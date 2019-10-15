2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
2020 Toyota Land CruiserMSRP Range: $85,415 - $87,745
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Very capable off-road
- Comfortable ride for a large truck-based SUV
- Commanding view of the road ahead
You know about Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday. Well, the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser pretty much lives every day as some sort of flashback. This big body-on-frame SUV is a throwback to 2008, which is the last time Toyota gave it a full redesign. Is rocking an SUV design that's more than 10 years old a good idea? It depends on what you want.
Our verdict
When people say an SUV can do-it-all, they usually mean it does most things, and they ignore the ability to tow 8,200 pounds or the off-road prowess to conquer real trails. The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the few old-school SUVs that can do more than most and in fairly good comfort, but it makes some compromises in some areas.
The Land Cruiser's suspension and traction control system can eke out grip on loose trails, and its V8 engine is responsive and hums quietly on the highway. But its main weakness are its small third row and cargo area and lack of modern infotainment tech and smartphone connectivity.
How does the Land Cruiser drive?
The aging Land Cruiser's on-road performance is average at best. Its brakes are touchy, there's a lot of nosedive, and the steering is unnaturally heavy. The engine and transmission work fine on the highway, but some drivers might find the accelerator too sensitive at low speeds, and the transmission can get too "shifty" on long grades.
But get it off-road and the Cruiser shines brightly. Its suspension allows for loads of articulation as the Multi-Terrain Select System also seeks out every bit of traction from the ground. Crawl Control keeps the Land Cruiser pushing through soft and rocky terrain. If you want a seriously off-roadable full-size SUV, then this dinosaur may fit the bill.
How comfortable is the Land Cruiser?
On the inside, many competitors feature seats with fancy massaging and multi-way adjustability, but the Land Cruiser's relatively old-school seats still provide all-day comfort. It's also quiet, which reduces fatigue on long road trips. The four-zone climate control system works well, though accessing higher level controls, such as changing the rear seat settings from the front, requires some menu hopping.
The Land Cruiser rides well on highways and on off-road terrain, but it lacks a more advanced adjustable suspension that would help optimize the ride over more varied conditions, such as hard-edged bumps frequently found in snowy regions or on pothole-ridden roads.
How’s the interior?
Most drivers will find the Land Cruiser's driving position to be comfortable, but those long of leg might wish for a little more telescoping range in the steering wheel. The large door openings and multiple chunky grab handles help people climb in and out, and first- and second-row passengers will find lots of space once they're inside. The controls are easy to understand, but the reach to the centrally located touchscreen will be a tad long for most.
The large windows allow for generally good visibility, but the third-row seats cut into the rear view when in use. And though the standard surround-view camera has a helpful off-road overlay, its low resolution makes it hard to see fine details.
How’s the tech?
The Land Cruiser's tech play lies in its standard active safety systems since its infotainment system is far less modern than those of some competitors. But its expert terrain-handling system is a true detective for traction, blowing many other off-road-capable SUVs out of the water. And its strong audio system features an easy-to-use rear-seat entertainment system.
As for smartphone integration, the Land Cruiser is limited to Bluetooth for audio and phone and USB for music sharing. Toyota's smartphone integration system, Entune, is fiddly to use, though it provides navigation, streaming media and destination-searching support.
How’s the storage?
To ensure the Land Cruiser has a decent departure angle, the area behind the third row is small in size. You can stow the third row for more cargo space, but the seats fold up to the sides, making the cargo space narrow and restricting your view. The door pockets are narrow, and wider insulated bottles will be a tough fit. And even though the Land Cruiser is great on the highway, the shallow cupholders might not be sturdy enough to hold your favorite beverage. The second-row seatbacks can fold forward and match the height of the third-row seatbacks. But if you have a child safety seat in the second row, it will limit access to the third row.
On the flip side, the Cruiser's high 8,200-pound towing capacity puts it on par with many full-size trucks. And its split rear hatch provides a handy tailgate that acts as a cargo fence, bench or baby-changing station.
How economical is the Land Cruiser?
The official EPA estimate is 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway), which trails in a segment not known for fuel-sipping. Thanks to its thirsty V8, we averaged an underwhelming 13.2 mpg over 645 miles of city, highway and off-road driving, with tank averages ranging from 10 to 17 mpg.
There's simply no way to get a large body-on-frame SUV to be fuel-frugal with a big engine. The Land Cruiser can deliver its rated number, but only if you're light with your throttle foot.
Is the Land Cruiser a good value?
Though the styling isn't particularly exciting, the Land Cruiser is Toyota's premium SUV, and the construction and materials all reinforce that position. Even on the roughest road, you won't hear a peep out of any of the body panels or suspension parts. But for a similar price, you can get other SUVs that come with much more advanced infotainment systems and reduced compromise for off-roadability, such as larger cargo areas and a lower step-in height.
Toyota's warranty isn't anything special and is on par for its segment, but the brand's after-care support includes free scheduled maintenance for two years. And though its MSRP is high, when you consider Toyota's traditionally high retained value, you might come out ahead after three or four years of ownership.
Wildcard
Yes, other SUVs may have a slight edge in on-road manners or infotainment, but the Land Cruiser is a go-anywhere, take-everyone, do-anything SUV. It's the original definition of a sport-utility vehicle, and the Land Cruiser name is a heritage brand on its own. Thanks to its torquey and smooth V8 engine, advanced off-road-oriented traction control system, and articulation promoting suspension, the Land Cruiser will get you and your family through snow, mud, gnarly trails, rain, and icy roads with comfort and confidence.
Which Land Cruiser does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Land Cruiser models
The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser is a large luxury SUV offered in two trim levels: base and Heritage Edition (HE). Every Land Cruiser comes with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque that's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- interior
- off-roading
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
We just picked up our second LC, and I'd love to tell you why. Compared to the other vehicles my spouse and I have owned (MB, Infiniti, Audi, BMW, Porsche, and other Toyota's) the LC is still our favorite. The first one we bought was a 100 series, and it was amazing to drive. It was everything you'd expect from and LC. Smooth, easy to drive, spacious with unmatched reliability. When we finally sold it the vehicle had around 150,000 miles on it, and it felt like it was just breaking in. This new LC HE we just bought reminds us so much of why we loved the first one, as well as why we were very happy to buy the exact model of a car we owned in the past for the very first time. With the updated interior and exterior, the LC feels very much so more modernized while still being the SUV we feel in love with years ago. Don't get me wrong, as it's not as smooth or polished to drive as the MB. It's not nearly as fast as the BMW. It's clearly not as exciting to drive as the Porsche, but that's not the point of the LC. The LC gives you a VERY high-end driving experience that will remain the same enjoyable and dependable ride for 300,000+ miles. None of our others cars could ever come close to that except of course for the other LC. It's reliability is truly unmatched in the industry as the car is so over engineered (hence the $$$), and it was done so deliberately. The LC is not a perfect vehicle as the gas mileage alone will keep you working until your late 70's, but it's nice to know when you drive to the store your 20 year old plus SUV will get you there in understated and reliable style.
My 7th LC. Still have 2. Solid, capable, dependable, burly, go anywhere do anything, from the mountains, through a snow storm and then off to the opera.... it does everything well.
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser video2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Review -- On- and Off-Road Test Drive
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Review -- On- and Off-Road Test Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: The Toyota Land Cruiser is an iconic offroader that's been around for more than 60 years. During that time, a lot of its competition has morphed into crossovers, but the Land Cruiser remains a dependable offroad vehicle that's ready for adventure. We're here in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, to see what makes it so special. But before we get into that, remember to use Edmunds next time you're ready to buy a car, truck, or SUV, and click Subscribe for more videos like this one. In 1960, the FJ-40 got the ball rolling in North America. This two-door Jeep-like vehicle with a removable hard top introduced us all to Toyota's bulletproof reliability and offroad knowhow. The FJ-55 came in 1967. This is the FJ that was designed to be a four-door wagon from the outset, and its design was heavily influenced by the requirements of the North American and Australian markets. The FJ-60 was rolled out in 1980, and was a further refined model with a better interior, more power, and more gears. The term "sports utility" was just getting popular, and this Land Cruiser was designed to have even broader appeal. The 1990s was the era of the FJ-80. And by this time, the alphanumeric codes were Greek-- or I should say, geek-- to most people. I'm in an 80-series Land Cruiser. They have several older cruisers to choose from, and I picked the 80 series because I used to own one of these. And I put about 100,000 miles on it, and I regret selling it. It was a great truck. And the thing about it is, when it came out, it was kind of a notorious mall wagon. And that was because it came out right when the SUV craze was at its peak and everybody was buying the biggest SUVs they could. So a lot of people bought these and just drove them around town. But the thing is, this is one of the best ones for offroad use because it's solid axle front and rear. It's got triple lockers available. And coil spring suspension, not leaf spring suspension, so it's easy to mod, easy to lift. It's really capable, even if people did think of it as a mall wagon. Now that I've driven this a little bit, I got to have another one. The FJ-100 was first sold here in 1998 and it broke a lot of new ground. It was the first Land Cruiser with a V8. All previous ones had a straight six. It was the first with independent front suspension instead of a solid front axle, and the first with rack and pinion steering instead of recirculating ball. All of this made it better for street use, but it still had the offroad chops to outdo what was left of its full-size SUV competition. And that brings us to the 200 series, which has been with us for over a dozen years. This is a truck we know well, and Toyota is celebrating over 60 years of Land Cruiser success with this Heritage Edition. There's a lot of changes on this truck, but the one I like the most is this badge here. It's the same one you'll see on the oldest FJs on the road or in any museum. It's really cool. Other changes include BDS-forged alloy wheels, no running boards, and this roof rack. Other changes are merely cosmetic. The mirrors are blacked out. So are the backgrounds for the headlights. And there's a darker chrome on the grill and these fog light surrounds. But then there's changes inside, too. Inside, you'll find special perforated black leather seats with contrast stitching that matches the wheels. The cooler box has been deleted from the center console, and you may wonder why they did that. It's because they got rid of the third row seat to make more room for gear, such as a cooler or a plug-in refrigerator. One thing I really like about the Land Cruiser, and a lot of people do, is this tailgate setup. You can get stuff out without anything falling out, or you can open it for easier access, or sit here and tie your boots. And with the third row deleted, it's just a ton of space. I'm a big fan of the 5.7-liter V8 that powers the Land Cruiser. It's got a lot of power, a lot of torque. The 8-speed automatic that comes with it just gives it all the right moves when it comes to shifting. And there's just no problem. It could tow 8,100 pounds, too, so this is no slouch at all. It is, though, a little bit thirsty-- 14 miles per gallon combined. 13 city, 17 highway. You're going to be pouring some gas into this thing. This particular generation of Land Cruiser has rack and pinion steering and independent front suspension, and they combine to make it a great daily driver. The Land Cruiser's really easy to steer, and the driving position gives you a commanding view of the road. But it's not perfect. I wish the seat went down a little bit more and the steering wheel could telescope out towards me just a little bit. I feel like I am reaching for it, and the steering wheel feels like it's in my lap a little bit. I'm not as impressed with the infotainment interface. It's got a great big touchscreen, but the graphics are kind of dated, and it doesn't support Apple Car Play or Android Auto. Those two systems got added to the 4Runner and Tacoma systems this year, and they really transformed the experience. But here, it feels a decade old. We're in an offroad park outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, and we're going up a little bit of a rocky hill right now. This is steep enough to put it in low range, which is easy to do. But it's not really going to push this car to its limits. Oh, I better not say car-- push this Land Cruiser to its limits. The thing that we might notice is that the stock mudflaps do tend to rub on rocks, but it's no harm, no foul. This truck has several features that give it great offroad capability. Its suspension layout-- it's got a five-length coil rear suspension, independent upfront. That part is debatable, but it works well. But what's going on is it's a full-time four-wheel drive machine with torsion center differential that you can lock. On the pavement, it's unlocked, and it distributes torque 40% to the front, 60% to the rear. In a situation like this, you can push this button. You can lock it. Or if you put it in low range, it automatically locks it. There are other things, such as crawl control, which is a low-speed cruise control that works uphill or down, forward or reverse. There's also a multi-train select that reconfigures the traction control for different types of terrain. But the thing that I really like is something called Kinematic Dynamic Suspension System, which is easier to say as KDSS. And that's a set of stabilizer bars that can sense when you're offroad and basically disappear. They disconnect using the hydraulic mechanism so you have maximum articulation. Then when you get back on the pavement, they reconnect and you've got great control of body roll, even on a winding road. The tires on this vehicle are all-season, all-terrain. They're good. I'm not having any problems here. I think if you were going to offroad full time, you'd probably look for something with a little bit more traction. But the size is good. And these are really nice forged BDS wheels. I'd hate to replace those because they're really special. But yeah, you might want more traction if you did this all the time. But if you're going to do it occasionally on roads like this, they're fine. One of the things the Land Cruiser has that a 4Runner doesn't, for example, is something they call turn assist. It's a button here, and when you want to make a really tight turn, what it does is it clamps onto the inside rear brake and that helps the turning radius in a really tight situation. And it's really a nice little tool to have in your tool box. And that's really what it is. When you have an offroad vehicle, the more things you can deploy in different situations, the more enjoyable and trouble-free your experience is going to be. The Heritage Edition, which is what we're in now, has a few changes that are targeted at the person who might take it offroad more than the average person. The contours of the front and rear bumper covers are the same as a regular Land Cruiser, so you still have the same approach, departure, and breakover angle underneath. And those are all good numbers to begin with, and they're still the same here. What's different about this that helps the offroader is they've eliminated the sidesteps. Now, if you're the kind of person who drives in the street, the city all the time, you may not like that move. But if you're an offroader, you like that move. The Land Cruiser's mission has changed a little bit over time. It started out as a rough-and-tumble, dedicated offroader. And over time, it's become more and more family-oriented, but at the same time, keeping really outstanding offroad performance for a