Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,194
|$12,437
|$14,413
|Clean
|$8,570
|$11,585
|$13,404
|Average
|$7,322
|$9,882
|$11,387
|Rough
|$6,075
|$8,179
|$9,370
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,083
|$10,071
|$11,885
|Clean
|$6,603
|$9,382
|$11,054
|Average
|$5,642
|$8,002
|$9,390
|Rough
|$4,680
|$6,623
|$7,727
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,023
|$8,740
|$9,796
|Clean
|$6,547
|$8,141
|$9,110
|Average
|$5,594
|$6,945
|$7,739
|Rough
|$4,640
|$5,748
|$6,368
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,706
|$10,687
|$12,500
|Clean
|$7,183
|$9,955
|$11,625
|Average
|$6,137
|$8,492
|$9,875
|Rough
|$5,092
|$7,028
|$8,126
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,672
|$14,296
|$16,505
|Clean
|$9,948
|$13,317
|$15,350
|Average
|$8,500
|$11,359
|$13,040
|Rough
|$7,052
|$9,402
|$10,730
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,912
|$9,469
|$11,024
|Clean
|$6,443
|$8,821
|$10,253
|Average
|$5,505
|$7,524
|$8,710
|Rough
|$4,567
|$6,227
|$7,167
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,005
|$9,902
|$11,660
|Clean
|$6,530
|$9,224
|$10,844
|Average
|$5,579
|$7,868
|$9,212
|Rough
|$4,628
|$6,512
|$7,580
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,650
|$15,708
|$18,180
|Clean
|$10,859
|$14,633
|$16,908
|Average
|$9,278
|$12,482
|$14,363
|Rough
|$7,697
|$10,331
|$11,819
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,257
|$8,951
|$10,588
|Clean
|$5,832
|$8,338
|$9,847
|Average
|$4,983
|$7,113
|$8,365
|Rough
|$4,134
|$5,887
|$6,883
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,612
|$7,920
|$9,323
|Clean
|$5,231
|$7,378
|$8,670
|Average
|$4,469
|$6,293
|$7,365
|Rough
|$3,708
|$5,209
|$6,061
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,556
|$9,101
|$10,649
|Clean
|$6,111
|$8,478
|$9,903
|Average
|$5,222
|$7,232
|$8,413
|Rough
|$4,332
|$5,986
|$6,922
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,978
|$12,178
|$14,127
|Clean
|$8,369
|$11,344
|$13,138
|Average
|$7,150
|$9,676
|$11,161
|Rough
|$5,932
|$8,009
|$9,184
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,034
|$15,523
|$17,658
|Clean
|$11,217
|$14,460
|$16,422
|Average
|$9,584
|$12,334
|$13,951
|Rough
|$7,951
|$10,209
|$11,479
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,616
|$8,423
|$10,122
|Clean
|$5,235
|$7,846
|$9,414
|Average
|$4,473
|$6,693
|$7,997
|Rough
|$3,711
|$5,539
|$6,580
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,548
|$15,364
|$17,692
|Clean
|$10,765
|$14,313
|$16,454
|Average
|$9,198
|$12,209
|$13,978
|Rough
|$7,630
|$10,105
|$11,501
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,980
|$12,585
|$14,775
|Clean
|$8,371
|$11,724
|$13,741
|Average
|$7,152
|$10,000
|$11,673
|Rough
|$5,933
|$8,277
|$9,605
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,118
|$14,840
|$17,109
|Clean
|$10,363
|$13,824
|$15,912
|Average
|$8,855
|$11,792
|$13,517
|Rough
|$7,346
|$9,760
|$11,122
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,136
|$13,926
|$16,234
|Clean
|$9,448
|$12,973
|$15,098
|Average
|$8,073
|$11,066
|$12,825
|Rough
|$6,697
|$9,159
|$10,553
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,025
|$15,918
|$18,294
|Clean
|$11,209
|$14,828
|$17,014
|Average
|$9,577
|$12,648
|$14,453
|Rough
|$7,945
|$10,468
|$11,893
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,228
|$7,704
|$8,614
|Clean
|$5,805
|$7,177
|$8,011
|Average
|$4,960
|$6,122
|$6,805
|Rough
|$4,115
|$5,067
|$5,600
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,236
|$9,994
|$11,671
|Clean
|$6,745
|$9,310
|$10,855
|Average
|$5,763
|$7,941
|$9,221
|Rough
|$4,781
|$6,573
|$7,587
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,518
