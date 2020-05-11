What is the Sportage?

The 2021 Kia Sportage is a small SUV that slots between the three-row Sorento and the compact Seltos. The Sportage shares more than a little with its corporate sibling, the Hyundai Tucson. The Sportage packs tons of features into an affordable package, with a striking design that helps it stand out from the crowd. And it's a respectable fourth in our rankings, behind the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Forester.

The current Sportage debuted in 2017 and benefited from a midcycle refresh for 2020. Changes include updated styling, more driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, and a larger touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. With this recent refresh, we don't expect any significant updates for 2021.