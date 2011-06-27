Used 1990 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
I love my doofy!!
Yes, you read that right, my car's name is doofy. My car is over 20yrs old at this point, almost as old as i am, and runs like a dream!!! This car has raised my expectations of all cars! My doofy has about 210k miles on it with no problem in sight... in fact the guy i bought it from had drove it non-stop from washington state to florida without any problems, 2yrs ago!! How many 20yr old cars would you do that in?! Only this one!!! At this point and age, yes it may need a paint job... but the engine on these cars are amazing, if you have the chance to buy one, I'd say you are not wasting ur money.... and you will probably be driving it for another 20 yrs!!!
Best car
I bought my Honda brand new after getting out of high school with 12 miles. it now has 496,000 miles on it and when my son starts driving in a month it will be his. Great car original engine.
Nothing like it!
I have owned this car since 1990. You got it, it was brand spanking new. After 8 years, I gave it to my mom to use. I have since gotten it back, 24 yrs later. I had a mechanic look it over before driving it from California to Kansas. The only thing it needed was a new main relay, an ac charge and 4 new tires. For insurance sake, I had him replace the timing belt and water pump. The acceleration is just like when I first bought it. Handling is still smooth. All our mechanics told us that if there was a Honda model to own, it was that. I own a 1996 Accord and a 2006 Odyssey and both vehicles, cosmetically suck. We have had more issues with the newer models than my 1990 Accord.
Best Car Ever Made
This car has, on more than one occasion, saved my life and always kept running even when it seemed it was going to give up. Reliable and easy to fix.
Runs Forever!
I have owned two 90 and one 91 Accord . One wrecked at 376,000 miles and was still going like new . These cars were built for the road . I travel 400 miles to NC at least three times a year . I have a 90 now with 192,000 miles on it and I haven't had to do anything to it ! Starts right up in the coldest weather . All have been 5 speed manual transmission , which is really better than the automatic . All Hondas will last forever if you keep up the regular maintenance , which isn't expensive at all .
