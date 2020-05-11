  1. Home
Coming Fall 2020

Estimated Price: $24,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • No significant changes
  • Part of the fourth Sportage generation introduced for 2017
2021 Kia Sportage Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/11/2020
What is the Sportage?

The 2021 Kia Sportage is a small SUV that slots between the three-row Sorento and the compact Seltos. The Sportage shares more than a little with its corporate sibling, the Hyundai Tucson. The Sportage packs tons of features into an affordable package, with a striking design that helps it stand out from the crowd. And it's a respectable fourth in our rankings, behind the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Forester.

The current Sportage debuted in 2017 and benefited from a midcycle refresh for 2020. Changes include updated styling, more driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, and a larger touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. With this recent refresh, we don't expect any significant updates for 2021.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Sportage isn't our favorite small crossover — it can't quite match the top-ranked Honda CR-V when it comes to a complete package — though it does offer a lot of value for the price.

