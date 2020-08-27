Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    81,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,111

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    154,059 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,332

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    114,432 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,875

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    162,355 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,988

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    123,540 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    117,717 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,950

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    166,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,090

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    139,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,000

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,950

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    46,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,969

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV

    153,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,975

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    139,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,918

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    202,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    86,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,990

    
  • 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    109,461 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,131

    
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    151,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $3,592 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    141,037 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,989

    $2,135 Below Market
    
  • 2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Black
    used

    2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    113,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,000

    $3,675 Below Market
    

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sequoia


See all 3 reviews
Still too new to tell, but so far, so good.
2body1head,11/13/2011
Just purchased this beast yesterday coming from a 2006 Tacoma DBL cab. No difference from the 2011s and prices were basically the same. So, went for the 2012. Love Toyotas in general. In my opinion and history, very reliable. Absolutely humongous inside and comfortable. Ride is not as "plush" as the Suburbans and Denalis, but still good. 100x better than my stiff and bouncy ride Tacoma. Still have to fiddle with the NAV and controls but seems user friendly enough. Drove about 50 miles mixed highway/city and computer avg showed 15-17 mpg. Will post later after a few months for follow-up review.
