What is the Pilot?

The Pilot is Honda's long-serving midsize SUV, and in its current guise has been around since 2016. Featuring three rows of seating, a smooth and efficient V6 engine, and a highly versatile interior design, the Pilot once had the midsize three-row SUV class covered. But that all changed in 2020 when the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade showed up and barged the Pilot right off the top step of the podium. It's no secret that Honda's been working on a fully redesigned Pilot for 2023, and it's likely to not only address the current generation's shortcomings but also give it a leg up on its South Korean rivals.

From various spy photos floating around the interwebs, it's clear to see the 2023 Pilot is larger than the current version. Using the recently redesigned Acura MDX as a guide (the Pilot will likely share the same platform), it's expected the new Pilot will benefit from a longer wheelbase and wider stance. These changes will most assuredly increase interior room for all three rows of seating, as well as make access to the third row a bit better — something the current Pilot needs. Peering through the camouflage, we can also make out new, bolder styling similar to what we see on the current Ridgeline.

As for what's under the hood, Honda might just continue to use its tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6 engine. Making 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft, this engine could be connected to a nine- or 10-speed automatic transmission (the new Acura MDX uses a 10-speed unit) and will likely offer front-wheel drive as standard with all-wheel drive available.