vehicle that can take the family out on an adventure. Of late, a type of offroading that goes by the name of overlanding has cropped up, and the Land Cruiser fits into that mold really nicely because it's got the room to haul your gear. It's got offroad performance that'll get you most places. It's not a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, so it's not ultimate in terms of that. It's not single-minded. It's a good all-round vehicle that has a very solid offroad foundation, and a good ability to carry equipment and people there and back, again, without breaking down. This is a premium vehicle, and it's priced accordingly. But if you look at the prices of a lot of large SUVs-- like you get a loaded Denali, GMC, or an Escalade, or even spend a lot of money on something like a Suburban, or an Expedition, and you'll be in the same price territory as one of these. It's a lot more expensive than, say, a 4Runner. But the Land Cruiser has always been aimed at a more premium audience. They're not trying to sell 100,000 of these. They're trying to sell a certain number that appeals to a premium buyer who's looking for the ultimate offroad nameplate. It's kind of a rare vehicle. They don't have an unlimited number to sell, and that's because Land Cruisers are made for all over the world. They're sold in many, many world markets. So we're in one of many countries that's getting an allocation out of one plant. And that kind of plays into Land Cruiser's mystique. It's a rare, special vehicle that you don't see every day. What have we learned here today? Well, the Land Cruiser remains a comfortable daily driver and it's a capable offroader for those looking for a little adventure. As for the Heritage special edition, there's quite a few changes that give it a nod to the past, but also increase its functionality for those who would really take it offroad. I really like it. Do you? Let us know in the comments. And remember to use Edmonds next time you're in the market for a car, truck, or SUV. And for more videos like this, click Subscribe.
We get behind the wheel of the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition. In this video, Dan Edmunds drives a special edition of the vaunted Land Cruiser that celebrates over 60 years of robust off-road history. The Land Cruiser has indeed become increasingly civilized over the years. However, this special model includes subtle but effective changes that make it more attractive to those who plan to venture off the pavement.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$85,415
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$87,745
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Land Cruiser safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatically detects cars and pedestrians ahead, warns you about them, and brakes automatically if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Warns through visual and audible alerts when you begin drifting out of your lane.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatically matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is activated. Generically called adaptive cruise control.
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. the competition
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. Land Rover Discovery
A capable off-roader in its own right, the Land Rover Discovery is a strong competitor against the Land Cruiser. A newer design than the Land Cruiser, the Discovery is thoroughly modern inside, with excellent materials and clever tech features. It does have a few drawbacks, but it's significantly less expensive than the Land Cruiser up front. Check out Edmunds' long-term test of the Land Rover Discovery for a year of our experiences from behind the wheel.
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. Lexus LX 570
If you like what the Land Cruiser offers in terms of space and off-road capability but want a bit more in the form of luxury, there's the Lexus LX 570. Essentially identical underneath, the Lexus provides the same high-tech off-road capability, the same two- or three-row seating capacity, and several upgrades to interior appointments such as a 19-speaker stereo and a bigger touchscreen.
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. Audi Q7
While it certainly doesn't have the off-road capability that the Land Cruiser does, the Audi Q7 is a consummate professional when it comes to providing luxury appointments. The interior is well-crafted, and you can have an extremely well-equipped Q7 for much less than a base Land Cruiser, plus the Audi is much more efficient. If you just want an impressive three-row crossover with some space for the kids, the Q7 is one of our top choices.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Land Cruiser a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser:
- No major changes
- New Heritage Edition trim level
- Part of the sixth Land Cruiser generation introduced in 2008
Is the Toyota Land Cruiser reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser is the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,415.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $85,415
- Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $87,745
What are the different models of Toyota Land Cruiser?
More about the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview
The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Land Cruiser 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Land Cruiser.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Land Cruiser featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser?
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $89,465. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is trending $7,680 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,680 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $81,785.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2020 Land Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $86,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,874 on a used or CPO 2020 Land Cruiser available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,883.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,229.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback