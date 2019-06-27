2020 Hyundai Elantra
What’s new
- New and more efficient automatic transmission
- More safety features and driver aids are now standard
- Dual-zone automatic climate control now comes standard
- Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Offers broad range of technology and safety features
- Comfortable ride
- Quiet cabin with simple, intuitive controls
- Offers one of the best warranties in its segment
- Lackluster performance from base 2.0-liter engine
- Seven-speed automatic can be clunky at low speeds
- Rear end feels skittish over broken pavement
- Back seat is smaller than some rivals
2020 Hyundai Elantra Review
Variety and value remain at the core of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra's appeal. This sharp-looking compact sedan possesses a rich set of features and a lower price than comparable rivals from Honda, Mazda and Toyota. And with three engines and four trim levels, it's easy to find an Elantra to suit all tastes, whether you're primarily looking for fuel economy or something with a bit more style and spirit.
For the 2020 model year, Hyundai adds a new continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to many of the Elantra's trim levels. By using special components and adaptive-style shift logic, Hyundai says this new transmission provides a shifting feel similar to a standard geared transmission but with a CVT automatic's better fuel economy. We haven't yet tested this new tech and can't vouch for the claims, but it's an interesting advancement.
Elsewhere, the Elantra gets Hyundai's SmartSense (automatic braking, lane keeping assist and drowsy driver alert) as a standard feature on all trim levels, even the base model.
Ultimately, the Elantra's value isn't enough to vault it to a podium finish in this class. Attractive pricing comes at the expense of overall performance and polish, and here the Elantra lags behind most of its key rivals. Most, like the Honda Civic and the Volkswagen Jetta, simply drive better and offer nicer interiors, and that includes the sportier Forte from corporate cousin Kia. Still, the Elantra is a smart buy if you can accept its compromises.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
But even if it's no sports car, the Elantra has manners. Brake pressure is easy to control, and the car remains stable under hard panic braking. We also like the steering, which is light at low speeds but firm on the highway. It makes for confident cruising at high speeds and easy maneuvering in parking lots.
How comfortable is it?6.0
There's a fair bit of wind and road noise, but that's not unusual for this class and it's not intrusive enough to cause fatigue. The engine sounds coarse when you need to spur it into action, though. Inside the cabin, you'll find a simple controls layout and a climate system that's effective at evenly distributing air.
How’s the interior?6.5
There are enough seat adjustments to dial in an ideal driving position, but tall drivers might wish the seat cushion dropped an extra inch or two. The sensibly sized front pillars and mirrors contribute to ample visibility out the front and sides. The Elantra is a pretty easy car to get in and out of, too, though the sloping roofline means rear passengers will need to duck on entry.
How’s the tech?7.5
All but the base SE trim comes with automatic braking, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Enhanced pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are also available for the Limited trim.
How’s the storage?7.5
Child seat space isn't abundant, and rear-facing infant seats may require the front passenger to scoot forward uncomfortably, but few cars in the class fare much better.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard6.5
Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Elantra models
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra comes in six trim levels, with three engines and three transmissions shared among them. The base SE offers a pretty limited feature set, but moving up to the SEL, the Value Edition and finally the Limited nets many improvements. The Eco offers a more fuel-efficient engine with midlevel equipment, and the Sport comes with a strong turbocharged engine.
The base engine — the only option for the SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited trims — is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque) paired to a new continuously variable automatic transmission.
The SE trim is minimally equipped with features such as steel wheels, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system. This year, you also get more standard driver safety aids such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Stepping up to the SEL trim gets you larger alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and satellite radio, as well as additional safety aids in blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The Value Edition adds nice touches such a sunroof, proximity lock and unlock, push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated seats.
As its name suggests, the Eco has a more fuel-efficient engine: a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder (128 hp, 156 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's equipped similarly to the Value Edition and adds dual USB ports, but it doesn't get the sunroof.
Compared to the Value Edition, the Elantra Limited upgrades include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system. An optional Limited Ultimate package is also available with more features.
The Elantra Sport is equipped much like the Limited and offers several sport-oriented changes such as a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque), a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension with firmer tuning, 18-inch alloy wheels with grippier tires, and stronger brakes. For the 2020 model year, a six-speed manual transmission is no longer available. Only the seven-speed automatic is offered.
