2023 Honda CR-V

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: $28,000
What to expect
  • New looks inside and out
  • Slightly larger exterior and interior dimensions
  • Starts the sixth CR-V generation in 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 7 Colors
  • 5 Trims
