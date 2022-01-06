What is the Honda CR-V?

The Honda CR-V is Honda's compact crossover, and it's been a stalwart in the segment since the first one was introduced all the way back in 1997. We've regularly recommended the CR-V because it's spacious, great to drive, easy to use, and frugal enough to make sure you don't feel too much pain at the pump. For 2023, the CR-V is getting a from-the-ground-up overhaul. Everything will be new, from the bodywork to the interior, but we expect it to keep plenty of what makes the CR-V great.

While details are hard to nail down, some spy shots floating around have revealed that the sixth-generation CR-V will be bigger than its predecessor, meaning more space inside for you and your gear. We also expect the CR-V to feature Honda's most recent infotainment system (like the one found in the current Civic), a host of familiar and new driver aids, and refinements to the way it drives. A fully electric variant could also be in the offing later in the car's life cycle.

While this is all preliminary stuff, it doesn't dampen our enthusiasm for a new CR-V at all. But, if you're in the market for a compact SUV right now and just can't wait, we still recommend the current CR-V. It's been one of our favorite crossovers for years, and there's little we don't like about it. If you're playing the long game, stay tuned as we get more information on the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V.