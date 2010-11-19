Used 2011 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    79,629 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,495

    $3,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    89,172 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,950

    $1,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    7,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,966

    Details
  • 2011 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    54,015 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,883

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    43,642 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,991

    Details
  • 2011 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    59,748 miles

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2011 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2011 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW M3

    109,925 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 BMW M3

    115,278 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2012 BMW M3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW M3

    76,988 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $29,990

    Details
  • 2012 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW M3

    95,242 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $23,966

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2010 BMW M3

    88,579 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2012 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW M3

    93,592 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2012 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2012 BMW M3

    94,870 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,970

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2010 BMW M3

    50,546 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,000

    Details
  • 2010 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2010 BMW M3

    71,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,599

    Details
  • 2012 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2012 BMW M3

    59,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,950

    Details
  • 2012 BMW M3
    used

    2012 BMW M3

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M3

Fast, Practical, But Not Perfect
DEEM,11/19/2010
The engine sounds beautiful and I love the high revs. Grip is outstanding with the 19" wheels. Four door practicality is a huge plus as the Cayman was claustrophobic. The stereo is great and the build quality is very high - you pay more than an STi or Evo, but this is a car you'd proudly give the boss a ride in. Xenon lights are terrific and all 3-series should have them standard. The manual gearbox is a bit notchy in 1st and 2nd. The throws are quite long for a sports car, but clutch travel is perfect and soft. These cars should also come with BMW Assist standard in case of a flat tire - No Spare is a huge issue. I had issues with the Tire Pressure Monitor when I took delivery.
