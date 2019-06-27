  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(29)
2020 Hyundai Elantra

#8 Small sedan

What’s new

  • New and more efficient automatic transmission
  • More safety features and driver aids are now standard
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control now comes standard
  • Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Offers broad range of technology and safety features
  • Comfortable ride
  • Quiet cabin with simple, intuitive controls
  • Offers one of the best warranties in its segment
  • Lackluster performance from base 2.0-liter engine
  • Seven-speed automatic can be clunky at low speeds
  • Rear end feels skittish over broken pavement
  • Back seat is smaller than some rivals
Hyundai Elantra for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$19,300
2020 Hyundai Elantra pricing

2020 Hyundai Elantra Review

Variety and value remain at the core of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra's appeal. This sharp-looking compact sedan possesses a rich set of features and a lower price than comparable rivals from Honda, Mazda and Toyota. And with three engines and four trim levels, it's easy to find an Elantra to suit all tastes, whether you're primarily looking for fuel economy or something with a bit more style and spirit.

For the 2020 model year, Hyundai adds a new continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to many of the Elantra's trim levels. By using special components and adaptive-style shift logic, Hyundai says this new transmission provides a shifting feel similar to a standard geared transmission but with a CVT automatic's better fuel economy. We haven't yet tested this new tech and can't vouch for the claims, but it's an interesting advancement.

Elsewhere, the Elantra gets Hyundai's SmartSense (automatic braking, lane keeping assist and drowsy driver alert) as a standard feature on all trim levels, even the base model.

Ultimately, the Elantra's value isn't enough to vault it to a podium finish in this class. Attractive pricing comes at the expense of overall performance and polish, and here the Elantra lags behind most of its key rivals. Most, like the Honda Civic and the Volkswagen Jetta, simply drive better and offer nicer interiors, and that includes the sportier Forte from corporate cousin Kia. Still, the Elantra is a smart buy if you can accept its compromises.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
The Elantra is a stylish sedan that costs much less than its rivals, even when fully loaded with options. It looks sharp and offers a lot of features for the money. But attractive pricing comes at the cost of refinement and performance. The Elantra is slow, its ride comfort unpolished, and the interior only average. A rich feature set still makes it a smart buy, but one that comes with compromises.

How does it drive?

6.0
Performance is adequate but far from impressive. The Elantra is quick to accelerate off the line but quickly runs out of breath. With a 0-60 mph time of 9.8 seconds, the Elantra is among the slowest and most underpowered in its class. Handling is also lackluster; the car can feel a little skittish if you drive over bumps while cornering.

But even if it's no sports car, the Elantra has manners. Brake pressure is easy to control, and the car remains stable under hard panic braking. We also like the steering, which is light at low speeds but firm on the highway. It makes for confident cruising at high speeds and easy maneuvering in parking lots.

How comfortable is it?

6.0
The Elantra is reasonably comfortable as small sedans go. Flat spots in the front seats can cause discomfort over a long haul, and the ride quality, while not especially firm, is susceptible to body sway after bumps. The jittery rear end also degrades ride quality somewhat, but the suspension tamps down the impact of cracks and potholes well.

There's a fair bit of wind and road noise, but that's not unusual for this class and it's not intrusive enough to cause fatigue. The engine sounds coarse when you need to spur it into action, though. Inside the cabin, you'll find a simple controls layout and a climate system that's effective at evenly distributing air.

How’s the interior?

6.5
The Elantra's control layout is straightforward and easy to use. The primary controls are right where you want them, and buttons and knobs are placed logically. This interior design emphasizes function. There's a good sense of spaciousness up front, but the rear seat runs out of headroom for passengers taller than about 5 feet 9.

There are enough seat adjustments to dial in an ideal driving position, but tall drivers might wish the seat cushion dropped an extra inch or two. The sensibly sized front pillars and mirrors contribute to ample visibility out the front and sides. The Elantra is a pretty easy car to get in and out of, too, though the sloping roofline means rear passengers will need to duck on entry.

How’s the tech?

7.5
Our top Limited trim test car came with the optional Ultimate package. The infotainment system is easy to use and you don't need a smartphone to enjoy it. You may still want to wire up your Apple or Android device anyway (CarPlay and Android Auto come standard) since voice recognition, while accurate, is limited to a handful of basic functions. The upgraded sound system is underpowered and lacks clarity.

All but the base SE trim comes with automatic braking, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Enhanced pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are also available for the Limited trim.