|$10,471
|$12,267
|Clean
|$7,008
|$9,754
|$11,409
|Average
|$5,988
|$8,321
|$9,692
|Rough
|$4,967
|$6,887
|$7,975
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,380
|$9,073
|$10,708
|Clean
|$5,947
|$8,452
|$9,959
|Average
|$5,081
|$7,210
|$8,460
|Rough
|$4,216
|$5,967
|$6,961
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,114
|$12,235
|$14,137
|Clean
|$8,496
|$11,397
|$13,147
|Average
|$7,259
|$9,722
|$11,169
|Rough
|$6,022
|$8,046
|$9,190
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,680
|$12,904
|$14,871
|Clean
|$9,023
|$12,021
|$13,831
|Average
|$7,709
|$10,254
|$11,749
|Rough
|$6,396
|$8,487
|$9,668
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,248
|$12,582
|$14,611
|Clean
|$8,620
|$11,720
|$13,589
|Average
|$7,365
|$9,997
|$11,544
|Rough
|$6,110
|$8,275
|$9,498
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,893
|$12,392
|$14,519
|Clean
|$8,290
|$11,543
|$13,503
|Average
|$7,083
|$9,846
|$11,471
|Rough
|$5,876
|$8,150
|$9,438
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,053
|$12,143
|$14,026
|Clean
|$8,438
|$11,311
|$13,045
|Average
|$7,210
|$9,649
|$11,081
|Rough
|$5,981
|$7,986
|$9,118
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,577
|$10,588
|$12,417
|Clean
|$7,063
|$9,863
|$11,548
|Average
|$6,035
|$8,413
|$9,810
|Rough
|$5,006
|$6,963
|$8,072
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,889
|$9,378
|$10,894
|Clean
|$6,422
|$8,736
|$10,132
|Average
|$5,487
|$7,452
|$8,607
|Rough
|$4,552
|$6,168
|$7,082
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,204
|$13,708
|$15,843
|Clean
|$9,511
|$12,769
|$14,735
|Average
|$8,127
|$10,892
|$12,517
|Rough
|$6,742
|$9,015
|$10,299
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,313
|$8,859
|$10,408
|Clean
|$5,884
|$8,253
|$9,679
|Average
|$5,028
|$7,040
|$8,223
|Rough
|$4,171
|$5,827
|$6,766
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,942
|$12,716
|$15,008
|Clean
|$8,335
|$11,845
|$13,957
|Average
|$7,121
|$10,104
|$11,857
|Rough
|$5,908
|$8,363
|$9,756
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,061
|$9,984
|$11,760
|Clean
|$6,581
|$9,300
|$10,937
|Average
|$5,623
|$7,933
|$9,291
|Rough
|$4,665
|$6,566
|$7,645
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,755
|$9,389
|$10,990
|Clean
|$6,297
|$8,746
|$10,221
|Average
|$5,380
|$7,461
|$8,683
|Rough
|$4,463
|$6,175
|$7,145
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,436
|$10,248
|$11,958
|Clean
|$6,931
|$9,546
|$11,122
|Average
|$5,922
|$8,143
|$9,448
|Rough
|$4,913
|$6,740
|$7,774
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,581
|$14,570
|$16,997
|Clean
|$9,863
|$13,573
|$15,808
|Average
|$8,427
|$11,578
|$13,429
|Rough
|$6,991
|$9,583
|$11,050
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,113
|$11,318
|$13,266
|Clean
|$7,562
|$10,543
|$12,338
|Average
|$6,461
|$8,993
|$10,481
|Rough
|$5,360
|$7,444
|$8,624
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,365
|$13,811
|$15,914
|Clean
|$9,662
|$12,866
|$14,800
|Average
|$8,255
|$10,975
|$12,573
|Rough
|$6,849
|$9,083
|$10,345
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,883
|$10,399
|$11,934
|Clean
|$7,348
|$9,687
|$11,099
|Average
|$6,279
|$8,263
|$9,429
|Rough
|$5,209
|$6,839
|$7,758
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,573
|$9,047
|$10,551
|Clean
|$6,127
|$8,427
|$9,813
|Average
|$5,235
|$7,189
|$8,336
|Rough
|$4,343
|$5,950
|$6,859
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,320
|$9,933
|$11,525
|Clean
|$6,823
|$9,253
|$10,719
|Average
|$5,830
|$7,893
|$9,106
|Rough
|$4,837
|$6,533
|$7,493
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,540
|$10,504
|$12,306
|Clean
|$7,028
|$9,785
|$11,445
