Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
- 81,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,111
Audi Warrington - Warrington / Pennsylvania
Local Trade, Back Up Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, DVD Entertainment System, ONE OWNER!, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, Integrated Back-Up Camera w/Monitor, Navigation System, Radio: Premium Navigation w/Entune. Odometer is 51646 miles below market average!There's no place like Sloane! Serving Warrington, Doylestown, Willow Grove, Warminster, Chalfont, Quakertown, Philadelphia, Montgomeryville, Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G19CS064228
Stock: 3004631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 154,059 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,332
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
WAS $26,181. BLACK exterior and GRAPHITE interior, Platinum trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Remote Trunk Release. Toyota Platinum with BLACK exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*. AFFORDABLE TO OWN Was $26,181. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G14CS064887
Stock: 66944B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 114,432 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,875
Crossroads INFINITI of Apex - Apex / North Carolina
Leather Seats, Navigation, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, Leather Package, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G18CS041991
Stock: T41991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 162,355 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,988
Bishops Corner Auto Sales - Sapulpa / Oklahoma
2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 5.7L Automatic 4wd. Black over Brown leather interior with climate controlled seats. Hard loaded platinum package with 3rd row, navigation, back-up camera, running boards, sunroof, rear entertainment, 2nd row heated seats and tow package. Just serviced with new tires and ready for a test drive! $18988- We Finance with rates as low as 3.15% Wac. No Credit, No Problem! Visit our website to fill out a credit application www.bishopscorneronline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G12CS064845
Stock: 064845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,540 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,999
Gene Messer Kia - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 Toyota Sequoia. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Toyota Sequoia SR5 is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Toyota Sequoia SR5. More information about the 2012 Toyota Sequoia: The Toyota Sequoia appeals to those who are in need of a serious hauler, whether it be for a trailer or for people. The Sequoia delivers just as much capability with nearly as much style and luxury features as many high-end luxury-brand SUVs, but at a lower price. The Sequoia's interior is spacious and comfortable and surprisingly flexible for people and cargo. Base SR5 models are an especially strong value, starting at $41,000, while fully loaded Platinum models sticker for less than $62,000. This model sets itself apart with Brawny towing capability, generous standard features, and smooth, powerful V8 options We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZM5G11CS003546
Stock: CS003546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 117,717 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,950
Town & Country Motors - Roswell / Georgia
Attention iPhone, iPod, & digital music junkies! Get your cable, plug it in here, & rock out! Avoid buyer's remorse - a CARFAX Title History report is included! A premium 'turn by turn' navigation system is included. Entertain the family on those long trips Spotless, inside and out! Buy with confidence - local trade in. Luxury for a fraction of the cost of new. Great vehicle. Will get you where you need to be! Like the giant redwood that is its namesake, the 2012 Toyota Sequoia is big, impressive and hard to ignore. What's really surprising, however, is just how refined this full-size truck-based SUV can be. Inside, the Sequoia offers a huge, well-equipped cabin with comfortable seating for eight passengers (or seven with the available second-row captain's chairs). Equally noteworthy is the Sequoia's ride quality, which, thanks to its independent rear suspension, is markedly better than a number of other big SUVs. This is especially true of the Sequoia's top-of-the-line Platinum models fitted with the three-mode adaptive suspension. Of course, few buy a full-size SUV primarily for comfort. The Sequoia has the hard-working angle covered, too, with an available 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 engine that delivers strong acceleration and a 7,400-pound towing capacity. An available four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case and a healthy 10 inches of ground clearance also makes this beast reasonably capable off-road. An enormous cargo bay with second- and third-row seats that fold to create a flat load floor adds yet more practicality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G16CS042908
Stock: S-042908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,090
John Adams GMC - Rexburg / Idaho
Recent Arrival! This 2012 Toyota Sequoia comes equipped with, DVD player, Navigation, heated 2nd row seats, electric fold down 3rd row seating. Upgraded premium wheels. Special paint package! Running boards., Local trade in!. 2012 Toyota Sequoia Blizzard Pearl 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC VVT-i More information or to make an appointment please call 208.356.4455.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G10CS062666
Stock: 122666T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 139,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,000
ACI Auto Group - East Windsor / Connecticut
2012 Toyota Sequoia - Four wheel drive, 5.7L V8, third row seating, leather seating with heated seats, power moonroof, backup camera, and more. * 20% off sale going on now storewide. Ends 4/30. Discount taken from original MSRP. Please note if you are looking at this vehicle on a third-party website the price you see reflects the discount has taken. Some exclusions may apply. Please see store or visit Aciautogroup.com for most up to date information. The ACI Advantage. Free - Oil and Filter Changes - 1 Year* Free - Tire Rotations - 1 Year** Free - Vehicle Inspections - 1 Year** Free - Unlimited Brake Inspections*** Free - Unlimited Battery Tests*** Free - Unlimited Check Engine Light Code Scan*** Free - Loaner Cars*** Complimentary loaner cars with any service. We don't play games. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest. A car purchase should not be a battle! 124-Point Inspection. At ACI Auto Group we feel a mandated 42 point inspection is not enough, so we improved that inspection to 124 points. *Limit 2 per year. Expires 1 year from delivery date. **Limit 4 per year. Expires 1 year from delivery date. ***For the life of the vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G17CS063112
Stock: 063112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,950
Aztec Motors 908 SE 14th Street - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G12CS064683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,969
Modesto Toyota - Modesto / California
Advertised prices are based on in stock vehicles and immediate delivery and are subject to prior sale with no deposits accepted. Prices plus Government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($80), any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Advertised prices exclude leases, sales to brokers, dealers, leasing companies, and employees. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level. Colors shown are the most accurate representations. Information provided is believed accurate, but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed with the dealer. Modesto Toyota is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this website you, the customer, acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZM5G19CS003407
Stock: 7783P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 153,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,975
Teague Chevrolet - El Dorado / Arkansas
2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited Silver Sky MetallicNew Tires!, Backup Camera!, www.teaguechevrolet.com, www.teaguetoyota.com, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, 20 x 8 Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.30 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: JBL Synthesis AM/FM 6-Disc CD Changer, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Bluetooth, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, Navigation System.All pre-owned vehicles go through our 12
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJW5G12CS058112
Stock: T9922A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 139,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,918
Parker Toyota - Coeur D Alene / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJY5G19CS065603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 202,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
Harrison Auto Sales - Irwin / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G14CS060175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,990
Team Toyota - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G16CS041404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,461 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$19,131
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZM5G13CS004052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$3,592 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
one owner nice we trade over 9 sequoia 500 used cars in stock www.aandgautos.net
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G10DS050282
Stock: 050282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,037 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,989$2,135 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Carpeted Floor/Cargo Mat/Door Sill Protector Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is offered by AutoNation Ford and Lincoln Wolfchase. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Toyota Sequoia Platinum is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Treat your family to the joy of a vehicle with a super premium entertainment package like the one found in this vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Toyota Sequoia Platinum is in a league of its own More information about the 2011 Toyota Sequoia: The Toyota Sequoia appeals to those who need serious truck ability for towing large trailers or carrying people off-road. The Sequoia delivers just as much capability with almost as much style and luxury features as high-end luxury-brand SUVs. The interior is spacious and comfortable, and surprisingly flexible for people and cargo. Base SR5 models are an especially strong value, while fully loaded Platinum models sticker for less than $60k. This model sets itself apart with standard entertainment options, generous standard features, Brawny towing capability, and smooth, powerful V8 engines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G10BS046729
Stock: BS046729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 113,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000$3,675 Below Market
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
WAS $23,490, $1,100 below NADA Retail! Ltd trim, BLACK exterior and SAND BEIGE interior. Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Tow Hitch. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM rear DVD player w/9" display, rear seat audio controls, (2) headsets, wireless remote, 115V AC pwr outlet, RCA jack, NAVIGATION SYSTEM voice activated touch screen DVD navigation system, JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3/WMA capability, aux input, USB input, XM satellite radio & XM NavTraffic, backup camera. Toyota Ltd with BLACK exterior and SAND BEIGE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "This large SUV rides on a Tundra-based frame and can swallow up to eight people and tow up to 7400 pounds." -CarAndDriver.com. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $23,490. This Sequoia is priced $1,100 below NADA Retail. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJY5G19BS045656
Stock: BS045656TP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sequoia
- 5(67%)
- 4(33%)
