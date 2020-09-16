2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Release Date
- Fall-Winter 2021
What to expect
- New sedan promises to be the most luxurious of Mercedes' EV offerings
- Designed to go head to head with Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan
- Part of the first EQS generation introduced for 2022
What is the EQS?
Most of Mercedes-Benz's technology innovations debut in its flagship vehicle, the S-Class sedan. The 2021 S-Class is fully redesigned from the ground up and comes in a variety of powertrains. One surprising absence from the options list is an electric variant, which would help further differentiate the S-Class from its similarly illustrious competitors. That might be because Mercedes is saving a battery pack for an all-electric vehicle, which we believe will be called the EQS.
Shown here are photos of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype, which reveal a sedan that looks a bit shorter than the redesigned S-Class. There's a good reason, however. Believed to be based on Mercedes' dedicated EV platform, the EQS will likely place the batteries under the passenger compartment, nullifying the need for a long hood. Indeed, the wheel arch ends where the windshield begins, giving it the appearance of a smaller sedan. The sleek roofline recalls the CLA and CLS coupe-like sedans, so there might not be as much headroom in the rear as in a typical S-Class.
The new S-Class starts around six figures, and we expect the EQS to cost slightly more. Battery and motor output are unknown at this moment, but Mercedes isn't used to playing second fiddle. Expect performance equal to or exceeding that of its prime competitors, which include the Tesla Model S, the Porsche Taycan and the Lucid Air.
Edmunds says
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS aims to be, well, the Mercedes of electric vehicles. This range-topping sedan is well positioned to set the bar in the luxe EV class, and it looks to take full advantage of the EV platform it rides on. S-Class accommodations in a nimble, easy-to-drive package? Consider us intrigued.
