What is it?

After shocking the automotive world with the surprise unveil of a new Ford GT a few years ago, the skunkworks-like engineers have not been content sitting idle. The 2020 Ford GT is a clear indicator that this half-million-dollar supercar has more to give.

With lessons learned from the track-only Mk II variant, the 2020 GT adds more energy to the ignition coils and revises piston cooling to deliver a broader torque band and increase output to 660 horsepower (up from 647 hp).

Ensuring that level of power is dependable, the GT gets new air ducting to increase airflow by 50%. Larger intercoolers take full advantage of the increase, providing cooler and denser intake air to the turbos. Handling also sees an update, with stiffer damper tunings in Track mode.

Also new for 2020 is a standard titanium exhaust by Akrapovic, a performance company commonly associated with race cars and motorcycles. In addition to our expectations that this new exhaust will sound delightfully raspy, it will shave 9 pounds off the GT's curb weight.

In more cosmetic news, the 2020 Ford GT gets a new Liquid Carbon appearance package. This is more than a few carbon-fiber doodads or a vinyl wrap, though. It forgoes paint in favor of exposed carbon-fiber body panels. You might think that this should result in a lower price since there's no paint, but in reality, it's much more difficult to make carbon fiber aesthetically pleasing. A mistake in composite layup means they'll have to start over. The Liquid Carbon model comes standard with carbon-fiber wheels, and shoppers can add titanium lugnuts, six-point seat harnesses and racing stripes to spice up the look.

The famed Gulf livery returns, with some slight revisions. A subtle black pinstripe has been added and the racing number has changed from nine to six, to match the Ford GT40 race car that won Le Mans in 1968 and 1969. Perfect timing with the recent release of the Ford vs. Ferrari movie.