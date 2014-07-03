Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 109,191 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900$1,764 Below Market
Premium Cars Miami - Miami / Florida
GREAT ON GAS--4 CYLINDERS--AUTOMATIC CLEAN TITLE-2 PREVIOUS OWNER-CARFAX CERTIFIED GREAT CONDITIONS INSIDE OUT LIMITED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON ALL CARS FINANCING AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE! NO SOCIAL REQUIRED, NO DRIVER LICENSE NECESSARY! EVERYONE IS APPROVED! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, PAST REPOS, BANKRUPTCY, ALL WELCOMED! GUARANTEED BEST PRICES NATIONWIDE! WE CAN ASSIST WITH CAR INSURANCES AND TRANSPORTATION IF ARRIVING FROM MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! NOS ESPECIALIZAMOS EN FINANCIAMENTO PARA LOS RECIEN LLEGADOS SIN SOCIAL! **FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS SPECIAL OFFER PLEASE VISIT WWW.PREMIUMCARSMIAMI.COM** *CASH BUYERS, PLEASE CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFO*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU9DU016259
Stock: P016259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,478 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,977$1,768 Below Market
Parkway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dover / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU9DU009330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,550$1,636 Below Market
Prize Auto - Alexandria / Virginia
100% Gauranteed Auto Loan Approals for anyone over the age of 18 with valid Tax ID or Social Security Number. No Driver's License Required for Purchase. Carfax Certification with every purchase. World Wide Shipping Available on all makes and models with our Door to Door Shipping Service. All our vehicles come with the Virginia State Police licensed Inspection Certificate. Special Discount Coupon for and Active, Reserve, Retired or Former Member of the United States Armed Services. Limit 1 Coupon per Transaction. For more Details or to Schedule an Appointment, contact our Knowledgeable Professional Sales Team Today at 703-971-4277. Disclaimer: Listed price for any car, truck, minivan or SUV does not include Virginia or any other state title, tax, registration fees and processing fee. We have $599 processing fees. All our Vehicles are Virginia State inspected. You are responsible of any out of state's inspection and emission requirements. For Maryland Customers we offer Maryland state inspection option after sale service for an extra $300 Prize Auto will never sell, share, or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU5DU019045
Stock: P9045612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$1,717 Below Market
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer in White This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; **LOW MILES**, **NON SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**.Odometer is 15948 miles below market average! 26/34 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickHere at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU8DU018164
Stock: 20M354A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 97,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,991$902 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Mitsubishi Lancer offers an enticing range of compact cars from practical economy to sensible all-wheel-drive sedan to sporty liftback to rally rocket. The Lancer sports a tidy, sleekish shape with a bold and distinctive shark mouth. Its interior is clean, seating is comfortable, instrumentation is blessedly simple. The dash is graceful. The gauges are tasteful, white-on-black with silver rims. The tach and speedo have eaves, a double-hump visor on the dash that provides shade for the rectangular digital readout that's between them, so you can read its red letters in the sun. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Bluetooth and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU0DU017395
Stock: C7395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,854 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,753$1,092 Below Market
Ray Price Stroud Ford Lincoln - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE!, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/4 Speakers. 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FWD 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I4 CVT White Recent Arrival!During our 100 years in business, we've always used our dedication to customer service to make sure you feel more like family members than customers. Your satisfaction is our satisfaction, and we don't settle for anything less than perfection. This quest to create the ultimate customer experience has led us to provide everyone that purchases a car with the Price Does it Right Package. This package includes numerous benefits that you can take advantage of for as long as you own your car including: Complimentary PA State Inspections Complimentary Multi-Point Inspections Available Loaner Vehicles 10% OFF Service Labor and Accessories Pay a visit to any one of our locations today and we'll be sure to show you why it will be worth your while to buy here!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FUXDU016688
Stock: BF16688A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 55,676 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
Your Kar Company - Norfolk / Virginia
**NOTICE: Your Kar Company is taking the proper measures to insure that are facility and all vehicles are sanitized multiple times daily. We have protective measures in place in our vehicles such as protective steering wheel seat covers and sanitizer spray to keep the vehicles contaminate free for all of our customers. **Your Kar Company is family owned and operated with over 30 years of experience. Were a very respected dealership with LOW overhead; therefore that is why we can offer such QUALITY vehicles at DISCOUNTED prices. We are PROUD Members of NIADA VIADA and Navy League. We offer Federal Credit Union Bank 1st Time Buyer 2nd Car and Credit Re-establishing Programs suited to everyone's needs! Whether you have good bad no slow credit past repo medical bills discharged bankruptcy or judgments it's all OK! All Applications Accepted. ALL Branches and ALL Ranks are automatically Pre-Approved with NO Money Down*. We take PRIDE in serving our Military Personnel and Civilians with Integrity Loyalty and Honesty! You not only become a customer of Your Kar Company but part of our family. Se Habla Espanol. All trade-ins considered. We Buy Cars! Free courtesy ride to our location. Call today at 757-926-0055 for your Instant Approval or Apply Online @ www.yourkarcompany.com *wac *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU0DU022502
Stock: 502-13M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
Christi Hubler Chevrolet - Crawfordsville / Indiana
JUST TRADED. Blue 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I4 FWD Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick We know that you hate car buying, so we've changed our process so that you can buy YOUR CAR, YOUR WAY! Come visit us at Christi Hubler Chevrolet in Crawfordsville to see why it's our experience that makes the difference! Serving the residents of Crawfordsville, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Brownsburg, Lebanon, Logansport, Rochester, Indianapolis, Attica, Greencastle, Brazil, Terre Haute, Danville IL, Veedersburg, Rockville, Montgomery County, Tippecanoe County, Hendricks County, Marion County, Fountain County, Putnam County, Vigo County, Clay County, Boone County, Clinton County, Parke County WE ALSO SHIP NATION WIDE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU6DU001427
