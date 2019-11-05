  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q50
Edmunds Rating
6.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI Q50
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com

2020 INFINITI Q50

#13 Small luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Base 2.0T Pure trim has been replaced by the 3.0T Pure
  • Revised infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • New Edition 30 trim
  • Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V6 engines pack plenty of power
  • Comfortable front and rear seats
  • Interior design looks dated and plain
  • Operation of advanced driving aids lacks refinement
  • Convoluted infotainment system operation
  • Most rivals do it better for a similar price
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
INFINITI Q50 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
MSRP Starting at
$36,400
Save as much as $5,677
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,424 with Edmunds

2020 INFINITI Q50 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Q50
3.0t PURE, 3.0t LUXE, Edition 30, 3.0t SPORT and RED SPORT 400

msrp 

$36,400
starting price
See All Trims
infinitiusa.com
See all for sale

2020 INFINITI Q50 Review

Infiniti has been using its Q-based alphanumeric naming convention for a few years now, but it can still be hard to keep track of what's what. The Infiniti Q50 is the brand's entry-level luxury sport sedan, which debuted back in 2014 as a replacement for the Infiniti G sedans. Considering its age and lineage, this 2020 model is far from being the freshest or most exciting model in the class.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing to like here. The Q50 offers many of the latest high-tech features and driving assistants as well as better-than-average performance at a reasonable price. For 2020, in particular, Infiniti has dropped the previous entry-level four-cylinder engine and replaced it with a 300-horsepower V6. There's also a new infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The lack of smartphone integration was a pretty serious drawback last year, so it's fair to say the Q50 is a better pick than it's been in the past. We also like the sporty performance provided by the V6, which you can ramp up to 400 hp in the Red Sport 400 trim level. Overall, the Q50 could be worth a look, especially if the price is right. But know that rival sedans such as the BMW 3 Series, Genesis G70 and Volvo S60 are newer and more desirable overall.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.4 / 10
The Infiniti Q50 has a curious and often confusing mix of design. On the performance side, the engine is powerful, but the lifeless steering and middling tires quash any sporting intentions. Inside, you'll find comfortable seats, but the clumsy and cluttered two-screen infotainment system will exasperate even the most tech-savvy users. Other sedans are simply more cohesive and refined for similar money.

How does it drive?

8.0
There's still some life left in the Q50, and that's mostly thanks to its standard turbocharged V6 engine. It revs smoothly and makes ample power. The Q50 is quicker than the average small luxury sedan too. In our testing it needed only 5.4 seconds to get to 60 mph. Merging into traffic is a breeze. The Q50's brake pedal makes it easy to stop smoothly in typical driving, though actual braking performance isn't as good. Our test car needed 123 feet to stop from 60 mph in our emergency-stop test. Most competitors stop about 10 feet shorter.

Handling capability and steering feel are disappointing. The Q50's fully electric system bypasses the usual mechanical connection to the front wheels and all but eliminates feedback and accuracy. There might be a proper sport sedan hiding in here somewhere, but the Q50's meddling electronic systems make it hard to drive this car smoothly or enjoyably.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
The front seats are comfortable even on long drives. Rear passengers will be pretty comfortable. But the Q50's ride comfort, or lack thereof, takes its toll. The Q50 feels almost constantly busy on anything but a perfectly smooth road. Driving over even moderately sized imperfections is noticeably jarring.

Interior noise is dominated by road noise from other vehicles, especially at highway speeds. Thin windows and minimal door insulation are the likely culprits. Thankfully, the engine omits a pleasant, quiet whir, even under full throttle. The climate control system works pretty well for keeping a set temperature, but the controls aren't logically arranged.

How’s the interior?

6.5
Front passengers won't have any issues getting in or out of the Q50, and the driver's seat and steering wheel have plenty of adjustment so you can find a comfortable position. Taller rear passengers will need to mind their heads and feet when getting in. Visibility out of the front and sides is better than average thanks to the Q50's slim roof pillars, but the short rear window and high trunklid compromise the view to the rear.

The big demerit here is the Q50's control layout. The dual-screen layout is just odd and makes finding and operating controls a lot harder than it should be. Infiniti needs a do-over.

How’s the tech?

4.5
Without a doubt, this is the most disappointing part of the Q50 experience. The dual-screen infotainment system is a patchwork of mismatched fonts, resolutions and menus that will confound most buyers used to well-integrated technology. We experienced many navigation glitches and hours of frustration attempting to memorize the menu architecture. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard but doesn't eliminate the exasperation of simply using the Q50.

We found some of the Q50's driver aids to be overly sensitive to the point where we turned them off. Adaptive cruise did work well, but Infiniti's Active Trace Control, which uses predictive technology to aid in performance driving, is clumsy and not really effective.

How’s the storage?

6.0
The generous trunk opening is nice to have, but the fairly prominent wheelwells intrude into the cargo area. Trunk hinges are mounted on the outside of the cargo area, allowing you to load the Q50 to capacity without risk of damaging items when you close the lid. The rear seats fold down, but the resulting opening into the cabin is small and not very useful.

Inside, the cupholders will need to do most of the daily heavy lifting since there's no convenient place to store something the size of a smartphone. There is a flip-up door in front of the shift lever, but it's better suited for access cards or smaller items like a pack of chewing gum. The center console storage is compromised by USB and power ports.

How economical is it?

7.5
We tested the all-wheel-drive Q50 (non-Red Sport), which has EPA-estimated fuel economy of 22 mpg (19 city/27 highway). V6-powered competitors post similar figures. Pleasingly, our test car easily met those estimates, and on our 115-mile evaluation route, our Q50 returned an impressive 25 mpg. The Q50's fuel tank is pretty big too.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Q50 comes with a lot of style and a decent amount of power, but it falls a bit short in terms of premium content. At first glance, the interior seems to be well equipped for the modern driver, but upon closer inspection, it trails many competitors in technology and trimmings. Fit and finish is up to the mark, but the many materials and styles run counter to a more appealing simple design scheme. The busy approach detracts from the car's luxurious feel.

Wildcard

6.0
Infiniti purports that the Q50 offers both thrills and luxury, but even with its turbocharged V6 engine and reconstructed leather seats, the Q50 falls short of offering a true luxurious or sporting experience. Deep beneath the piles of modern technology lies the bones and the feel of the old, and much-appreciated, G37 sedan. But time and lack of real development and fine-tuning have saddled a solid chassis with a disappointing numbness.

Which Q50 does Edmunds recommend?

The base 3.0t Pure trim may be a bit too spartan for the typical luxury sedan buyer, so we suggest stepping up to the 3.0t Luxe model. It doesn't come with a lot of standard features. But it is eligible for the Essential and ProAssist packages that add navigation, heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, and many advanced safety features.

INFINITI Q50 models

The 2020 Infiniti Q50 is available in five trim levels: 3.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe, Edition 30, 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400. Most models feature a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (300 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque), but the Red Sport 400 increases output to 400 hp and 350 lb-ft. A seven-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is offered on all trims.

Standard feature highlights for the 3.0t Pure include LED exterior lighting, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual touchscreen displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also included.

The 3.0t Luxe adds a few minor upgrades, but more significantly it grants access to two key option packages — the Essential and the ProAssist — that bring a wealth of desirable luxury and safety features.

The new Edition 30 includes all of the above, along with special exterior and interior styling details.

Opting for the 3.0t Sport gets you unique bumpers, adaptive dampers, larger brakes, paddle shifters, sport front seats, and additional luxury features such as a 16-speaker Bose audio system. At the top of the range, the Red Sport 400 trim adds the more powerful V6 engine plus premium leather upholstery. Both the Sport trims are eligible for the ProActive package that offers even more driver assist features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 INFINITI Q50.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • acceleration
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • engine
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Beautiful sports sedan
Danielle,
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

I wanted an AWD sports sedan with a 6cyl. The q50 has exceeded my expectations. I love having apple car play. The dash is beautiful and very easy to see. I love the speed and consistency of the drive. I have the Luxe AWD trim with no packages and am very satisfied with the value for the price. Looking to enjoy my new ride for years to come.

5 out of 5 stars, Luxury Sport sedan...Red Sport @ 400HP sleeper
Denny O,
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

Have a 2020 Red Sport AWD in Majestic White. Very beautiful styling and interior. Lots of functional gadgets and comes fully loaded in the base model. Engine is a dream, almost scary acceleration in sport plus mode. Only negative are the bad reviews of the OEM Dunlop run flats.

