Used 1991 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

  • 1991 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1991 Ford Mustang GT

    5,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,750

    Details
  • 1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
    used

    1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

    66,235 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
    used

    1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

    16,908 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,000

    Details
  • 1990 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1990 Ford Mustang GT

    15,118 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,900

    Details
  • 1992 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1992 Ford Mustang GT

    41,605 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,997

    Details
  • 1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
    used

    1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

    26,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,500

    Details
  • 1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
    used

    1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

    20,422 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $14,550

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
    used

    1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

    76,992 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,788

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1993 Ford Mustang GT

    83,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,980

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
    used

    1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

    84,857 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Mustang LX
    used

    1993 Ford Mustang LX

    101,128 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1993 Ford Mustang GT

    35,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  • 1994 Ford Mustang
    used

    1994 Ford Mustang

    65,383 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1994 Ford Mustang
    used

    1994 Ford Mustang

    136,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    Details
  • 1994 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1994 Ford Mustang GT

    62,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,777

    Details
  • 1994 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1994 Ford Mustang GT

    106,077 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,599

    Details
  • 1995 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1995 Ford Mustang GT

    80,271 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    Details
  • 1995 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1995 Ford Mustang GT

    74,820 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $16,997

    Details

Fox-body at it's best...
808Stang,11/12/2008
Great car. Built very well, never had any problems other than the usual replacing of water pump, hoses, and alternator after 80 or so thousand miles of driving. The alternator was actually due to not being able to handle my 750w amp and sound system. Vehicle is very easy to work on. Very light. Can't stress that enough, especially compared to todays vehicles. Not nearly as comfortable, but it does have something that todays cars lack, and that's raw excitement. Nothing today feels like the way you do when you stomp on the throttle and hear the 5.0 roar as it sinks you back and makes you feel as if your car is tearing through the wind and clawing at the asphalt. Very exciting.
