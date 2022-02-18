  1. Home
2023 Porsche 911

Release Date: Fall 2023
Estimated Price: Starting around $105,000
What to expect
  • Redesigned front and rear bumpers
  • Active aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency
  • Possible off-road-biased 911 Safari
  • Part of the eight 911 generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