The sporty theme continues inside with a flat-bottomed steering wheel and leather-upholstered front sport seats with heating. The optional Sport Premium package offers an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, the Infinity audio system, and Blue Link Connected Car services.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Elantra.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- value
- driving experience
- safety
- technology
- handling & steering
- sound system
- ride quality
- warranty
- road noise
- visibility
- climate control
- oil
- spaciousness
- dashboard
- lights
- interior
- seats
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- transmission
- brakes
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
After a test drive fell in love with the new trans.. With Hyundai's 100k power train warranty, not worried about it being a new design. Hyundai continues to improve sound quality. This is my third elantra & each new vehicle has been a very noticeable improvements years. ( usually trade every 3 or 4 years. In the 2020 model many new safety features have been added from my 2017 edition. Only have a few hundred miles on it so far, will keep you updated as the mileage increases. All three of my Elantras have averaged better than 40 mpg. A real surprise was that Hyundai finally added a REAL horn to this vehicle.👍 👏 😀
Transmission failed at 3500 miles and had to be completely replaced (took over 2 weeks but was covered by warranty). Now at 6500 miles it is happening again and I was essentially told I would have to pay or wait for it to completely fail again. If it does, I will be contacting a lawyer about lemon laws. I need a reliable car and can't afford to rent a car for two weeks every three months.
Drove a 2017 Elantra Ltd for 2+ years, then thought I needed a bigger vehicle and bought a 2019 Toyota Rav 4. Traded that in after 3 months for a 2020 Elantra. Love this car. Love the way it handles, love the gas mileage, the seats, the way it looks, the onboard gps, the sound system. Love the color(red). I smile every time I get in the car. Zippy car and fun to drive. It is the ultimate.
Although I am usually a crossover kind of diver I decided to give the 2020 Elantra a go. I was not disappointed. I went with the Value due to the sunroof! I sacrificed a few things for it but in the end I can not say enough great things about this car. Gas mileage is great, ride is smooth. I enjoy that I have 3 different modes to drive in, Smart, normal and sport. I feel as if it has plenty of space in the back for kids and adults. The display is easy to use and the apple car play is fantastic. The lane assistance was surprising to test out. Doesn't read lanes so well in rain, but that is to be expected right? Although I didn't get the infinity sound system I still find that my sound is great, I'm a rocker and like my music LOUD! I have only put a couple hundred miles on it in the last week that I have owned it, but I would recommend it to many commuters and honestly single families. I have owned two other Hyundai's and have not been disappointed thus far. Their warranties are truly the best.
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,300
|MPG
|31 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,050
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Value Edition 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,950
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,150
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Elantra safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the adjoining lanes and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause a collision.
- Safe Exit Assist
- Alerts passengers exiting the car of an oncoming vehicle approaching alongside from the rear.
- Hyundai Blue Link System
- Notifies emergency services in case of a collision and sends an alert to your phone if the car is crashed by another driver.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Elantra vs. the competition
Hyundai Elantra vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 delivers the goods in a few key areas, namely performance, driving excitement and interior quality. The 3 is simply one of the most pleasurable cars to drive in its class, with engaging handling and steering that elevate it beyond a basic compact sedan. The interior is also a cut above in fit and finish. But the Mazda doesn't offer as many features as you might find on the Elantra, especially some of the safety aids on the lower trim levels.
Hyundai Elantra vs. Honda Civic
The Civic has been the class benchmark for decades. It's what every compact sedan, including the Elantra, aspires to. An expert blend of performance, comfort and fuel economy keeps the Civic on top, yet it's not infallible. The in-cabin tech and touchscreen can be puzzling to use, and some of its safety systems are sensitive to the point of annoyance. The Elantra's systems, by comparison, are easy and intuitive. The Civic costs more than the Elantra, but it offers a better driving experience and overall quality.
Hyundai Elantra vs. Kia Forte
The Elantra and the Forte are mechanically related under the sheet metal. Like the Elantra, the Forte offers a lot of features for the money, an intuitive tech interface, and a quiet, roomy cabin. But the Forte leans toward sportier performance than the Elantra, and its firm ride quality and lackluster fuel economy show it. The Elantra is also a bit better feature for feature than the Forte, which requires stepping up a trim level to get some of the same features available on a more affordable Elantra. Still, if you're looking for an Elantra near-equivalent, this Kia is a solid pick.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Elantra a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Elantra?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra:
- New and more efficient automatic transmission
- More safety features and driver aids are now standard
- Dual-zone automatic climate control now comes standard
- Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Is the Hyundai Elantra reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Elantra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Elantra?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Elantra is the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,300.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,300
- SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,050
- Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,950
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,150
- Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $24,150
- Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $21,600
What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra?
More about the 2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra Overview
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Elantra 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Elantra.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Elantra featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Elantra?
2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,530. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,972 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,972 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,558.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 15.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 27 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,625. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,145 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,145 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,480.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 16.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 22 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,275. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,418 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,418 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,857.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 16.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 43 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,310. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,686 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,686 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,624.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 16.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,355. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,636 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,636 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,719.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 17% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,730. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,731 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,731 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,999.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 12% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 753 new 2020 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,105 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,800 on a used or CPO 2020 Elantra available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Elantra for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,452.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,849.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Elantra?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2020 Hyundai Elantra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Accent
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger