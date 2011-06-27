  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Yukon Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity99 cu.ft.
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4710 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place51.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height72.4 in.
Maximum payload1540.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
