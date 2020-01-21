2020 Kia Stinger
What’s new
- Base model now called GT-Line
- Wireless charger now standard
- Part of the first Kia Stinger generation introduced in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sporty and stylish appearance stands out
- Entertaining levels of performance
- Refined interior with hatchback utility
- Generous warranty coverage
- Limited space for rear passengers
- Ride quality can get a little jittery at times
- Sloping roofline hampers rear visibility
2020 Kia Stinger Review
Would you believe that Kia makes one of the best sport sedans on the market? While you wrap your head around that statement, take a look at the eye-catching Stinger in all of its go-fast glory. All of the right qualities are here: potent acceleration, rear-wheel drive, big brakes, sticky tires, and enough vents and scoops to keep an Indy car cool.
But unlike an Indy car, the Stinger is a sedan you can comfortably drive every day. Kia has packed it full of features and given it an upscale interior design that wouldn't seem out of place in a European luxury sedan. There's even a large rear hatch for added cargo-carrying versatility. Kia's extensive warranties sweeten the deal.
True, the 2020 Stinger costs more than a typical midsize sedan such as the Honda Accord or Kia's own Optima. But we think it's worth making the financial stretch if you desire the increases in performance and quality. Alternatively, luxury brand shoppers could pick the Stinger over similarly configured vehicles such as the Audi A5 Sportback to save some cash. However you analyze it, the Stinger is the real deal.
What's it like to live with the Stinger?
Want to know even more about the Kia Stinger? Check out our editorial experts' long-term test of a Kia Stinger GT2. How was the interior and visibility from inside this fastback sedan? Was the cargo room big enough for road trips? How was our Stinger GT test car's reliability? Learn this and more from our yearlong, 20,000-mile test. Note that while we tested a 2018 Stinger, our observations still apply to the 2020 Stinger as well.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Around turns, this big sedan exhibits some body roll even when the dampers are in their Sport setting. Still, the Stinger GT handles well and responds the moment you start moving the wheel. The steering effort is moderate, in contrast with the too-light feeling in other Kias.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Seat comfort is also a little lacking. The front seats are supportive and offer multiple adjustments, but some might find the padding overly firm. The seat bottom is also on the narrow side. Little wind or road noise makes it inside the cabin, allowing for a quiet ride without much vibration either. The V6 engine has a constant pleasing sound that kicks up a notch in Sport mode.
How’s the interior?7.0
Space in the front seat is reasonable, though taller drivers might brush the roof on models with a sunroof. The rear is less hospitable, with restricted headroom and legroom. The touchscreen is a bit of a reach from the driving position as well, and it can be difficult to see over the high hood from the low seating position.
How’s the tech?8.5
Safety-wise, most trims also come with Smart Cruise Control, an adaptive cruise control system that can bring the Stinger GT down to a full stop. Forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist are standard on the GT1 and GT2 trims.
How’s the storage?8.5
For small-child transport, the Stinger has outboard car seat anchors that are hidden behind covers. The anchors themselves are inset pretty far from the front of the covers. The top tether points are located about halfway down the seatback. You'll have to move the cargo cover to reach the tether points.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.5
Wildcard8.5
Which Stinger does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Stinger models
The Kia Stinger is available in four trim levels, each offering both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, depending on your preference. The base model, called GT-Line, comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque). The GT, GT1 and GT2 trims use a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 hp, 376 lb-ft). Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features for the base GT-Line are extensive. They include 18-inch wheels, paddle shifters, leather upholstery, a power adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Besides the V6, the GT trim gains a limited-slip differential (rear-wheel-drive models), 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and adaptive cruise control, among other features.
