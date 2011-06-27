Estimated values
1994 GMC Yukon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$910
|$2,031
|$2,636
|Clean
|$814
|$1,816
|$2,357
|Average
|$622
|$1,387
|$1,800
|Rough
|$429
|$958
|$1,243
Estimated values
1994 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$931
|$1,922
|$2,457
|Clean
|$833
|$1,719
|$2,197
|Average
|$636
|$1,313
|$1,678
|Rough
|$439
|$906
|$1,158
Estimated values
1994 GMC Yukon 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,909
|$2,384
|Clean
|$920
|$1,707
|$2,132
|Average
|$703
|$1,303
|$1,628
|Rough
|$485
|$900
|$1,124