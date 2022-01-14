  1. Home
2023 Honda Pilot

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $37,000
What to expect
  • The Pilot will be fully redesigned
  • More truck-like styling, similar to the Ridgeline
  • Longer wheelbase will increase passenger room and cargo space
  • Will kick off the fourth Pilot generation
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 7 Colors
  • 7 Trims