5 out of 5 stars, No complaints
Satisfied Q50 Owner,
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The two screens are terrific, however, if you don’t read the owners manual or watch the easily accessible YouTube videos that explain in detail how to use the infotainment system it will take you longer to learn. No complaints with acceleration, fuel range (with a 20 gallon gas tank), fuel economy, and comfort. I wish the Luxe model came with memory settings for the passenger and driver seats.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Value
Cincy_Bronx Ride,
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

This is my 2nd Q, I had the 2017 Q50 which was a nice car. The technology was surely lacking behind Lexus and Acura but the car itself outperformed each of them easily. I also had a 3 Series BMW, which was a superior ride versus all entry level luxury cars, BUT way too overpriced, pus a weak engine compared to the Q50. I just went to the 2020 Q50S which is Fantastic. The technology was upgraded, still not the best, but the response is quick and accurate. The 16 speaker Bose is astounding. Lexus always wins on interior detail, they are #1. Acura is too conservative and reminds me too much of a Honda. I never had good luck with Honda transmissions. Although I had a 1992 Acura Legend which rates as one of my best overall cars I ever owned. You can't go wrong with a Q50 if you want a great engine, smooth transmission, a great drive and an overall comfortable ride. Like I said, Lexus beats Infiniti with interior details and beauty every time, it's not even close. So it all depends on what you are looking for. You can't go wrong with a Q50, or the Q50S if you want a high performance, good looking ride.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Ad
Build Your Q50
Build & Priceinfinitiusa.com

Features & Specs

3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$38,850
MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$40,850
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$50,500
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$48,500
MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 INFINITI Q50 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Q50 safety features:

Backup Collision Intervention
Automatically hits the brakes if an object enters your path or if an oncoming car is detected when the vehicle is backing up.
Around View Monitor
Takes the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces by giving you a view of the car from above.
Forward Emergency Braking
Warns if traffic ahead is slowing, even two cars ahead, and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Infiniti Q50 vs. the competition

Infiniti Q50 vs. Audi A4

Like the Q50, the A4 is one of the older sedans on the market (it was last redesigned for the 2017 model year). But the A4's advantages in design, interior layout and technology features are greater than you might expect. It's the one to get if you enjoy a premium-looking cabin. Go with the Q50 for quicker performance at a lower price.

Compare Infiniti Q50 & Audi A4 features

Infiniti Q50 vs. Volvo S60

The Volvo S60 is a wonderful alternative to the dominant German sedans. Its unique Scandinavian design is refreshing, and overall performance is more exciting than you might equate with Volvo. It's also very comfortable and has a lot of available advanced safety features and driver assistants.

Compare Infiniti Q50 & Volvo S60 features

Infiniti Q50 vs. Genesis G70

The Genesis G70 wowed us with its surprisingly sporty performance, making it one of the most fun-to-drive sedans in its class. It further benefits from evocative styling, a lot of features for the money, and a very generous warranty. In many ways, the G70 has the Q50 beat.

Compare Infiniti Q50 & Genesis G70 features

FAQ

Is the INFINITI Q50 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Q50 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.4 out of 10. You probably care about INFINITI Q50 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Q50 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Q50 ranges from 13.2 to 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI Q50. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 INFINITI Q50?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI Q50:

  • Base 2.0T Pure trim has been replaced by the 3.0T Pure
  • Revised infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • New Edition 30 trim
  • Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the INFINITI Q50 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI Q50 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q50. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q50's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 INFINITI Q50 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 INFINITI Q50 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Q50 and gave it a 6.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Q50 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI Q50?

The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI Q50 is the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,400.

Other versions include:

  • 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $38,850
  • 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $40,850
  • 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $50,500
  • 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $48,500
  • RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $56,250
  • RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $54,250
  • Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $45,700
  • Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $43,700
  • 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $36,400
  • 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $38,400
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI Q50?

If you're interested in the INFINITI Q50, the next question is, which Q50 model is right for you? Q50 variants include 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). For a full list of Q50 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 INFINITI Q50

2020 INFINITI Q50 Overview

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 is offered in the following submodels: Q50 Sedan, Q50 RED SPORT 400. Available styles include 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).

What do people think of the 2020 INFINITI Q50?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q50 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q50.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q50 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 INFINITI Q50?

2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $3,419 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,419 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,106.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 23 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,875. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $3,379 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,379 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,496.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 8.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 46 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,875. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $4,424 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,424 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,451.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,950. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $4,869 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,869 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,082.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 10.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 INFINITI Q50 Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $5,677 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,677 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,518.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 9.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 INFINITI Q50s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 INFINITI Q50 for sale near. There are currently 100 new 2020 Q50s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,425 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 INFINITI Q50. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,761 on a used or CPO 2020 Q50 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 INFINITI Q50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new INFINITI Q50 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,013.

Find a new INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,532.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 INFINITI Q50?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials

Related 2020 INFINITI Q50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles