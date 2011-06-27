Used 2009 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Dependable Smooth Tough Josh K , 01/26/2016 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 64 of 65 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2009 FX4 SuperCrew in 2012 with 49,000 miles on the odometer. It is now 2016 and my truck now has over 195,000 on it. I drive this truck A LOT, as you can see. This is the first time writing a review for a vehicle I've owned, but I felt that I had to share my experience with perspective buyers. I have changed the oil exclusively with Ford Motor Craft oil and filters based off of the dash computer oil life calculator. I have done all scheduled service either myself or at the dealer. This truck has never let me down. Aside from oil changes and brakes, I have replaced both front upper control arms, front hub actuators, spark plugs, and serviced the rear diff, transfer case, engine coolant, and replaced the tires and battery. In 150,000 miles, I would say that is very minimal maintenance, and I couldn't ask for anything more. My fuel mileage has been consistent since the day I bought it. My transmission shifts smooth, 4x4 engages easy smoothly, and the ride is still smooth, quiet and comfortable. I am updating this now with over 216,000 miles on the odometer, and still no issues with this truck. I am very pleased with the reliability and quality of this truck. If you are looking for a reliable, comfortable and capable truck, the 2009/2010 F150 with 5.4 v8 is the truck for you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Duck Mobile keeps on truckin M.G. Proctor , 11/11/2015 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I purchased my truck with everything on it from the factory. It has sat outside for the past 6.5 years, and the paint has not faded or chipped. It is best to have heavy duty truck brakes installed ASAP because the truck is heavy and normal Ford brakes just don't handle stopping well. At first I did not like the 6.5 bed, but after hauling a ton of stuff, it as worked out except for easy parking. I got the overall chrome package and I am still getting admiring comments, "awesome looking truck, wow what a pretty truck, etc." The plastic chrome on the door handles and rims will crack and peel. I am running American 5 spoke chrome wheels, no problems. So far, this truck has done extremely well. I usually buy a new Ford Truck every 4 years, I just got another four year extended warranty on this truck so I guess I am keeping it a while longer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Happy With the F150 After 5 Years arcticdriver , 07/16/2014 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my '09 FX4 S/crew 5.4L in August 2009, to date it's been the best truck I've owned. I did have a problem with water coming in the cab through the windshield the 1st year that was promptly fixed, and the a/c clutch went out and was fixed under warranty as well. Other than that it's been a great truck. I tow a 7000 lb travel travel trailer around Alaska and northern BC and it handles towing up incredibly steep and long grades coming up mountain passes from the coast easily. It also handles the 700 km gravel surface Dempster highway going up to the arctic ocean just as well as it does starting and driving in temperatures of -40 or colder. I plan on keeping this truck indefinately.

Quiet, comfortable, & safe cruiser JH , 10/30/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Pulls 34' trailer ok in Midwest but might be tough in mountains. Quiet over bumps. Captain chairs are very comfortable. Feels safe & smooth. Nav/Sync is great. Front doors sound a little tinny when closing. Tailgate step is useful. Can stack 5 dog crates in rear of cab on flat floor. Would prefer quicker steering ratio. Unable to get DRL's so leave headlights on all the time. No problems so far. No excessive oil consumption; mpg normally around 16-17 but only 6-8 w/ that trailer. Tow/haul feature works great. Miss having locking fuel filler. Beautiful truck. Cooled front seats are a nice extra. Might be nice to have a grab handle on driver's side A-pillar. Love our truck.