How’s the storage?

7.5
On the spec sheet, the Elantra doesn't seem particularly roomy, but smart use of space gives it an edge in real-world usability. With a deep armrest bin, large door pockets, smartly size and placed cupholders, and an optional wireless phone charging pad, there's abundant space for personal items. The trunk is only average in size for the class, but its shape is convenient and easily holds a full-size golf bag. Remote release levers also make it easy to fold the seats and expand the space for larger items.

Child seat space isn't abundant, and rear-facing infant seats may require the front passenger to scoot forward uncomfortably, but few cars in the class fare much better.

How economical is it?

8.0
EPA-estimated fuel economy is better than average for the small-sedan class. This year's new transmission should also help maximize mpg efficiency.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The Elantra maintains a price advantage over its competitors, especially when comparing them feature for feature. A commendable warranty also makes it a strong choice. Build quality remains high, and just a few years ago, the Elantra's interior quality was considered above average. But recent efforts from rivals such as Mazda have raised the bar. Our Limited trim test car came with the optional Ultimate package. Even fully loaded, the Elantra is typically less expensive than a comparably equipped Honda Civic or Mazda 3.

Wildcard

6.5
Ignoring price for a moment, the Elantra's perceived advantage stops right at curb appeal. It looks sharp from the outside, with echoes of Audi in the design, but the interior is unimpressive. Performance, and lack thereof, is the sedan's greatest weakness and it's most noticeable when you also drive rivals such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 or Toyota Corolla back to back.

Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?

This year, we think the Value Edition is the trim to get for the Elantra. Last year we picked the SEL. It's still a good deal, but for about $1,000 more, the Value Edition adds items such as a sunroof, heated seats, dual-zone auto climate control and even rear cupholders. It's worth the stretch.

Hyundai Elantra models

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra comes in six trim levels, with three engines and three transmissions shared among them. The base SE offers a pretty limited feature set, but moving up to the SEL, the Value Edition and finally the Limited nets many improvements. The Eco offers a more fuel-efficient engine with midlevel equipment, and the Sport comes with a strong turbocharged engine.

The base engine — the only option for the SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited trims — is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque) paired to a new continuously variable automatic transmission.

The SE trim is minimally equipped with features such as steel wheels, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system. This year, you also get more standard driver safety aids such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

Stepping up to the SEL trim gets you larger alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and satellite radio, as well as additional safety aids in blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The Value Edition adds nice touches such a sunroof, proximity lock and unlock, push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated seats.

As its name suggests, the Eco has a more fuel-efficient engine: a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder (128 hp, 156 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's equipped similarly to the Value Edition and adds dual USB ports, but it doesn't get the sunroof.

Compared to the Value Edition, the Elantra Limited upgrades include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system. An optional Limited Ultimate package is also available with more features.

The Elantra Sport is equipped much like the Limited and offers several sport-oriented changes such as a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque), a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension with firmer tuning, 18-inch alloy wheels with grippier tires, and stronger brakes. For the 2020 model year, a six-speed manual transmission is no longer available. Only the seven-speed automatic is offered.

The sporty theme continues inside with a flat-bottomed steering wheel and leather-upholstered front sport seats with heating. The optional Sport Premium package offers an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, the Infinity audio system, and Blue Link Connected Car services.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited, Sport, Value Edition, Eco, SEL, SE

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

5 star reviews: 59%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 17%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 29 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • technology
  • handling & steering
  • sound system
  • ride quality
  • warranty
  • road noise
  • visibility
  • climate control
  • oil
  • spaciousness
  • dashboard
  • lights
  • interior
  • seats
  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • transmission
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts
  • infotainment system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Had my doubts about the new IVT trans.
Sir Dave,
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

After a test drive fell in love with the new trans.. With Hyundai's 100k power train warranty, not worried about it being a new design. Hyundai continues to improve sound quality. This is my third elantra & each new vehicle has been a very noticeable improvements years. ( usually trade every 3 or 4 years. In the 2020 model many new safety features have been added from my 2017 edition. Only have a few hundred miles on it so far, will keep you updated as the mileage increases. All three of my Elantras have averaged better than 40 mpg. A real surprise was that Hyundai finally added a REAL horn to this vehicle.👍 👏 😀

1 out of 5 stars, Bad Transmission
EBP,
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Transmission failed at 3500 miles and had to be completely replaced (took over 2 weeks but was covered by warranty). Now at 6500 miles it is happening again and I was essentially told I would have to pay or wait for it to completely fail again. If it does, I will be contacting a lawyer about lemon laws. I need a reliable car and can't afford to rent a car for two weeks every three months.