|Average
|$6,005
|$8,347
|$9,723
|Rough
|$4,982
|$6,908
|$8,000
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,742
|$10,347
|$11,935
|Clean
|$7,217
|$9,639
|$11,100
|Average
|$6,166
|$8,222
|$9,430
|Rough
|$5,116
|$6,805
|$7,759
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,995
|$11,943
|$13,743
|Clean
|$8,384
|$11,125
|$12,781
|Average
|$7,164
|$9,490
|$10,857
|Rough
|$5,943
|$7,855
|$8,934
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,181
|$11,161
|$12,974
|Clean
|$7,626
|$10,397
|$12,066
|Average
|$6,516
|$8,868
|$10,250
|Rough
|$5,406
|$7,340
|$8,434
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,400
|$11,111
|$12,766
|Clean
|$7,830
|$10,351
|$11,873
|Average
|$6,690
|$8,829
|$10,086
|Rough
|$5,550
|$7,308
|$8,299
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,497
|$13,672
|$15,613
|Clean
|$9,785
|$12,736
|$14,520
|Average
|$8,360
|$10,864
|$12,335
|Rough
|$6,936
|$8,992
|$10,150
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,442
|$12,043
|$13,636
|Clean
|$8,801
|$11,218
|$12,682
|Average
|$7,520
|$9,569
|$10,773
|Rough
|$6,239
|$7,920
|$8,865
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,993
|$9,791
|$11,491
|Clean
|$6,518
|$9,120
|$10,687
|Average
|$5,570
|$7,780
|$9,079
|Rough
|$4,621
|$6,439
|$7,470
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,851
|$12,227
|$14,280
|Clean
|$8,250
|$11,390
|$13,281
|Average
|$7,049
|$9,716
|$11,282
|Rough
|$5,848
|$8,042
|$9,283
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,852
|$9,584
|$11,245
|Clean
|$6,387
|$8,928
|$10,458
|Average
|$5,457
|$7,615
|$8,884
|Rough
|$4,527
|$6,303
|$7,310
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,392
|$10,024
|$11,628
|Clean
|$6,891
|$9,338
|$10,814
|Average
|$5,888
|$7,965
|$9,186
|Rough
|$4,884
|$6,592
|$7,559
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,550
|$9,248
|$10,887
|Clean
|$6,106
|$8,614
|$10,125
|Average
|$5,217
|$7,348
|$8,601
|Rough
|$4,328
|$6,082
|$7,077
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,497
|$12,573
|$14,451
|Clean
|$8,852
|$11,712
|$13,439
|Average
|$7,563
|$9,991
|$11,417
|Rough
|$6,275
|$8,269
|$9,394
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,542
|$11,608
|$13,475
|Clean
|$7,963
|$10,814
|$12,532
|Average
|$6,803
|$9,224
|$10,646
|Rough
|$5,644
|$7,634
|$8,760
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,406
|$10,234
|$11,955
|Clean
|$6,903
|$9,534
|$11,118
|Average
|$5,898
|$8,132
|$9,445
|Rough
|$4,893
|$6,731
|$7,772
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,175
|$11,089
|$12,865
|Clean
|$7,621
|$10,330
|$11,964
|Average
|$6,511
|$8,812
|$10,164
|Rough
|$5,402
|$7,293
|$8,363
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,297
|$10,221
|$11,997
|Clean
|$6,802
|$9,521
|$11,158
|Average
|$5,812
|$8,122
|$9,479
|Rough
|$4,821
|$6,722
|$7,799
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,541
|$10,748
|$12,696
|Clean
|$7,029
|$10,013
|$11,807
|Average
|$6,006
|$8,541
|$10,030
|Rough
|$4,982
|$7,069
|$8,253
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,158
|$11,152
|$12,975
|Clean
|$7,605
|$10,389
|$12,067
|Average
|$6,498
|$8,862
|$10,251
|Rough
|$5,391
|$7,334
|$8,435
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,487
|$7,785
|$9,182
|Clean
|$5,115
|$7,252
|$8,539
|Average
|$4,370
|$6,186
|$7,254
|Rough
|$3,626
|$5,120
|$5,969
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,241
|$8,454
|$9,803
|Clean
|$5,818
|$7,875
|$9,117
|Average
|$4,971
|$6,718
|$7,745
|Rough
|$4,124
|$5,560
|$6,373
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,358
|$11,401
|$13,254
|Clean
|$7,790
|$10,621
|$12,326
|Average
|$6,656
|$9,060
|$10,471
|Rough
|$5,522
|$7,498
|$8,616