2020 Kia Stinger Review

Would you believe that Kia makes one of the best sport sedans on the market? While you wrap your head around that statement, take a look at the eye-catching Stinger in all of its go-fast glory. All of the right qualities are here: potent acceleration, rear-wheel drive, big brakes, sticky tires, and enough vents and scoops to keep an Indy car cool. But unlike an Indy car, the Stinger is a sedan you can comfortably drive every day. Kia has packed it full of features and given it an upscale interior design that wouldn't seem out of place in a European luxury sedan. There's even a large rear hatch for added cargo-carrying versatility. Kia's extensive warranties sweeten the deal. True, the 2020 Stinger costs more than a typical midsize sedan such as the Honda Accord or Kia's own Optima. But we think it's worth making the financial stretch if you desire the increases in performance and quality. Alternatively, luxury brand shoppers could pick the Stinger over similarly configured vehicles such as the Audi A5 Sportback to save some cash. However you analyze it, the Stinger is the real deal. What's it like to live with the Stinger? Want to know even more about the Kia Stinger? Check out our editorial experts' long-term test of a Kia Stinger GT2. How was the interior and visibility from inside this fastback sedan? Was the cargo room big enough for road trips? How was our Stinger GT test car's reliability? Learn this and more from our yearlong, 20,000-mile test. Note that while we tested a 2018 Stinger, our observations still apply to the 2020 Stinger as well.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.2 / 10

The Stinger delivers sharp performance with very few concessions. Build quality is strong, and the spacious hatchback has plenty of room. Kia also backs up the Stinger with longer-than-average warranties.

How does it drive? 8.5

The Stinger is fun to drive. We tested the GT. It doesn't launch very hard from a full stop, but nail the accelerator at speed and you'll be impressed by the thrust from the twin-turbo V6. Our test car posted a 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds. That's quick, though some comparable luxury sport sedans are a little quicker.



Around turns, this big sedan exhibits some body roll even when the dampers are in their Sport setting. Still, the Stinger GT handles well and responds the moment you start moving the wheel. The steering effort is moderate, in contrast with the too-light feeling in other Kias.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

In the standard Comfort driving mode, the GT's adaptive suspension dampers smooth out road imperfections. The ride is firmer in Sport mode but livable. But the Stinger lacks the ride sophistication of luxury sedans and it can get a little jittery on coarse pavement.



Seat comfort is also a little lacking. The front seats are supportive and offer multiple adjustments, but some might find the padding overly firm. The seat bottom is also on the narrow side. Little wind or road noise makes it inside the cabin, allowing for a quiet ride without much vibration either. The V6 engine has a constant pleasing sound that kicks up a notch in Sport mode.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Drivers have a wide range of adjustability on the top GT2 trim's sport seats, even at the side bolsters and thigh extension. It's easy to find the perfect position. The steering wheel is highly adjustable as well. Unfortunately, it's not so easy to get in and out. The door sills are wide, and the rear roofline requires passengers to duck to enter.



Space in the front seat is reasonable, though taller drivers might brush the roof on models with a sunroof. The rear is less hospitable, with restricted headroom and legroom. The touchscreen is a bit of a reach from the driving position as well, and it can be difficult to see over the high hood from the low seating position.

How’s the tech? 8.5

Connectivity in the Stinger is straightforward and effective. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and the 15-speaker Harman Kardon audio system on most models pumps out high-quality sound.



Safety-wise, most trims also come with Smart Cruise Control, an adaptive cruise control system that can bring the Stinger GT down to a full stop. Forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist are standard on the GT1 and GT2 trims.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The Stinger makes the most of its hatchback design. It easily bests the carrying capabilities of a typical sedan. The hands-free hatch that activates when you stand behind the bumper for a few seconds is a nice touch. Up front, the Stinger has a sufficient amount of storage space for small items.



For small-child transport, the Stinger has outboard car seat anchors that are hidden behind covers. The anchors themselves are inset pretty far from the front of the covers. The top tether points are located about halfway down the seatback. You'll have to move the cargo cover to reach the tether points.

How economical is it? 7.0

The base Stinger with a four-cylinder engine is EPA-rated to get up to 25 mpg combined. Then there's a sharp drop to 20 mpg for the V6. In both cases, the Stinger lags behind other cars with comparable performance.

Is it a good value? 8.5

Kia's warranties are among the longest in the industry. This extensive coverage figures heavily into the value equation. The Stinger also offers good bang for the buck on its own accord. It has unique buttons and components compared with the rest of the Kia lineup, plus soft surfaces on the doors and attractive trim on the dash. From a base model all the way up to a GT2, the Stinger gives you a pleasing combo of luxury and performance.

Wildcard 8.5

The Stinger offers head-turning styling and backs it up with true sport-sedan handling. We also like its approachable demeanor, which makes the Stinger a breeze to drive easily and a blast to drive hard. We suspect new owners will approve.

Which Stinger does Edmunds recommend?

The Stinger is at its best with the muscular turbocharged V6. As such, consider your baseline entry point to be the GT trim. It comes with plenty of standard features and should work out well if you need to stick to a lower budget. Just be aware that Kia doesn't equip the Stinger with many advanced driver safety aids (such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) until the GT1 and GT2 trims.

Kia Stinger models

The Kia Stinger is available in four trim levels, each offering both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, depending on your preference. The base model, called GT-Line, comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque). The GT, GT1 and GT2 trims use a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 hp, 376 lb-ft). Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.