5 out of 5 stars, Love my 2020 Elantra
Tkbk,
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Drove a 2017 Elantra Ltd for 2+ years, then thought I needed a bigger vehicle and bought a 2019 Toyota Rav 4. Traded that in after 3 months for a 2020 Elantra. Love this car. Love the way it handles, love the gas mileage, the seats, the way it looks, the onboard gps, the sound system. Love the color(red). I smile every time I get in the car. Zippy car and fun to drive. It is the ultimate.

4 out of 5 stars, 2020 ELANTRA VALUE IS SURPRISING!
Analicia,
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Although I am usually a crossover kind of diver I decided to give the 2020 Elantra a go. I was not disappointed. I went with the Value due to the sunroof! I sacrificed a few things for it but in the end I can not say enough great things about this car. Gas mileage is great, ride is smooth. I enjoy that I have 3 different modes to drive in, Smart, normal and sport. I feel as if it has plenty of space in the back for kids and adults. The display is easy to use and the apple car play is fantastic. The lane assistance was surprising to test out. Doesn't read lanes so well in rain, but that is to be expected right? Although I didn't get the infinity sound system I still find that my sound is great, I'm a rocker and like my music LOUD! I have only put a couple hundred miles on it in the last week that I have owned it, but I would recommend it to many commuters and honestly single families. I have owned two other Hyundai's and have not been disappointed thus far. Their warranties are truly the best.

Write a review

See all 29 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$19,300
MPG 31 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,050
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Value Edition 4dr Sedan features & specs
Value Edition 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,950
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,150
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all 2020 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Elantra safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the adjoining lanes and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause a collision.
Safe Exit Assist
Alerts passengers exiting the car of an oncoming vehicle approaching alongside from the rear.
Hyundai Blue Link System
Notifies emergency services in case of a collision and sends an alert to your phone if the car is crashed by another driver.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Elantra vs. the competition

Hyundai Elantra vs. Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 delivers the goods in a few key areas, namely performance, driving excitement and interior quality. The 3 is simply one of the most pleasurable cars to drive in its class, with engaging handling and steering that elevate it beyond a basic compact sedan. The interior is also a cut above in fit and finish. But the Mazda doesn't offer as many features as you might find on the Elantra, especially some of the safety aids on the lower trim levels.

Compare Hyundai Elantra & Mazda 3 features

Hyundai Elantra vs. Honda Civic

The Civic has been the class benchmark for decades. It's what every compact sedan, including the Elantra, aspires to. An expert blend of performance, comfort and fuel economy keeps the Civic on top, yet it's not infallible. The in-cabin tech and touchscreen can be puzzling to use, and some of its safety systems are sensitive to the point of annoyance. The Elantra's systems, by comparison, are easy and intuitive. The Civic costs more than the Elantra, but it offers a better driving experience and overall quality.

Compare Hyundai Elantra & Honda Civic features

Hyundai Elantra vs. Kia Forte

The Elantra and the Forte are mechanically related under the sheet metal. Like the Elantra, the Forte offers a lot of features for the money, an intuitive tech interface, and a quiet, roomy cabin. But the Forte leans toward sportier performance than the Elantra, and its firm ride quality and lackluster fuel economy show it. The Elantra is also a bit better feature for feature than the Forte, which requires stepping up a trim level to get some of the same features available on a more affordable Elantra. Still, if you're looking for an Elantra near-equivalent, this Kia is a solid pick.

Compare Hyundai Elantra & Kia Forte features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Elantra a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Elantra both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Elantra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Elantra gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 36 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Elantra has 14.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Elantra. Learn more

Is the Hyundai Elantra reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Elantra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Elantra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Elantra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Hyundai Elantra a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Hyundai Elantra is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Elantra and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Elantra is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Elantra?

The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Elantra is the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,300.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,300
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,050
  • Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,950
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,150
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $24,150
  • Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $21,600
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Elantra, the next question is, which Elantra model is right for you? Elantra variants include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Elantra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Elantra 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Elantra.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Elantra featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Elantra?

Which 2020 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 753 new 2020 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,105 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,800 on a used or CPO 2020 Elantra available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Elantra for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,452.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,849.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

