While automakers are generally betting big on electric vehicles, EVs do have their limitations. The biggest challenge is convenience. If you don't have a charging station at home, you have to find a public station and wait while your car recharges. Several automakers are eyeing hydrogen as a gasoline replacement, and the 2020 Hyundai Nexo is the latest fuel cell vehicle to enter the fray.

The Hyundai Nexo is a small crossover that slots between the Hyundai Tucson and Santa Fe in terms of size. The SUV-like layout helps mitigate the cargo storage issue that limits the appeal of its two main hydrogen-powered competitors, the Honda Clarity and Toyota Mirai. Both are sedans and lose a lot of cargo space because of their hydrogen fuel tanks. The Nexo also has an elevated ride height that might appeal to you if you like SUVs.

Our main issues with Nexo relate more the limitations of the hydrogen network itself. In our testing of both the Clarity and the Mirai, we've experienced our share of setbacks that make us question the practicality of a hydrogen car at this time. The limited number of fueling stations means it's impossible to take an extended road trip from Los Angeles to anywhere except the Bay Area or San Diego. We've also seen stations run out of fuel, so you'll have to live near more than one station in case there's a hiccup in the pipeline.

Overall, we like the Nexo and appreciate its enhanced practicality compared to the Clarity and Mirai. But the nascent nature of the hydrogen infrastructure limits the Nexo's appeal to a niche audience.