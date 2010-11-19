Used 2011 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- 79,629 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,495$3,013 Below Market
Coventry Motorcar - Coventry / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C56BE797482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,172 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,950$1,981 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1743841 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C53BE783967
Stock: c174200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 7,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manuals we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. This BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual has been smoke free since when it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. The powerful 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. You will not find another BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's AutoCheck One Owner report provide the proof. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Special Offer This advertised price is valid from 10:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 until Friday 5:00pm October 19,2019.Price Excludes processing fee $999 + Tax Tags + Title + Registration fees + dealer fees .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C53BE367523
Stock: 367523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,883$1,931 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, 2D Coupe, 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V, 7-Speed Automatic, Alloy wheels, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Overhead airbag, Rear air conditioning, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel. CARFAX One-Owner. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C58BE367775
Stock: C200127B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 43,642 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,991
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
Black; Extended Novillo Leather Seat Trim Mineral White Metallic Leather Seats Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford North Canton's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 BMW M3 with 43,642mi. This BMW includes: 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION 6-Speed M/T M/T BLACK, NOVILLO LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System ALPINE WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2011 BMW M3 convertible. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The M3 is well maintained and has just 43,642mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M3 . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2011 BMW M3: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon, or convertible variants, you'll be able to pick the one that fits you best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the new 335is Coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. This model sets itself apart with tight retractable hardtop setup for Convertible, nice, well-controlled ride, Several different body styles to choose from, new track-oriented 335is model, great handling and steering, and available clean-diesel engine on Sedan This is a clean 2011 BMW M3 with 43,642 miles that comes with AutoNation Ford North Canton's 90 day 4000 Mileage Warranty. Also all of our vehicles come with a 3-Day / 150 mile money back guarentee! If you need help with financing stop in and see one of our world class finance managers. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C54BE399440
Stock: BE399440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 59,748 miles
$24,999
Automaxx of San Diego - Spring Valley / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C53BE584837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995
Silicon Valley Enthusiast - Hayward / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C51BE399377
Stock: 101338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,925 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,998
Horizon Auto Inc. - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSPM9C54BE202742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,278 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD9C55AP363468
Stock: TR363468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 76,988 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$29,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports is proud to offer this beautiful 2012 BMW M3! Powered by a fantastic sounding 4.0L V8 engine paired to a Dual Clutch transmission with paddle shifters! Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles! Dont miss out on this one! Super rare color combo! No accidents and tons of service records! Come down today and take this beauty for a test drive! We love trades and we can help with all of your financing needs! 4252027444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C52CE797593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,242 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$23,966
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
WAS $27,695. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, CD Player, SYCAMORE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM, 19" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 9.5" REAR DO... 7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, PREMIUM PKGAFFORDABILITYWas $27,695.KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Air, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System.OPTION PACKAGES7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION Drivelogic, PREMIUM PKG pwr folding exterior mirrors, universal garage door opener, comfort access keyless entry, upgraded interior trim, compass mirror, rear park distance control, navigation, BMW Assist w/enhanced BT & USB, online information services, voice-command, iPod & USB adapter, hands-free Bluetooth, real time traffic information, 19" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 9.5" REAR DOUBLE-SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS (STYLE 220M) P245/35R19 front & P265/35R19 rear run-flat performance tires, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, through loading system w/cargo bag, retractable headlight washers, SYCAMORE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM. BMW M3 Convertible with Space Gray Metallic exterior and Black Novillo Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 414 HP at 8300 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains "Sweet six-cylinders; bad-boy M3 V-8; industry-best seats; high quality fit, finish, and materials.".VISIT US TODAYOur passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C51CE785136
Stock: P10944B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 88,579 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL9C51AP332639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,592 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,900
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, M3 Hardtop Convertible! Very Desirable Silverstone Metallic Exterior on Premium Black Leather Sport Bucket Seats, Fire Breathing 4.0L V8 with 414 Horse Power, 0-60 MPG in 4.8 Seconds, Perfect Shifting 7-Spd DCT Transmission, Navigation Professional, Park Distance, Premium Sounds, Premium Factory Wheels, Pre-Purchase Inspected, Ready for Top Down Driving Enjoyment. 2012 BMW M3 4.0L V8 32V90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2012 BMW M3 2dr Hartop Convertible 4.0L V8 414 Horsepower 0-60 4.8 Seconds features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed M-DCT transmission. The vehicle is Silverstone Metallic with a Anthracite/Black Boston Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C5XCE784907
Stock: JC5178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 94,870 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$27,970
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
heat at rest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C59CE797686
Stock: M797686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,000
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWL9C55AP332871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,599
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD9C53AP362772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,950
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C53CE798798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,990
Germain Cadillac of Easton - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C56CE784712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
