2020 Ford Edge
What’s new
- Dual-zone automatic climate control now included on all trims
- New ST Line trim
- Leave the discs at home; CD player is discontinued
- Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Plush, well-padded seats
- Plenty of space for passengers and luggage
- Fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines
- Quiet cabin at highway speeds
- Interior design and control layout are dated and bland
- Outward visibility hampered by thick roof pillars and blind spots
- Transmission responses are a little slow
- Rides uncomfortably over small bumps and dips
2020 Ford Edge Review
Buyers looking for a midsize SUV that's a little nicer than the mainstream choices without a budget-busting price will find plenty to like in the 2020 Ford Edge. It's tight and controlled on the road and drives much like a sedan. The quietness of its cabin and the expansive passenger and cargo space are impressive, and it has one of the roomiest interiors in its class.
The Edge can be equipped at near-luxury levels, but even in base form it offers many advanced driver safety aids and a robust list of standard features. The standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine does a commendable job hauling the Edge's not-insignificant mass, and it even achieves respectable fuel economy while doing it.
The Sync 3 infotainment system, which is standard across the lineup, is one of the better tech interfaces on the market, especially when you take advantage of its voice controls. For 2020, however, the Edge finally ditches the CD player. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included on all trims, most people won't miss it. But, please, a moment of silence.
A few other desirable models offer an upscale approach to the crossover SUV formula. The GMC Acadia or the Kia Sorento might be a better pick for buyers seeking a third row, and the recently redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe is also a compelling choice. Still, the Edge's roomy interior, respectable fuel economy and enjoyable driving character make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The transmission shifts smoothly, though somewhat excessively at times. This tendency, coupled with a slow-to-respond gas pedal, means the Edge can occasionally take a beat to sort itself out. Engaging the Sport mode can help shorten the delay.
How comfortable is it?8.0
We're more fond of the Edge's quiet cabin, which provides excellent isolation from wind, road and engine noise. The climate control system is capable and quiet with the exception of some odd clicks that are audible with the radio off.
How’s the interior?7.5
The front doors open wide, making it easy to hop in and out of the front seats, but rear-seat access is a little tighter. Ample seat and steering wheel adjustments mean nearly all drivers can find a proper seating position, although forward visibility is hampered somewhat by broad front roof pillars.
How’s the tech?8.0
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot come standard. And there are two front USB ports, multiple 12-volt outlets and even an optional 110-volt household-style outlet for keeping devices topped up. Several driver aids — automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and auto high beams, among them — come standard.
How’s the storage?8.0
There are four reasonably accessible car seat points in the back seat that are exposed (no covers to pull back) and three obvious top tethers on the backs of the rear seats. Larger rear-facing and convertible infant seats might be a bit of a squeeze if the front occupants are of above-average height.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Warranty coverage is competitive with most midsize SUVs, and roadside assistance lasts longer than on some other vehicles. Perceived build quality, though, could be better. Our Titanium AWD test vehicle was priced like a luxury brand but didn't look like it inside.
Wildcard7.0
Which Edge does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Edge models
The 2020 Ford Edge is a midsize SUV that can seat five. It comes in four trims: SE, SEL, Titanium and ST. The SE is decently equipped, but the SEL offers more amenities and access to option packages. The ST Line dresses up the Edge in sporty accents, while the Titanium is all about luxury. The top-trim ST is the performance model.
A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 275 lb-ft of torque) comes on most models, and it's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The ST model gets its own hotter engine, a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft), joined to an eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive.
The SE sets the tone for the rest of the lineup. All of the important stuff starts here: 18-inch wheels, reclining rear seatbacks, rearview camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a six-speaker sound system, and Sync 3 infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen display, dual USB ports, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration.
A handful of key driver aids are also included, such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and automatic braking.
The SEL adds a few premium touches, including simulated leather upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Later in the model year, the previously optional 201A package — consisting of roof rails, heated front seats, imitation leather upholstery and an upgraded sound system — was added as standard equipment. The SEL also opens the door to several available extras, including a hands-free liftgate, navigation, and advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and evasive steering assist.
The new ST Line trim gives the Edge a sporty look. Its upgrades include 20-inch wheels, black-painted exterior trim, faux suede seat inserts and red stitching throughout the cabin. Its options mirror those available on the SEL.
The Titanium starts with the SEL content and adds 19-inch wheels, noise-reducing front windows, front parking sensors, the hands-free liftgate, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, front sport seats, ambient cabin lighting, and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Options include the SEL's safety suite, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and an automated parking system.
Finally, the Edge ST is the enthusiast's choice, not least for its turbo V6 engine, sport-tuned suspension and sharper steering. It starts with the SEL's features, but you also get 20-inch wheels, leather and suede-like seating, sport-themed interior trim, and the 12-speaker audio system. Features from the Titanium trim are available here. You can also get the ST Performance brake package, which includes 21-inch wheels, larger front brake rotors, performance brake pads and summer performance tires.
Sponsored cars related to the Edge
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Edge.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- seats
- handling & steering
- safety
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- technology
- climate control
- ride quality
- interior
- appearance
- value
- maintenance & parts
- dashboard
- visibility
- road noise
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- doors
- wheels & tires
- cup holders
- emission system
- steering wheel
- warranty
- lights
- acceleration
- engine
- transmission
- infotainment system
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
We purchased the SEL model and the interior is very luxurious. The car is the most quiet car we have ever owned and we have owned a few luxury cars. I call it a car as it drives and rides more like a car than an SUV which is exactly what we wanted. But when you need an SUV it has All wheel drive and with the backs seats folded down and you have the most cargo area of any SUV in its class and It handles beautifully. Two things I miss on the SEL model are the ambient lighting which lights the floor, the door handles,the cup holders and tray under the consul. it also doesn't have a memory seat for the driver which would be very nice since it has a 10 way power adjustment. It would nice to simply get into the car and oush a button to go back to your seat position. We found that only the Titanium models had these two options.
