2009 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,194$12,437$14,413
Clean$8,570$11,585$13,404
Average$7,322$9,882$11,387
Rough$6,075$8,179$9,370
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,083$10,071$11,885
Clean$6,603$9,382$11,054
Average$5,642$8,002$9,390
Rough$4,680$6,623$7,727
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,023$8,740$9,796
Clean$6,547$8,141$9,110
Average$5,594$6,945$7,739
Rough$4,640$5,748$6,368
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,706$10,687$12,500
Clean$7,183$9,955$11,625
Average$6,137$8,492$9,875
Rough$5,092$7,028$8,126
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,672$14,296$16,505
Clean$9,948$13,317$15,350
Average$8,500$11,359$13,040
Rough$7,052$9,402$10,730
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,912$9,469$11,024
Clean$6,443$8,821$10,253
Average$5,505$7,524$8,710
Rough$4,567$6,227$7,167
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,005$9,902$11,660
Clean$6,530$9,224$10,844
Average$5,579$7,868$9,212
Rough$4,628$6,512$7,580
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,650$15,708$18,180
Clean$10,859$14,633$16,908
Average$9,278$12,482$14,363
Rough$7,697$10,331$11,819
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,257$8,951$10,588
Clean$5,832$8,338$9,847
Average$4,983$7,113$8,365
Rough$4,134$5,887$6,883
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,612$7,920$9,323
Clean$5,231$7,378$8,670
Average$4,469$6,293$7,365
Rough$3,708$5,209$6,061
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,556$9,101$10,649
Clean$6,111$8,478$9,903
Average$5,222$7,232$8,413
Rough$4,332$5,986$6,922
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,978$12,178$14,127
Clean$8,369$11,344$13,138
Average$7,150$9,676$11,161
Rough$5,932$8,009$9,184
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,034$15,523$17,658
Clean$11,217$14,460$16,422
Average$9,584$12,334$13,951
Rough$7,951$10,209$11,479
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,616$8,423$10,122
Clean$5,235$7,846$9,414
Average$4,473$6,693$7,997
Rough$3,711$5,539$6,580
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,548$15,364$17,692
Clean$10,765$14,313$16,454
Average$9,198$12,209$13,978
Rough$7,630$10,105$11,501
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,980$12,585$14,775
Clean$8,371$11,724$13,741
Average$7,152$10,000$11,673
Rough$5,933$8,277$9,605
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,118$14,840$17,109
Clean$10,363$13,824$15,912
Average$8,855$11,792$13,517
Rough$7,346$9,760$11,122
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,136$13,926$16,234
Clean$9,448$12,973$15,098
Average$8,073$11,066$12,825
Rough$6,697$9,159$10,553
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,025$15,918$18,294
Clean$11,209$14,828$17,014
Average$9,577$12,648$14,453
Rough$7,945$10,468$11,893
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,228$7,704$8,614
Clean$5,805$7,177$8,011
Average$4,960$6,122$6,805
Rough$4,115$5,067$5,600
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,236$9,994$11,671
Clean$6,745$9,310$10,855
Average$5,763$7,941$9,221
Rough$4,781$6,573$7,587
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,518$10,471$12,267
Clean$7,008$9,754$11,409
Average$5,988$8,321$9,692
Rough$4,967$6,887$7,975
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,380$9,073$10,708
Clean$5,947$8,452$9,959
Average$5,081$7,210$8,460
Rough$4,216$5,967$6,961
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,114$12,235$14,137
Clean$8,496$11,397$13,147
Average$7,259$9,722$11,169
Rough$6,022$8,046$9,190
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,680$12,904$14,871
Clean$9,023$12,021$13,831
Average$7,709$10,254$11,749
Rough$6,396$8,487$9,668
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,248$12,582$14,611
Clean$8,620$11,720$13,589
Average$7,365$9,997$11,544
Rough$6,110$8,275$9,498
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,893$12,392$14,519
Clean$8,290$11,543$13,503
Average$7,083$9,846$11,471
Rough$5,876$8,150$9,438
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,053$12,143$14,026
Clean$8,438$11,311$13,045
Average$7,210$9,649$11,081
Rough$5,981$7,986$9,118
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,577$10,588$12,417
Clean$7,063$9,863$11,548
Average$6,035$8,413$9,810
Rough$5,006$6,963$8,072
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,889$9,378$10,894
Clean$6,422$8,736$10,132
Average$5,487$7,452$8,607
Rough$4,552$6,168$7,082
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,204$13,708$15,843
Clean$9,511$12,769$14,735
Average$8,127$10,892$12,517
Rough$6,742$9,015$10,299
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,313$8,859$10,408
Clean$5,884$8,253$9,679
Average$5,028$7,040$8,223
Rough$4,171$5,827$6,766
