If we really baby the gas and drive ultra conservatively, we may be able to get 25 mpg, but that is a huge IF. As for Snow driving, I will take the '09 over my '05, granted, my '05 is more fun to drive. The '09 is like a tank in the snow. We are in the market for a replacement for the '09. Our family is growing again, and the forester is just too small. Perhaps if it got better fuel economy, we would reconsider.
2 year update
Red Herring,04/06/2010
Have owned now for almost 2 years, and still am impressed by what a sound, competent SUV this is. Through 2 winters now, tracks like a goat-no way to get it stuck, and rain is irrelevant due to great visibility, wipers and traction. Body quality is high also-survived a nine inch wide, 12 foot long tree branch falling on it and grape sized hail without a dent or scratch. Plenty roomy (I'm 6'4" and comfortable front or back) and practical (carried everything I ever asked it to, much more than CR-V or RAV). Turbo makes it a VERY competent performer, and I think the handling is a great compromise between comfort and performance. Critics need to keep in mind that this is a Subaru, not an Audi
Great for tall drivers
don225,01/09/2013
I bought this car for 2 reasons 1. Head room,I'm 6'5 2. AWD Over all happy but a few issues to note 1.The car has an uncanny ability to suck in the exhaust from other vehicles, and it has nothing to do with the in cabin filter. 2.The design of the front seats. As the driver its almost impossible to reach under the seat to grab anything, and there is a cable that runs directly from the underbelly of the seat to the ground that eliminates passage. The passenger seat sits so low that even I feel like a kid in a car(I'm 6'5) 4.Rattles. have fun going back and forth to the dealer getting all the rattles in the body panels shored up while under warranty 5.Transmission issues at 70K mi 6.Sterio
Cant find a downside to this vehicle
subarublue77,01/22/2012
Did not know SUV existed until I read Consumer Reports. They rated this #1 in small SUV category. I test drove also small SUV Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, Toyota and the Forester out classed them all. I bought it used from the Subaru dealership (Jax, FL) and they had the Carfax. Took it to my mechanic and he said everything looked great! Wanted something that seats 4 & back seats go down so I can carry wood for my woodworking projects. Took it on a couple of long drives already and nice smooth ride. Car accelerates well given it is a 4 cylinder. I bought the SUV because of its reliability history and price. I read all the reviews on Edmunds.com and almost everyone liked their Subaru.
See all 244 reviews of the 2009 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Subaru Forester

Used 2009 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2009 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester SUV. Available styles include 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Pkg,VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5XT 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/All Weather, Premium Pkg, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/All Weather, Premium Pkg, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Pkg,VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5XT Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC, Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A), and 2.5XT Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X is priced between $4,199 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 44125 and215478 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited is priced between $6,999 and$6,999 with odometer readings between 98069 and98069 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Subaru Forester for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2009 Foresters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,199 and mileage as low as 44125 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Subaru Forester.

Can't find a used 2009 Subaru Foresters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Forester for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,452.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,879.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,609.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Subaru Forester?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Forester lease specials

