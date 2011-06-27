Vehicle overview

Fluctuating gas prices, SUV backlash and a general attitude that less may actually be more are all adding up to one thing: smaller, easier-to-drive crossover sport-utility vehicles. While nearly every manufacturer has a compact crossover SUV in its lineup right now, Subaru was one of the first carmakers to jump into this segment when it introduced the Forester for 1998. The company redesigned it for 2003, leaving in all the things that made this small SUV popular the first time around, while adding new features, higher-quality cabin materials and fresh styling in hopes of keeping a steady stream of newcomers at bay. Although the second-generation Subaru Forester has never been a runaway success, this compact sport-ute has been a steady seller for Subaru, as consumers are attracted to its lower stance, easygoing personality and top-notch safety ratings.

Most Foresters are sold with a 2.5-liter, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine rated for 173 horsepower. Acceleration is adequate with this engine but hardly thrilling alongside the many V6-equipped competitors in this segment. Fortunately, Subaru also offers a 224-hp turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter, and thusly equipped, the '07 Forester is one of the quickest compact SUVs on the road. Handling isn't as tight as some of the newer SUVs in this class, but the Subie is still acceptably responsive. Ride quality is smooth as well, although there's a bit too much road noise on the highway.

Our only major complaint about the 2007 Subaru Forester is the limited legroom in the backseat, which can be a problem both for adults and for toddlers riding in bulky car seats. For younger families, this drawback may be easily offset by the Forester's stellar performance in NHTSA and IIHS frontal- and side-impact crash tests. However, for families with taller children and teenagers, roomier competitors like the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-7, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4 may have more appeal. That's not to say that the Subaru Forester doesn't offer a desirable all-around package despite its advancing age. But with so much competition in today's small-SUV class, we recommend that prospective buyers test-drive a range of candidates to ensure that all of their needs are met.