Stock: 20084B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988
Schulte Subaru - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32V2FW9DU021945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,311 miles
$7,995
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Buy with confidence - local trade in. Didn't you notice this car driving around town? Sure you did, it is a local trade! Not any old auction bought car. The seller is a repeat customer here. Local car, we know where it comes from. Wouldn't you prefer to buy something that we took in trade? Sure beats buying an auction car. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU3DU008609
Stock: 0S80055D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 52,191 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
You found it! You keep it! This is the one you were looking for! Look no further! All you have to do is come and get it! CALL or COME TODAY! THE CAR DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. CALL NOW for answers to your questions! + LOW DOWN PAYMENT, OKAY! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, OKAY! + HABLAMOS ESPAñOL! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! It’s so easy! Come in for a test drive. Bring proof of income and of where you live. + Baja Cuota Inicial, Bien! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito, Esta Bien! + Hablamos Español! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! + No se deje rechazar mas! Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU0EU001649
Stock: 001649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,761 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999$816 Below Market
Rays Auto Sales - Bridgeport / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU6EU003082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,366 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,850$697 Below Market
Pristine AutoPlex - Burlington / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU3EU021958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Lia Hyundai of Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
Sensibility and practicality define the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 50,000 mile mark! All of the premium features expected of a Mitsubishi are offered, including: front bucket seats, cruise control, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU8EU017467
Stock: 13920T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 74,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Port City Auto Sales - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FUXEU023562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,309 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,687$437 Below Market
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
Gray 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I4Recent Arrival! 25/34 City/Highway MPGSpradley Ford Lincoln, has a HUGE inventory of Ford and Lincoln cars, trucks, and SUV's, including the Ford Mustang, F150 and Focus, and the Lincoln MKS, MKZ and Navigator. We work hard to get you into the vehicle you have always wanted. At Spradley Ford Lincoln, it's so easy because we put you first! Call Spradley Ford Lincoln's Internet Department today at 719-289-7429 and schedule your time to come in and test drive any of our new or used vehicles. Located at 2828 US HWY 50 West, Pueblo, Colorado, where you will always hear, 'Oh Yes You Can!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU1EU017827
Stock: C72373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 89,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
Tony Mangino Mitsubishi - Clifton Park / New York
Sporty little Lancer in Mercury Grey for under 10 grand! Great looks and these go for many trouble free miles.....many of our customers drive them over 200K! She delivers 34 Highway MPG and 26 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Lancer ES -boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this automatic Variable transmission.*Options:*Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Brake Assist, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Tony Mangino Mitsubishi graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Very Good.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Tony Mangino Mitsubishi located at 1658 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!For our patented "Instant Credit Approval" it's Tony Mangino's "THE KING OF CREDIT" Used Car Value Center on Route 9 in Clifton Park / Halfmoon. Call today and ask about our Guaranteed Credit Approvals*.518-982-0520. As little as $500* down can get YOU approved regardless of your credit history. View our complete inventory and apply for financing today at www.thekingofcredit.net .*proof of income required for our guaranteed credit approvals. Minimum cash down payment will vary depending upon vehicle selected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU8EU001348
Stock: D8840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 96,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,992
ED Morse Mitsubishi - Tampa / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY. 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickCleaned and Sanitized All advertised prices are plus tax, tag, title, registration, and reconditioning costs. Prices do not include predelivery service charge of $999, electronic registration filing fee of $199.7, or tag agency fee of $85. Prices can expire or change at any time without notice. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, special APR programs, or available dealer cash back, or other incentives. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include dealer installed options.18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, FUSE Handsfree Link System, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Reviews: * Strong engines in upper trim levels; con
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U8FW7CU013833
Stock: Z038554A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Lancer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
- 5(50%)
- 4(50%)
Related Mitsubishi Lancer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Ashburn VA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fredericksburg VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Arlington VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Chandler AZ
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder New Germany MN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Bridgeport CT
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Louisville KY
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Riverside CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Dallas TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Wichita KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2018 Greenville SC
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2015 Springfield MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect