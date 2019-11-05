2020 INFINITI Q50
What’s new
- Base 2.0T Pure trim has been replaced by the 3.0T Pure
- Revised infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- New Edition 30 trim
- Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged V6 engines pack plenty of power
- Comfortable front and rear seats
- Interior design looks dated and plain
- Operation of advanced driving aids lacks refinement
- Convoluted infotainment system operation
- Most rivals do it better for a similar price
2020 INFINITI Q50 Review
Infiniti has been using its Q-based alphanumeric naming convention for a few years now, but it can still be hard to keep track of what's what. The Infiniti Q50 is the brand's entry-level luxury sport sedan, which debuted back in 2014 as a replacement for the Infiniti G sedans. Considering its age and lineage, this 2020 model is far from being the freshest or most exciting model in the class.
But that doesn't mean there's nothing to like here. The Q50 offers many of the latest high-tech features and driving assistants as well as better-than-average performance at a reasonable price. For 2020, in particular, Infiniti has dropped the previous entry-level four-cylinder engine and replaced it with a 300-horsepower V6. There's also a new infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The lack of smartphone integration was a pretty serious drawback last year, so it's fair to say the Q50 is a better pick than it's been in the past. We also like the sporty performance provided by the V6, which you can ramp up to 400 hp in the Red Sport 400 trim level. Overall, the Q50 could be worth a look, especially if the price is right. But know that rival sedans such as the BMW 3 Series, Genesis G70 and Volvo S60 are newer and more desirable overall.
Our verdict6.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Handling capability and steering feel are disappointing. The Q50's fully electric system bypasses the usual mechanical connection to the front wheels and all but eliminates feedback and accuracy. There might be a proper sport sedan hiding in here somewhere, but the Q50's meddling electronic systems make it hard to drive this car smoothly or enjoyably.
How comfortable is it?6.5
Interior noise is dominated by road noise from other vehicles, especially at highway speeds. Thin windows and minimal door insulation are the likely culprits. Thankfully, the engine omits a pleasant, quiet whir, even under full throttle. The climate control system works pretty well for keeping a set temperature, but the controls aren't logically arranged.
How’s the interior?6.5
The big demerit here is the Q50's control layout. The dual-screen layout is just odd and makes finding and operating controls a lot harder than it should be. Infiniti needs a do-over.
How’s the tech?4.5
We found some of the Q50's driver aids to be overly sensitive to the point where we turned them off. Adaptive cruise did work well, but Infiniti's Active Trace Control, which uses predictive technology to aid in performance driving, is clumsy and not really effective.
How’s the storage?6.0
Inside, the cupholders will need to do most of the daily heavy lifting since there's no convenient place to store something the size of a smartphone. There is a flip-up door in front of the shift lever, but it's better suited for access cards or smaller items like a pack of chewing gum. The center console storage is compromised by USB and power ports.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.0
Which Q50 does Edmunds recommend?
INFINITI Q50 models
The 2020 Infiniti Q50 is available in five trim levels: 3.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe, Edition 30, 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400. Most models feature a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (300 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque), but the Red Sport 400 increases output to 400 hp and 350 lb-ft. A seven-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is offered on all trims.
Standard feature highlights for the 3.0t Pure include LED exterior lighting, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual touchscreen displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also included.
The 3.0t Luxe adds a few minor upgrades, but more significantly it grants access to two key option packages — the Essential and the ProAssist — that bring a wealth of desirable luxury and safety features.
The new Edition 30 includes all of the above, along with special exterior and interior styling details.
Opting for the 3.0t Sport gets you unique bumpers, adaptive dampers, larger brakes, paddle shifters, sport front seats, and additional luxury features such as a 16-speaker Bose audio system. At the top of the range, the Red Sport 400 trim adds the more powerful V6 engine plus premium leather upholstery. Both the Sport trims are eligible for the ProActive package that offers even more driver assist features.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 INFINITI Q50.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- acceleration
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- engine
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
I wanted an AWD sports sedan with a 6cyl. The q50 has exceeded my expectations. I love having apple car play. The dash is beautiful and very easy to see. I love the speed and consistency of the drive. I have the Luxe AWD trim with no packages and am very satisfied with the value for the price. Looking to enjoy my new ride for years to come.
Have a 2020 Red Sport AWD in Majestic White. Very beautiful styling and interior. Lots of functional gadgets and comes fully loaded in the base model. Engine is a dream, almost scary acceleration in sport plus mode. Only negative are the bad reviews of the OEM Dunlop run flats.
The two screens are terrific, however, if you don’t read the owners manual or watch the easily accessible YouTube videos that explain in detail how to use the infotainment system it will take you longer to learn. No complaints with acceleration, fuel range (with a 20 gallon gas tank), fuel economy, and comfort. I wish the Luxe model came with memory settings for the passenger and driver seats.
This is my 2nd Q, I had the 2017 Q50 which was a nice car. The technology was surely lacking behind Lexus and Acura but the car itself outperformed each of them easily. I also had a 3 Series BMW, which was a superior ride versus all entry level luxury cars, BUT way too overpriced, pus a weak engine compared to the Q50. I just went to the 2020 Q50S which is Fantastic. The technology was upgraded, still not the best, but the response is quick and accurate. The 16 speaker Bose is astounding. Lexus always wins on interior detail, they are #1. Acura is too conservative and reminds me too much of a Honda. I never had good luck with Honda transmissions. Although I had a 1992 Acura Legend which rates as one of my best overall cars I ever owned. You can't go wrong with a Q50 if you want a great engine, smooth transmission, a great drive and an overall comfortable ride. Like I said, Lexus beats Infiniti with interior details and beauty every time, it's not even close. So it all depends on what you are looking for. You can't go wrong with a Q50, or the Q50S if you want a high performance, good looking ride.
Features & Specs
|3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$38,850
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$40,850
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$50,500
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$48,500
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q50 safety features:
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Automatically hits the brakes if an object enters your path or if an oncoming car is detected when the vehicle is backing up.
- Around View Monitor
- Takes the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces by giving you a view of the car from above.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Warns if traffic ahead is slowing, even two cars ahead, and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Infiniti Q50 vs. the competition
Infiniti Q50 vs. Audi A4
Like the Q50, the A4 is one of the older sedans on the market (it was last redesigned for the 2017 model year). But the A4's advantages in design, interior layout and technology features are greater than you might expect. It's the one to get if you enjoy a premium-looking cabin. Go with the Q50 for quicker performance at a lower price.
Infiniti Q50 vs. Volvo S60
The Volvo S60 is a wonderful alternative to the dominant German sedans. Its unique Scandinavian design is refreshing, and overall performance is more exciting than you might equate with Volvo. It's also very comfortable and has a lot of available advanced safety features and driver assistants.
Infiniti Q50 vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 wowed us with its surprisingly sporty performance, making it one of the most fun-to-drive sedans in its class. It further benefits from evocative styling, a lot of features for the money, and a very generous warranty. In many ways, the G70 has the Q50 beat.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI Q50 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 INFINITI Q50?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI Q50:
- Base 2.0T Pure trim has been replaced by the 3.0T Pure
- Revised infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- New Edition 30 trim
- Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
Is the INFINITI Q50 reliable?
Is the 2020 INFINITI Q50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI Q50?
The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI Q50 is the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,400.
Other versions include:
- 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $38,850
- 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $40,850
- 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $50,500
- 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $48,500
- RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $56,250
- RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $54,250
- Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $45,700
- Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $43,700
- 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $36,400
- 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $38,400
What are the different models of INFINITI Q50?
More about the 2020 INFINITI Q50
2020 INFINITI Q50 Overview
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 is offered in the following submodels: Q50 Sedan, Q50 RED SPORT 400. Available styles include 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 INFINITI Q50?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q50 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q50.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q50 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 INFINITI Q50?
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $3,419 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,419 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,106.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,875. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $3,379 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,379 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,496.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 8.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 46 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,875. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $4,424 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,424 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,451.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,950. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $4,869 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,869 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,082.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 10.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $5,677 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,677 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,518.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 9.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 INFINITI Q50s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 INFINITI Q50 for sale near. There are currently 100 new 2020 Q50s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,425 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 INFINITI Q50. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,761 on a used or CPO 2020 Q50 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 INFINITI Q50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI Q50 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,013.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,532.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 INFINITI Q50?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