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,942$12,716$15,008
Clean$8,335$11,845$13,957
Average$7,121$10,104$11,857
Rough$5,908$8,363$9,756
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,061$9,984$11,760
Clean$6,581$9,300$10,937
Average$5,623$7,933$9,291
Rough$4,665$6,566$7,645
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,755$9,389$10,990
Clean$6,297$8,746$10,221
Average$5,380$7,461$8,683
Rough$4,463$6,175$7,145
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,436$10,248$11,958
Clean$6,931$9,546$11,122
Average$5,922$8,143$9,448
Rough$4,913$6,740$7,774
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,581$14,570$16,997
Clean$9,863$13,573$15,808
Average$8,427$11,578$13,429
Rough$6,991$9,583$11,050
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,113$11,318$13,266
Clean$7,562$10,543$12,338
Average$6,461$8,993$10,481
Rough$5,360$7,444$8,624
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,365$13,811$15,914
Clean$9,662$12,866$14,800
Average$8,255$10,975$12,573
Rough$6,849$9,083$10,345
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,883$10,399$11,934
Clean$7,348$9,687$11,099
Average$6,279$8,263$9,429
Rough$5,209$6,839$7,758
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,573$9,047$10,551
Clean$6,127$8,427$9,813
Average$5,235$7,189$8,336
Rough$4,343$5,950$6,859
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,320$9,933$11,525
Clean$6,823$9,253$10,719
Average$5,830$7,893$9,106
Rough$4,837$6,533$7,493
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,540$10,504$12,306
Clean$7,028$9,785$11,445
Average$6,005$8,347$9,723
Rough$4,982$6,908$8,000
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,742$10,347$11,935
Clean$7,217$9,639$11,100
Average$6,166$8,222$9,430
Rough$5,116$6,805$7,759
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,995$11,943$13,743
Clean$8,384$11,125$12,781
Average$7,164$9,490$10,857
Rough$5,943$7,855$8,934
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,181$11,161$12,974
Clean$7,626$10,397$12,066
Average$6,516$8,868$10,250
Rough$5,406$7,340$8,434
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,400$11,111$12,766
Clean$7,830$10,351$11,873
Average$6,690$8,829$10,086
Rough$5,550$7,308$8,299
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,497$13,672$15,613
Clean$9,785$12,736$14,520
Average$8,360$10,864$12,335
Rough$6,936$8,992$10,150
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,442$12,043$13,636
Clean$8,801$11,218$12,682
Average$7,520$9,569$10,773
Rough$6,239$7,920$8,865
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,993$9,791$11,491
Clean$6,518$9,120$10,687
Average$5,570$7,780$9,079
Rough$4,621$6,439$7,470
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,851$12,227$14,280
Clean$8,250$11,390$13,281
Average$7,049$9,716$11,282
Rough$5,848$8,042$9,283
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,852$9,584$11,245
Clean$6,387$8,928$10,458
Average$5,457$7,615$8,884
Rough$4,527$6,303$7,310
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,392$10,024$11,628
Clean$6,891$9,338$10,814
Average$5,888$7,965$9,186
Rough$4,884$6,592$7,559
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,550$9,248$10,887
Clean$6,106$8,614$10,125
Average$5,217$7,348$8,601
Rough$4,328$6,082$7,077
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,497$12,573$14,451
Clean$8,852$11,712$13,439
Average$7,563$9,991$11,417
Rough$6,275$8,269$9,394
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,542$11,608$13,475
Clean$7,963$10,814$12,532
Average$6,803$9,224$10,646
Rough$5,644$7,634$8,760
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,406$10,234$11,955
Clean$6,903$9,534$11,118
Average$5,898$8,132$9,445
Rough$4,893$6,731$7,772
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,175$11,089$12,865
Clean$7,621$10,330$11,964
Average$6,511$8,812$10,164
Rough$5,402$7,293$8,363
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,297$10,221$11,997
Clean$6,802$9,521$11,158
Average$5,812$8,122$9,479
Rough$4,821$6,722$7,799
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,541$10,748$12,696
Clean$7,029$10,013$11,807
Average$6,006$8,541$10,030
Rough$4,982$7,069$8,253
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,158$11,152$12,975
Clean$7,605$10,389$12,067
Average$6,498$8,862$10,251
Rough$5,391$7,334$8,435
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,487$7,785$9,182
Clean$5,115$7,252$8,539
Average$4,370$6,186$7,254
Rough$3,626$5,120$5,969
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,241$8,454$9,803
Clean$5,818$7,875$9,117
Average$4,971$6,718$7,745
Rough$4,124$5,560$6,373
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,358$11,401$13,254
Clean$7,790$10,621$12,326
Average$6,656$9,060$10,471
Rough$5,522$7,498$8,616
