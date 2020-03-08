2020 Hyundai NEXO
What’s new
- A cargo cover and tinted rear glass are now standard on base model
- Automatic wipers added to Limited trim level
- Part of the first Hyundai Nexo generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Promises 350-plus miles of range from a five-minute hydrogen fill-up
- Smooth, silent and torquey drive qualities of an electric vehicle
- SUV-like body style
- Only available in select areas of California
- Hydrogen availability is limited
2020 Hyundai NEXO Review
While automakers are generally betting big on electric vehicles, EVs do have their limitations. The biggest challenge is convenience. If you don't have a charging station at home, you have to find a public station and wait while your car recharges. Several automakers are eyeing hydrogen as a gasoline replacement, and the 2020 Hyundai Nexo is the latest fuel cell vehicle to enter the fray.
The Hyundai Nexo is a small crossover that slots between the Hyundai Tucson and Santa Fe in terms of size. The SUV-like layout helps mitigate the cargo storage issue that limits the appeal of its two main hydrogen-powered competitors, the Honda Clarity and Toyota Mirai. Both are sedans and lose a lot of cargo space because of their hydrogen fuel tanks. The Nexo also has an elevated ride height that might appeal to you if you like SUVs.
Our main issues with Nexo relate more the limitations of the hydrogen network itself. In our testing of both the Clarity and the Mirai, we've experienced our share of setbacks that make us question the practicality of a hydrogen car at this time. The limited number of fueling stations means it's impossible to take an extended road trip from Los Angeles to anywhere except the Bay Area or San Diego. We've also seen stations run out of fuel, so you'll have to live near more than one station in case there's a hiccup in the pipeline.
Overall, we like the Nexo and appreciate its enhanced practicality compared to the Clarity and Mirai. But the nascent nature of the hydrogen infrastructure limits the Nexo's appeal to a niche audience.
Which NEXO does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai NEXO models
The 2020 Hyundai Nexo is a five-passenger crossover SUV that uses a hydrogen fuel cell for power. There are two trim levels: the base Blue model can travel up to 380 miles before its hydrogen tank needs to be refilled, while the top-trim Limited can go 354 miles. Standard features include:
Blue
- 161 horsepower
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry
- Automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
The Blue also comes with:
- Navigation system
- A 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Three USB ports
- Wireless charging pad
Driver-assistance features include:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Nexo and the car in front)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
Limited
Comes with all of the above features, plus:
- Roof rails
- Automatic wipers
- Hands-free liftgate
- Heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
- Premium audio system
- Cargo cover
- Automated remote parking (the Nexo can park itself without driver intervention; can be triggered while you're in the car or on the outside using the key fob)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- Blind-spot monitor camera (displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when the turn signal is activated)
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai NEXO.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bought it jan 2020, i have put in close to 6k miles (as of august 2020) and enjoy driving it. in los angeles, the closest station is 4 miles away from me, but with 380 miles , it is only a matter of planning ahead. i have fiiled up in 5 minutes at the la canada, hollywood, south pasadena and long beach stations. yet there are other stations in diamond bar, santa monica, woodland hilss, thousand oaks, santa barbara and others in southern california. the fill up is quick and no big deal, the only drawback i have seen is that there is only one hydrogen pump, so if another hydrogen car is filling up, you have to wait and extra minutes before your turn, but of course , this is not the car's fault, yet hopefully more hydrogen stations are on the way. and just like an electric car, this car takes off as you accelerate. i have left behind more expensive land rovers, bmw X5, grand cherokkees from the get go, not to mention sedans. my wife and kids tell me they feel like they are on a plane taking off and landing as the car makes almost airplane sounds accelerating and when shutting down. i am leasing this vehicle, but now i wish i would have negotiated to buy it at a lower price. i can only hope that the gen nexo in 2023 is more exciting and even longer range than this one, so i can negotiate to buy that one. my wife likes the AC in this car better than her 2019 car or my other car. overall, i really enjoy this car, and due to covid, almost every weekend we try to go hiking in santa barbara, solvang, palm spring, the mountains , the beach, etc. i think drivers should at least test drive it and not rule it out. also you get $7500 federal tax credit if you buy, not lease, but california gives you a $4500 check refund just make sure you apply for rebate within 90days of purchase
Features & Specs
|Blue 4dr SUV (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$58,735
|MPG
|65 city / 58 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr SUV (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$62,185
|MPG
|59 city / 54 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NEXO safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Alerts if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Projects a camera view down the right side of the vehicle when the turn signal is activated.
- Lane Following Assist
- Warns if the vehicle is drifting out of its lane and corrects the steering to maintain its position.
Hyundai Nexo vs. the competition
Hyundai Nexo vs. Toyota Mirai
Aside from meager cabin and trunk storage, the Toyota Mirai is a well-rounded and competent hydrogen-powered sedan. Comfortable and quiet, the Mirai is easy to live with day to day. If the exterior is a little too polarizing for your tastes, the Mirai will be fully redesigned for 2021 and is much more traditionally styled. If you'd like to know more about the current Mirai, be sure to read our long-term test of a 2016 Mirai.
Hyundai Nexo vs. Honda Clarity
The Honda Clarity is the third and final hydrogen-run fuel cell vehicle on the market. We like the Clarity's roomy cabin and upscale materials. We're less impressed with its floaty ride and unappealing infotainment system. As a crossover, the Nexo offers much more cargo space than either the Mirai or Clarity can manage. If you'd like to learn more about the Clarity fuel cell, be sure to read our 36-month test of a 2017 Honda Clarity.
Hyundai Nexo vs. Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y doesn't run on hydrogen, but as an electric vehicle, it still earns you eco cred. The Model Y's spacious interior renders it eminently practical, and its emphasis on performance makes it fun to drive too. Since it's an EV, you also don't have to worry about hydrogen's supply chain issues. Tesla's vehicles are much more widely available too. For more about the Model Y, check out our long-term test of a Model Y Performance.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai NEXO a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai NEXO?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai NEXO:
- A cargo cover and tinted rear glass are now standard on base model
- Automatic wipers added to Limited trim level
- Part of the first Hyundai Nexo generation introduced for 2019
Is the Hyundai NEXO reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai NEXO a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai NEXO?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai NEXO is the 2020 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,735.
Other versions include:
- Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $58,735
- Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $62,185
What are the different models of Hyundai NEXO?
More about the 2020 Hyundai NEXO
2020 Hyundai NEXO Overview
The 2020 Hyundai NEXO is offered in the following submodels: NEXO SUV. Available styles include Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai NEXO?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai NEXO and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 NEXO 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 NEXO.
