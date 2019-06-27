2020 Hyundai Elantra Review

Variety and value remain at the core of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra's appeal. This sharp-looking compact sedan possesses a rich set of features and a lower price than comparable rivals from Honda, Mazda and Toyota. And with three engines and four trim levels, it's easy to find an Elantra to suit all tastes, whether you're primarily looking for fuel economy or something with a bit more style and spirit. For the 2020 model year, Hyundai adds a new continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to many of the Elantra's trim levels. By using special components and adaptive-style shift logic, Hyundai says this new transmission provides a shifting feel similar to a standard geared transmission but with a CVT automatic's better fuel economy. We haven't yet tested this new tech and can't vouch for the claims, but it's an interesting advancement. Elsewhere, the Elantra gets Hyundai's SmartSense (automatic braking, lane keeping assist and drowsy driver alert) as a standard feature on all trim levels, even the base model. Ultimately, the Elantra's value isn't enough to vault it to a podium finish in this class. Attractive pricing comes at the expense of overall performance and polish, and here the Elantra lags behind most of its key rivals. Most, like the Honda Civic and the Volkswagen Jetta, simply drive better and offer nicer interiors, and that includes the sportier Forte from corporate cousin Kia. Still, the Elantra is a smart buy if you can accept its compromises.

The Elantra is a stylish sedan that costs much less than its rivals, even when fully loaded with options. It looks sharp and offers a lot of features for the money. But attractive pricing comes at the cost of refinement and performance. The Elantra is slow, its ride comfort unpolished, and the interior only average. A rich feature set still makes it a smart buy, but one that comes with compromises.

How does it drive? 6.0

Performance is adequate but far from impressive. The Elantra is quick to accelerate off the line but quickly runs out of breath. With a 0-60 mph time of 9.8 seconds, the Elantra is among the slowest and most underpowered in its class. Handling is also lackluster; the car can feel a little skittish if you drive over bumps while cornering.



But even if it's no sports car, the Elantra has manners. Brake pressure is easy to control, and the car remains stable under hard panic braking. We also like the steering, which is light at low speeds but firm on the highway. It makes for confident cruising at high speeds and easy maneuvering in parking lots.

How comfortable is it? 6.0

The Elantra is reasonably comfortable as small sedans go. Flat spots in the front seats can cause discomfort over a long haul, and the ride quality, while not especially firm, is susceptible to body sway after bumps. The jittery rear end also degrades ride quality somewhat, but the suspension tamps down the impact of cracks and potholes well.



There's a fair bit of wind and road noise, but that's not unusual for this class and it's not intrusive enough to cause fatigue. The engine sounds coarse when you need to spur it into action, though. Inside the cabin, you'll find a simple controls layout and a climate system that's effective at evenly distributing air.

How’s the interior? 6.5

The Elantra's control layout is straightforward and easy to use. The primary controls are right where you want them, and buttons and knobs are placed logically. This interior design emphasizes function. There's a good sense of spaciousness up front, but the rear seat runs out of headroom for passengers taller than about 5 feet 9.



There are enough seat adjustments to dial in an ideal driving position, but tall drivers might wish the seat cushion dropped an extra inch or two. The sensibly sized front pillars and mirrors contribute to ample visibility out the front and sides. The Elantra is a pretty easy car to get in and out of, too, though the sloping roofline means rear passengers will need to duck on entry.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Our top Limited trim test car came with the optional Ultimate package. The infotainment system is easy to use and you don't need a smartphone to enjoy it. You may still want to wire up your Apple or Android device anyway (CarPlay and Android Auto come standard) since voice recognition, while accurate, is limited to a handful of basic functions. The upgraded sound system is underpowered and lacks clarity.



All but the base SE trim comes with automatic braking, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Enhanced pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are also available for the Limited trim.

How’s the storage? 7.5

On the spec sheet, the Elantra doesn't seem particularly roomy, but smart use of space gives it an edge in real-world usability. With a deep armrest bin, large door pockets, smartly size and placed cupholders, and an optional wireless phone charging pad, there's abundant space for personal items. The trunk is only average in size for the class, but its shape is convenient and easily holds a full-size golf bag. Remote release levers also make it easy to fold the seats and expand the space for larger items.



Child seat space isn't abundant, and rear-facing infant seats may require the front passenger to scoot forward uncomfortably, but few cars in the class fare much better.

How economical is it? 8.0

EPA-estimated fuel economy is better than average for the small-sedan class. This year's new transmission should also help maximize mpg efficiency.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The Elantra maintains a price advantage over its competitors, especially when comparing them feature for feature. A commendable warranty also makes it a strong choice. Build quality remains high, and just a few years ago, the Elantra's interior quality was considered above average. But recent efforts from rivals such as Mazda have raised the bar. Our Limited trim test car came with the optional Ultimate package. Even fully loaded, the Elantra is typically less expensive than a comparably equipped Honda Civic or Mazda 3.

Wildcard 6.5

Ignoring price for a moment, the Elantra's perceived advantage stops right at curb appeal. It looks sharp from the outside, with echoes of Audi in the design, but the interior is unimpressive. Performance, and lack thereof, is the sedan's greatest weakness and it's most noticeable when you also drive rivals such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 or Toyota Corolla back to back.

Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?

This year, we think the Value Edition is the trim to get for the Elantra. Last year we picked the SEL. It's still a good deal, but for about $1,000 more, the Value Edition adds items such as a sunroof, heated seats, dual-zone auto climate control and even rear cupholders. It's worth the stretch.

Hyundai Elantra models

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra comes in six trim levels, with three engines and three transmissions shared among them. The base SE offers a pretty limited feature set, but moving up to the SEL, the Value Edition and finally the Limited nets many improvements. The Eco offers a more fuel-efficient engine with midlevel equipment, and the Sport comes with a strong turbocharged engine.