2020 Ford Edge Review

Buyers looking for a midsize SUV that's a little nicer than the mainstream choices without a budget-busting price will find plenty to like in the 2020 Ford Edge. It's tight and controlled on the road and drives much like a sedan. The quietness of its cabin and the expansive passenger and cargo space are impressive, and it has one of the roomiest interiors in its class. The Edge can be equipped at near-luxury levels, but even in base form it offers many advanced driver safety aids and a robust list of standard features. The standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine does a commendable job hauling the Edge's not-insignificant mass, and it even achieves respectable fuel economy while doing it. The Sync 3 infotainment system, which is standard across the lineup, is one of the better tech interfaces on the market, especially when you take advantage of its voice controls. For 2020, however, the Edge finally ditches the CD player. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included on all trims, most people won't miss it. But, please, a moment of silence. A few other desirable models offer an upscale approach to the crossover SUV formula. The GMC Acadia or the Kia Sorento might be a better pick for buyers seeking a third row, and the recently redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe is also a compelling choice. Still, the Edge's roomy interior, respectable fuel economy and enjoyable driving character make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

With a spacious cabin, expansive cargo capacity and strong Sync 3 infotainment system, the Edge has a lot to offer midsize-SUV shoppers. Some may find the ride a bit jittery, and the cabin fit-and-finish on higher trim levels doesn't quite match the near-luxury price, but overall the Edge is a well-executed car that earns its place among the top mainstream SUVs.

How does it drive? 7.0

Overall, the turbo four-cylinder engine is up to the task of moving the Edge. At freeway speeds, the acceleration could be better. Its responses are heavily damped, but the thrust it ultimately delivers is generally satisfactory. Our test vehicle did 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds. Consistently agreeable steering, handling and braking give the Edge good manners, even if it won't quicken your pulse.



The transmission shifts smoothly, though somewhat excessively at times. This tendency, coupled with a slow-to-respond gas pedal, means the Edge can occasionally take a beat to sort itself out. Engaging the Sport mode can help shorten the delay.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Edge's comfortable front seats offer supportive bolsters and soft leather, but the rear seats are fairly flat and shapeless. The reclining rear seatback is a nice touch, though. The suspension and body dampen out moderate-size bumps in the road pretty well, but smaller bumps and imperfect pavement actually make the Edge feel a little bouncy.



We're more fond of the Edge's quiet cabin, which provides excellent isolation from wind, road and engine noise. The climate control system is capable and quiet with the exception of some odd clicks that are audible with the radio off.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Edge has a sizable cabin that provides plenty of room for the driver and passengers. The primary controls are pretty intuitive to use, although secondary functions, such as those for the climate system, could be better.



The front doors open wide, making it easy to hop in and out of the front seats, but rear-seat access is a little tighter. Ample seat and steering wheel adjustments mean nearly all drivers can find a proper seating position, although forward visibility is hampered somewhat by broad front roof pillars.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Edge's Sync 3 is among the better infotainment systems around. Most of its features work well, particularly the voice controls. But the 8-inch touchscreen could use a few more hard key shortcuts for commonly used functions. Graphics are sharp, and the pinch-and-zoom function comes in handy when using the navigation system.



Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot come standard. And there are two front USB ports, multiple 12-volt outlets and even an optional 110-volt household-style outlet for keeping devices topped up. Several driver aids — automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and auto high beams, among them — come standard.

How’s the storage? 8.0

Without the need to package a third row of seats, the Edge offers cavernous cargo area. There's 39.2 cubic feet behind the second row, among the most generous in the class. You can fold the 60/40-split rear seatbacks quickly, but they don't lie down completely flat.



There are four reasonably accessible car seat points in the back seat that are exposed (no covers to pull back) and three obvious top tethers on the backs of the rear seats. Larger rear-facing and convertible infant seats might be a bit of a squeeze if the front occupants are of above-average height.

How economical is it? 7.5

The all-wheel-drive Ford Edge with the 2.0-liter engine gets an EPA rating of 23 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). We matched the EPA's 23 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Buyers perceive value in different ways, but the Edge should rank high with buyers who prioritize comfort, technology and active safety. The base Edge with its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder stacks up well against most competitors and offers a generous set of standard features.



Warranty coverage is competitive with most midsize SUVs, and roadside assistance lasts longer than on some other vehicles. Perceived build quality, though, could be better. Our Titanium AWD test vehicle was priced like a luxury brand but didn't look like it inside.

Wildcard 7.0

The Edge isn't the sharpest midsize SUV, but the steering is crisp. There's also a confidence in its basic driving dynamics that makes it a whisker more interesting than the average SUV. Given its size, quiet cabin, and sophisticated safety and infotainment tech, the Edge both meets and exceeds expectations for this class. Ultimately, its basic functionality will win people over.

Which Edge does Edmunds recommend?

While the Edge SE is well-equipped, we'd still stretch for the SEL anyway to get its power-adjustable front passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and upgraded upholstery.

Ford Edge models

The 2020 Ford Edge is a midsize SUV that can seat five. It comes in four trims: SE, SEL, Titanium and ST. The SE is decently equipped, but the SEL offers more amenities and access to option packages. The ST Line dresses up the Edge in sporty accents, while the Titanium is all about luxury. The top-trim ST is the performance model.