On the GT1 model, you get a host of technology upgrades, such as an 8-inch touchscreen, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a collection of advanced driver safety aids. The range-topping Stinger GT2 rounds out the lineup with a power-operated trunk, premium leather seats with more adjustability, heated rear seats, a surround-view monitor and head-up display.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Stinger.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- engine
- comfort
- warranty
- ride quality
- interior
- road noise
- doors
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
- dashboard
- technology
- visibility
- handling & steering
- lights
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had no intention of buying a Kia when I started looking. I was looking into BMW 5 and Audi A6. The Kia was as fun to drive and the interior caught me off guard with how nice it was. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase and saved money in the process. Win-win
The Kia Stinger GT with its 3.3 liter engine makes 376 lb feet of power. I've had admiring looks everywhere I go! Comfortable seating, lots of power, spacious rear storage and thousands cheaper than Audi S5 and BMW. It nor only best these competitors in power it excels in value. Providing a stellar value proposition . Get yours today! You will be amazed at how awesome this car is!
Car rocks!! AWD, Fast, all the creature comforts, better warranty, great looking! Who gives a hoot it doesn’t have a German label? Cheaper to maintain, insure, and to buy. I like jeans with no designer labels. They wear & look better and last longer. See ya in the rear view mirror!
I love the looks, it's super fast, comfortable, very unique and turns a lot of heads. Definitely better than some of the competitors as far as performance. However, for a $43000 car, no Navigation or sunroof, premium sound is a little turn off. Audi, BMW, Mercedes have those options for the same price. Again it is a very nice looking car but lacks of some luxury for the money. KIA.... I love the Stinger just add some standard gadgets to make it more attractive to the consumer.
Sponsored cars related to the Stinger
Features & Specs
|GT-Line 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,090
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GT 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,500
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT1 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,400
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,290
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Stinger safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assistance
- Alerts you if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and gently nudges you back.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning System
- Illuminates a warning light if a car is in your blind spot and beeps if you activate your turn signal in that direction.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|8.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Stinger vs. the competition
Kia Stinger vs. Ford Mustang
The Mustang is one of the best performance cars around. Its engines are more powerful than the Stinger's, and its handling capabilities are sharper. But the Mustang is more compromised from a practical standpoint, with only two doors and limited backseat space.
Kia Stinger vs. Genesis G70
If you take a Stinger GT and swap out some performance for some added luxury, you'll get something very similar to the Genesis G70. The two cars, in fact, are mechanically related. We like its G70's classy design, great warranty and attractive price — especially considering the European company it keeps. But you'll get more rear seat and cargo space from the Stinger. It's more affordable too.
Kia Stinger vs. Subaru WRX
The Subaru WRX is an aggressive sedan that excels the harder it's driven. It has standard all-wheel drive and a punchy turbocharged engine. Compared to the Stinger, it's smaller and more nimble. But the Stinger has a much nicer interior and more standard and optional features on offer. Driving the WRX is fun, but the Stinger is a better all-around car.
FAQ
Is the Kia Stinger a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Stinger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Stinger:
- Base model now called GT-Line
- Wireless charger now standard
- Part of the first Kia Stinger generation introduced in 2018
Is the Kia Stinger reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Stinger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Stinger?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Stinger is the 2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,090.
Other versions include:
- GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,090
- GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,500
- GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,400
- GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,290
- GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,700
- GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,600
- GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,500
- GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,300
What are the different models of Kia Stinger?
More about the 2020 Kia Stinger
2020 Kia Stinger Overview
The 2020 Kia Stinger is offered in the following submodels: Stinger Sedan. Available styles include GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Stinger?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Stinger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Stinger 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Stinger.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Stinger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Stinger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Stinger?
2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,180. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $7,015 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,015 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,165.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,090. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,842 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,842 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,248.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,060. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,358 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,358 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,702.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,910. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,185 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,185 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,725.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 14.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,870. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,881 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,881 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,989.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Kia Stingers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Stinger for sale near. There are currently 140 new 2020 Stingers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,325 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Kia Stinger. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,398 on a used or CPO 2020 Stinger available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Kia Stingers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Stinger for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,726.
Find a new Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,777.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Stinger?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2020 Kia Stinger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Kia Sportage 2020
- Kia K5 2021
- 2020 Kia Forte
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2019 Kia Soul
- 2019 Niro EV
- Kia Cadenza 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu