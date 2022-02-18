What is the 911?

Even with a new generation of 911, major styling changes aren't really Porsche's thing. Instead, the company has long preferred a more evolutionary approach to changes to its iconic sport coupe, so we're somewhat surprised to see a few noticeable changes in recent spy photos of the 2023 911 that have crossed out virtual desks. While it's safe to say that most of the 911 will remain unchanged (remember, it was just completely redesigned in 2020), let's take a look at what we think lies in store for the 2023 model.

The easiest changes to spot are in the front and rear styling department. The front bumper looks to be mildly redesigned but makes room in the center for larger radar elements for what will likely be optional advanced driver aids. Just behind the redesigned front bumper, keen eyes can spot the vertical vanes of new active aero shutters. When closed, these shutters can minimize aerodynamic drag and help improve fuel efficiency. Other luxury brands use a similar setup in their sports cars and SUVs.

The rear bumper looks to have been subtly massaged and Porsche appears to have made changes to the 911's taillights. Spy photos of the interior show a largely identical layout to the current model, but key areas, such as the instrument panel, have been completely covered, leaving us to believe there might be a new design lurking for certain trim levels.

But the biggest news are the sightings of a lifted 911 believed to be the near-production-ready version of the Vision Safari concept from 2012. Featuring meaty sidewalls, a fixed rear wing and a substantially higher ride height, this rally-inspired 911 is likely going to sell out before it even goes into production — assuming it even gets to production. This would round out our fantasy rally car garage nicely.