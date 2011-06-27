Used 1994 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

Why doesn't GMC make a Yukon 2dr Mike Porter , 02/10/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle. I have kept it for 13 years and it still looks and drive great. Its easy to get around and park and fits in my garage. The 4dr Yukobeasts GMC sells now are not nearly as much fun, useful or good looking. This is a vehicle I love to head out in on Saturday doing my errands. Not for soccer moms on a cell phone. This is a guy's truck. Report Abuse

425,000 miles and still going merlindriver , 02/10/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought it used 14 years ago with 38k miles on it. It now has 425,000 and is still going strong. The 6.5 Turbo Diesel is original and has never been opened, the transmission was rebuilt at 265k miles. Other than that it has just needed the normal wear out items replaced (brakes, shocks, batteries, etc.). I have driven this truck all over the US and Mexico, in all forms of weather, and it has never left me stranded. It's also pretty good on gas (er..diesel), i usually get 20-22 on the highway at 75, which I think is great considering it's size and it being 4wd. Why doesn't GM make these anymore?

356,000 kms and still going canucksfan86 , 05/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just took my truck down to California and back from Vancouver, BC. No worries on the trip, as this is by far the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. Still on the original engine and original transmission, body is in excellent shape (with the exception of a little bit of rust on the tail gate). I would never get rid of it! It even pulls my 29' Sea Ray (10,000 lbs) from my house to the marina and back (a total of 10 kms) with no problem. It's done the trek for 9 years now, and has never had a problem.

Ryan's Review Ryan's Yukon , 09/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this SUV for over 2 years now, and i have never had a truck that was so much fun. I have had her off- raod, and she swam right through a pond, it was great. I know have over 190,000 miles on the origainal engine and transmission, and she still runs and drives like a champ.