We just picked-up a new 2019 Edge ST a few days ago. With the end of year deals we got a well optioned ST for the price of a 4 Cyl model. Power is outstanding, the Co-Pilot 360+ can literally drive the car itself "A La" Tesla, and the sport seats are "Volvo great". As an ex Track driving instructor used to 1.0+ G cornering I found the handling to exceed my expectations from a car of this size / weight, and height. Also: the car was built in the last 60 days and it seems they have updated the transmission software as it is very responsive both in Manual and automatic modes.
This ST replaces our 2018 3.5 Edge Titanium and offers a huge improvement in highway performance over previous versions. The 335 HP 2.7 V6 isn't inexpensive, but it sets the ST apart from the rest of the ho-hum middle size & price range crossovers that continue to grow in size but not in power (unless you go electric). The previous incarnation with the 3.5 strained on long grades at speeds much above 65, often downshifting and screaming at over 4,000 RPM to maintain speed while in cruise control. This one breezes along with ease and while it produces an additional 55 HP over the 3.5, it actually gets a couple of more MPG in the process - a nice plus given the ridiculously small 18 gallon gas tank. Comfort in the ST seats is also an improvement over the Titanium it replaced. Better side support and seats that seem to produce more heat when activated. One of the main reasons we stuck with another Edge was the simplicity of using the Sync system and the fact the infotainment system hasn't been relocated to extend above the dash in the center stack. Large center screens that look like ipads glued to the top of the dash continue to be a non-starter in our household, automatically eliminating a lot of otherwise decent vehicles. Other improvements include the adaptive headlamps - they seem to illuminate the road much better than any previous Edge we've owned (this is our 4th one), easy to use and non-obtrusive round gear selector that takes up less of the center console, and the new Ford Pass app that connects your car's functions with your phone. Minuses include a more difficult to access foot operated tailgate, the loss of the covered storage area on top of the dash, and a ridiculous tray inside the center console that requires complete removal in order to access the large compartment below - the very first thing we did was pitch that!! Overall a pleasant and quick ride, but the $50K price tag is a bit hard to swallow. Resale is only so-so, but we love our Ford dealer and the car fits our needs better than the competition. No real savings in leasing this model, so we went with a purchase. Reliability on the last six Ford's we've owned has been better than average, with only a couple of overnight service stays required in total, but loaners were supplied in both cases. If you're not willing to pony up the extra bucks for the ST with the V6, look at something else, as every other Edge model is now only available with the puny 2.0 4 cyl. engine that only gets a couple of more MPG at the expense of being infuriatingly sluggish at highway speeds.
SEL gave us all we needed. This vehicle tracks dead straight and is probably the easiest to drive we have ever owned. Blind spots are not a problem with the safety assist included. We like the seats and comfort of the ride. ZERO buyers remorse, which is rare for us !
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,350
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$34,355
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Titanium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$40,095
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Titanium 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,100
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Edge safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Keeps your car a set distance from the car in front by adjusting speed. Includes stop-and-go functionality when in heavy traffic.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Helps the driver avoid an imminent front collision by adding necessary steering input to an emergency maneuver.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Actively steers the car into and out of parallel and perpendicular parking spots.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Edge vs. the competition
Ford Edge vs. Ford Escape
The Escape is smaller in every metric and less powerful than the Edge. In general, the Edge is a little nicer on the inside and comes with more standard and optional features. They both are equipped with Ford's Sync 3 interface. Choosing between them largely comes down to how much interior space you want and how much you want to pay.
Ford Edge vs. Ford Explorer
Larger, more powerful and 401784091 of seating seven people, the Explorer is a proper three-row SUV. The Edge is more economical to operate, easier to drive, and the better pick if you are frequently transporting only one or two passengers. On the flip side, the Explorer's higher tow rating (5,600 pounds versus 3,500 pounds) helps make it a better choice if you need to pull a trailer or recreational toys.
Ford Edge vs. Honda CR-V
The Edge is physically larger than the CR-V, but the Honda's more efficient interior packaging allows it to have just as much cargo space when the rear seats are in the up position. The Edge has a better ride and a more powerful and responsive powertrain, though it comes at the expense of fuel economy. Rear passengers will appreciate the Edge's extra shoulder and headroom. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
FAQ
Is the Ford Edge a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Edge?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Edge:
- Dual-zone automatic climate control now included on all trims
- New ST Line trim
- Leave the discs at home; CD player is discontinued
- Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford Edge reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Edge a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Edge?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Edge is the 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,100.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,350
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,355
- Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,095
- Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,100
- ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,265
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,100
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,095
- ST-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,100
- ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,095
What are the different models of Ford Edge?
More about the 2020 Ford Edge
2020 Ford Edge Overview
The 2020 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), ST-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Edge?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Edge and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Edge 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Edge.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Edge and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Edge featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Edge?
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,135. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $8,207 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,207 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,928.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 19.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 37 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,530. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $7,228 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,228 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,302.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 18.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 54 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,600. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,464 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,464 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,136.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 18.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 20 2020 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,600. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $8,971 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,971 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,629.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 19.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,340. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,548 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,548 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,792.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,472 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,472 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,873.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 20% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Edge ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,865. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,085 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,085 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,780.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,730. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $7,841 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,841 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,889.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 18.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Ford Edges are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ford Edge for sale near. There are currently 534 new 2020 Edges listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,195 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford Edge. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,358 on a used or CPO 2020 Edge available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford Edges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Edge for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,374.
Find a new Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,809.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Edge?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2020 Ford Edge info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Expedition
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- Ford Fiesta 2019
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- 2019 Ford Flex
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback