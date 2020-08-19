2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van
What’s new
- New engines provide more power
- New 10-speed automatic standard across the board
- All-wheel drive is now available
- Enhancements throughout the model range
- Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Many configurations are available
- Strong and efficient engines
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
- A bit less towing capability than some rival vans
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Review
The 2020 Ford Transit's versatile and customizable nature makes it a boon for van shoppers needing maximum people-carrying capabilities. Today's minivans might offer features the Transit can only dream of, but they can't match the Transit's size or seating for up to 15 people.
Ford has added a number of new features for 2020, including a new base V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission that should help improve fuel economy. All-wheel drive is available for the first time as well. As for features, Ford has added a collection of driver assist features, including forward collision mitigation, plus new interior technology features such as a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.
The Transit itself remains unchanged. It's still basically a box on wheels fitted with several rows of seating or space for cargo. That's par for the course with this class of vans. Maximum seating, minimum frills. Competitors might offer a few more modern amenities or a bit more maximum towing power, but the Transit is a strong player and a worthwhile consideration for those looking for lots of utility at a reasonable price.
Which Transit Passenger Van does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Transit Passenger Van models
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a full-size passenger van offered in XL and XLT trims that are broadly differentiated by standard convenience features. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis.
The base Transit Passenger Van is the 150, but there's also the heavy-duty Transit 350 with increased payload capacities. The passenger capacity ranges from five all the way up to 15 depending on the body style and optional seating configurations.
Engines include a new 3.5-liter V6 (275 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and an optional turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 (310 hp, 400 lb-ft). Last year's diesel has been replaced with a new turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder (210 hp, 369 lb-ft). A new 10-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines, and all-wheel drive is available for the first time.
Standard equipment on the XL trim includes a sliding passenger door, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power windows and locks, and air conditioning. For 2020, all Transits now come standard with automatic emergency braking, a lane-keeping assist system and auto high-beam headlights. The XLT trim adds more features including automatic wipers, cruise control, full-length carpeting, reclining rear seatbacks and blind-spot monitoring.
The option and configuration list is extensive. Highlights include various window configurations, power-folding heated mirrors, different axle ratios, a heavy-duty towing package, leather upholstery, a power-sliding door, and Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation. Ford also offers prep packages for aftermarket outfitters that set up the Transit for use as an ambulance, school bus, RV and more.
Found a van near by that was just what I was looking for. A nice clean used van converted into a handicaps delight.
Features & Specs
|350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$42,485
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$41,035
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$40,180
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 10
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$45,160
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 15
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Passenger Van safety features:
- Lane Keeping Alert
- Monitors the van's position on the road and warns the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane.
- Safety Canopy
- Protects the front occupants' heads in a side collision by inflating the side curtain airbags.
- Pre Collision Assist
- Warns the driver if the system detects an imminent collision. Can also automatically apply the brakes.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|26.7%
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. the competition
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is newer than the Transit and, like the Ford, is available in a variety of sizes and styles to meet customers' wants and needs. The Sprinter is available with both gasoline and diesel engines, and any choice is available with four-wheel drive. As you might expect from a Mercedes product, the interior is a step up from the Ford. That said, expect to pay more for that quality.
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Nissan NV Passenger
Like everything in this class, the Nissan NV Passenger is available in three trims solely in a 3500 configuration. The NV comes standard with a V6, but those who need more capability can opt for Nissan's 5.6-liter gasoline V8. Unlike the Transit, the NV isn't available with four-wheel drive. Customers in snowy regions should keep that in mind.
Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Ford Transit Connect
The Transit Connect is a small-scale version of the regular Ford Transit. Its compact size makes it easier to park and maneuver, a boon for those who frequent or live in cities. The small footprint of course translates to less space than the Transit offers. But like its sibling, the Transit Connect is available in a wide array of configurations and trims.
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van:
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van is the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,180.
What are the different models of Ford Transit Passenger Van?
More about the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Overview
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Passenger Van, Transit Passenger Van Diesel. Available styles include 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Transit Passenger Van 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Transit Passenger Van featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,729 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,729 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,516.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,355. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $5,273 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,273 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,082.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,730. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $5,457 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,457 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,273.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,865. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $2,050 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,050 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,815.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 4.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,580. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,823 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,823 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,757.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 7.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $3,745 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,745 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,545.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,075. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $3,254 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,254 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,821.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 7.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
