Used 1991 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 5,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,750
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1991 Ford Mustang 2dr 5,839 miles! features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Red Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cloth Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Ford Mustang GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP45E3MF160063
Stock: C063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 66,235 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use
$11,999
Richardson Suzuki - Highland / Indiana
NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED TO CARFAX, 13 SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS, 34 DETAILED RECORDS, V8 5.0L ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT AIR CONTROLS, CHROME WHEELS, AM-FM TAPE, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CONVERTIBLE TOP, AND SO MUCH MORE! CALL 219-923-4000 FOR MORE INFO! VISIT WWW.THEDEALERWHOCARES.COM AND CLICK THE FREE CARFAX REPORT!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP44E0MF155209
Stock: 8899A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,908 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$30,000
Holzhauer Ford - Nashville / Illinois
One of the most desirable ASC McLaren Mustangs can be yours. This is without a doubt one of the best documented 1990 ASC McLaren's in existence. Accompanying the car is a copy of the Certificate of Origin from Ford Motor Company. The original Dealer Invoice and Window Sticker along with a copy of the original ASC Invoice. Original sales brochures and the 1990 ASC McLaren Order Form along with a letter to Ford Dealers from ASC outlining the order process, last but not least the ASC McLaren Convertible Owners Guide Supplement. 1990 was the last year for the ASC McLaren with only 65 units being produced and in our opinion this is most eye popping color combination. White, with a White top and Scarlet Red Leather interior. According to the ASC Production chart it is one of only 3 in this color combination. H.O. 5.0 backed with the 4 speed automatic displaying only 16,908 miles. This ASC McLaren was originally ordered by and owned by the president of Tousley Motor Sports. It is on owner number 3. The vehicle is in excellent condition and runs and drives as it should. It starts instantly, sounds awesome and is a blast to drive.Please call or text 618-367-1519 for more details. If calling please leave a message and I will return your call ASAP.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP40E8LF132863
Stock: 132863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 15,118 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,900
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
VEHICLE STORED OFF SITE AND SHOWN BY APPT ONLY! Originally 1990 GT convertible Fox Body now truly one of kind hybrid 2004 SVT Cobra wide body Complete interior/exterior/engine and drive train tear down and put on rotisserie Dominator Body kit with over 200 hours of fiberglass work Cobra Tail Fin Black Diamond LED headlamps GT 500 carbon fiber hood (with ability to make functional) 2004 Cobra cockpit (front seats, dash and console) Custom upholstery with Terminator logo embroidered into front headrests (original back seat was reupholstered to match) Custom door panels 2004 SVT Cobra terminator engine and drive train with original factory autographed engine badge for authentication (15,2xx original miles) Cobra sway bar (replaced original Detroit locker) Upgraded ABS/drilled and slotted racing rotors and custom Cobra calipers Tire offset: 315/30ZR18 rear and 245/40ZR18 front Alpine touch screen Custom trunk mount with Memphis woofers/tweeters/capacitor/amplifier Heat/air upgraded with Vintage air All side coves/front terminator emblem/undercarriage all backlit with blue LEDs Custom fabric convertible top
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP45E6LF203308
Stock: 203308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 41,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,997
Hopper Motorplex - Mckinney / Texas
1992 Ford Mustang GT RED 2D Hatchback 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI 16V 5.0L V8 SMPI 16V.Recent Arrival!Our family owned dealership was established in West Texas in 1967. We have been providing customers with quality vehicles for decades with the service to match. With almost four acres of unique inventory, we are sure the Hopper Family will have what you're looking for. Come down and take a look! Our VIP Preferred program provides customers with one year of FREE maintenance (Some Exclusions Apply, ask for details) which includes: -Priority Service -12 months/12,000 miles of oil changes -Tire rotations -Multi-point Inspection -90 Day Powertrain Warranty (Some Exclusions Apply) -A loaner car available with reservation -10% discount on parts and accessories Please check back for more pictures, we're adding new pictures to the website daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP42E8NF116775
Stock: 16775Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 26,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,500
County Ford - Graham / North Carolina
This 1992 Ford Mustang 2dr 2dr Convertible LX Sport 5.0L features a 5.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Front anti-roll bar, Rear anti-roll bar, Bodyside moldings, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Passenger vanity mirror, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat Body Side Moldings, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Stephen Stearns at 888-920-5943 or sstearns@stearnsauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP44E2NF158050
Stock: P4049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 20,422 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$14,550
Norman-David Auto Sales - Windham / Maine
ONE OWNER CALIFORNIA CAR....5.0 V8 ONLY 20,000 ORGINAL MILES, EXCELLANT CONDITION. CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF MUSTANG.NEW TIRES, NEW BATTERY.dealer's vehicle, decided to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP44EXLF204320
Stock: 4589A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,992 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,788
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444 - ALL NEW A/C - NEW QUARTER WINDOW MOTORS - AUTO TRANSMISSION REBUILD IN 2017 - NEW TOP & LATCH - 2018 - NEW INTERIOR - 2018 - NEW EXHAUST FLOWMASTER - 2018 -NEW BALL JOINTS - 2020 - NEW TIRES 2020 - ORIGINAL BRAKES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP44E5PF196181
Stock: PF196181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 83,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,980
Hugh White Chevrolet Buick - Lancaster / Ohio
1993 Ford Mustang GT Convertible. 5.0L V8 with 4-Speed Automatic. Red with Gray Cloth. Clean Carfax! Completely Original with 83,000 CARFAX Documented Miles! Equipped with, Preferred Equipment Package, Air Conditioning, AM/FM ETR Stereo w/Cassette, Cruise Control, Dual Power Mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Trunk Release, Power Windows and Original Pony Alloy wheels. Increasingly Hard to Find Fox body that is this Original!You can view our entire inventory at www.VisitHughWhite.com or, if you'd like to schedule a test drive, you can call us at 740-653-2091 or email us at leads@HughWhiteLancaster.com. We look forward to assisting you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP45E8PF199915
Stock: 15599450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 84,857 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>1993 FORD MUSTANG LX 5.0 CONVERTIBLE***LOW LOW MILES***5.0L H.O. V8 ENGINE***RARE FIND***ALL VIN TAGS PRESENT ON THE VEHICLE***ALL 100% ORIGINAL***USB/BLUETOOTH RADIO***AM/FM/CD RADIO ALLOY WHEELS***POWER WINDOWS***POWER MIRRORS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP44E9PF160185
Stock: W4198A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,128 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
County Ford - Graham / North Carolina
This 1993 Ford Mustang 2dr 2dr Convertible LX features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Split folding rear seat, Pin stripe, 4 Speakers, Front anti-roll bar, Driver vanity mirror, Bodyside moldings, Voltmeter, Spoiler, Front Center Armrest, Front Bucket Seats Body Side Moldings, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Stephen Stearns at 888-920-5943 or sstearns@stearnsauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Mustang LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP44M8PF151629
Stock: P4076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 35,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500
Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky
8/21/2020 3:05:58 PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FACP45E2PF167168
Stock: 7770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,383 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Big City Motors / 12th Street Auto Mart - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
HERE IS A 2 OWNER LOW MILEAGE 1994 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE WITH AN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION COLD AIR CONDITIONING AFTERMARKET ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM REAR SPOILER NEWER TIRES AND READY TO GO FOR THE SUMMER. STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP4444RF177406
Stock: R6953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 136,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
High Rated Auto Company - Abingdon / Maryland
BUYERS MUST READ: THIS VEHICLE IS MECHANICALLY SOLID BUT NEEDS ALL FOUR TIRES, BRAKE LINES AND SOME TLC. FRONT AND BACK BRAKES AND ROTORS ARE BRAND NEW. THIS IS PRETTY MUCH A PROJECT CAR. SOLD AS IS AS IS AS IS. THIS VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES BUT DUE TO THE BRAKE LINES IT MUST BE TOWED TO ITS DESTINATION. Dear Customers NOTE: WE TAKE APPOINTMENTS ONLY; PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING. ASK FOR SHAWN------Visit www.highratedautos.com ''FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 200 MILES RADIUS'' ASK FOR DETAILS. *For faster response to your questions please TEXT Shawn at 443-846-5326 ** 3919 Pulaski Hwy Abingdon, MD 21009**Exit 77A off 95 North***443-846-5326**Shawn *****CREDIT UNION CUSTOMERS ARE WELCOME** WWW.HIGHRATEDAUTOS.COM ALL ADVERTISED PRICES ARE FOR CASH ONLY AND EXCLUDE TAXES, TAGS, FEES(MSI,RECONDITIONING,TRANSPORTATION) AND ARE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL. INFORMATION DEEMED RELAIBLE, BUT NOT GUARANTEED. INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD CONFIRM ALL DATA; (SUCH AS, OPTIONS IN A VEHICLE) BEFORE RELYING ON IT TO MAKE A PURCHASE DECISION. ''WE ARE NOW OFFERING FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 200 MILES RADIUS'' ASK FOR MORE DETAILS. ***THANK YOU FOR VISITING US **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP404XRF130161
Stock: 11061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Mustang today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! This Ford Mustang comes equipped with: Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity MirrorsBUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Mustang and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Ford Mustang also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Changer, Separate Tweeters, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, PCM, Premium Wheels, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Available; Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, PCM, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45T1RF198901
Stock: C840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 106,077 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,599
Smith Motors of Lowell - Lowell / Indiana
1994 Ford RWD Blue Mustang GT 5.0L V8 16V 5-Speed Manual 2D Convertible Lowest Prices in the Region! Come in for a Pressure Free, No Bull sales experience. Hassle Free Financing for any Credit Situation. Serving Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland with Integrity, Trust and Confidence since 1922. We Go The Extra Mile!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45T8RF236608
Stock: X2051726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 80,271 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1995 Ford Mustang GT convertible for your consideration. The Mustang GT is powered by none other than a 5.0L V8 motor which has been found in many Ford Mustang GT models throughout the years. Mated to the large and powerful motor is an automatic transmission that shifts strong between gears. The exterior of the car is finished in Deep Forest Green and features a tan hardtop which complements the green nicely. Also paired with the green exterior is a tan leather interior which features all power operated windows and locks. Even the soft top is power operated. The car remains stock except for an aftermarket JVC radio. The Mustang is one of the cars on the Mt Rushmore of American automobiles. The 4th generation of Mustangs replaced the fox body's with more bold lines and curvaceous styling cues. The GT models featured higher performance and better handling giving the drivers plenty of ammunition to carve up roads with the good ole Ford throaty V8. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45T1SF264854
Stock: B3182 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,820 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$16,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
1995 FORD MUSTANG GT HIGH-PERFORMANCE DRIVELINE WINDSOR 351 CI V8 RACING ENGINE WITH ALUMINUM HEADS 10.5:1 COMPRESSION RATIO ENGINE IS MATED TO A JACK ROUSH 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION JACK ROUSH REAR END RACING TRAC ARMS ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION TRUNK MOUNTED BATTERY WITH SHUTOFF SWITCH AFTERMARKET TACHOMETER MOROSO RACING RADIATOR 5-POINT RACING HARNESS 98 COBRA TAIL LIGHTS 03 TERMINATOR BRAKE KIT JUST TWO OWNERS AND VERY WELL CARED FOR WITH 74K ACTUAL MILES!! FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL AND ITS ORIGINAL AND RARE SAPPHIRE BLUE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS COBRA R WHEELS WRAPPED IN NITTO FRONT TIRES AND MICKEY THOMPSON STREET ET TIRES IN THE REAR!! BRAKE CALIPERS IN RED!! POWER STEERING!! POWER BRAKES!! AFTERMARKET ALPINE HEAD UNIT!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! AMAZING SOUNDING MACH 460 AUDIO SYSTEM!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! POWER DRIVERS SEAT!! AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! ALL POWERED BY THAT INSANE 351 CI V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO THE SMOOTH SHIFTING 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS WINDSOR 351 CI V8 ENGINE - REAR WHEEL DRIVE PURPLE EXTERIOR PAINT - COBRA R WHEELS - MICKEY THOMPSON RACING REAR TIRES - NITTO FRONT TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - MACH AUDIO SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Mustang GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP42T4SF128450
Stock: CM6191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2019
