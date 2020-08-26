5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Titan SV Crew Cab 4x4 - Awesome truck

Jeret , 05/28/2020

SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

I was in the market for a new truck and picked the Nissan Titan over the Ram and Chevy. I was upgrading from a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with 5.7 HEMI. I did a significant amount of research on which vehicle was the better value for similar price points. I also looked at maintenance and consumer reviews and the Titan consistently had less issues and high consumer reviews. I know every manufacturer has some kind of issue and nothing is perfect, but I didn’t see anything monumentally wrong with the Titan. I liked the maintenance aspect of this truck, since I do my own maintenance. No turbos, 16 spark plugs, etc. just a simple V8 that had really good power and didn’t require/recommend 89 octane or higher to run properly. These are my impressions of the truck: Ride quality - drives more like a car, but maybe not exactly like the Ram’s luxury car ride that I test drove. However, it is light years ahead of my previous truck. The steering is very good and responsive and I don’t feel like it’s a chore doing u-turns in it. The cabin is quiet and mostly hear the engine when I’m climbing RPM’s and the engine just sounds tough. Drivetrain - the 9-speed really applies the power appropriately and it just wants get off the line. The 5.6 is a solid engine and has “plenty” of power to make the truck feel nimble. Has great acceleration. Interior/Tech - I purchased the truck with the convenience package, utility package, and tow package. This truck has the 9” screen and looks good with clear definition and the Nissan connect software works really well. There’s no lag or hesitation when using the interface. I feel it’s laid out well and just easy to use. The seats are cloth and wanted leather seats, but the quality of the cloth seats are very nice and not in a rush to do the katzkin seat treatment. The seats are very comfortable. Overall the interior doesn’t feel cheap like the Chevy I sat in and is actually pretty nice. I think it’s better than the Chevy for sure and a little better than the Ford. It has plenty of space in the front and in the back for a crew cab and also has all the outlets and comfort you could possibly need. I really like it the interior and have no complaints. Overall, I think this truck is excellent and totally underrated. For all the amenities that you get for the price of the truck you just can’t beat it. Plus the warranty is 100k. Just a great truck and highly recommend.

5 out of 5 stars, Great for The Price

Bohica1956 , 07/17/2020

Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

2020 Platinum Reserve 4x4. tested the Ford and Chevy and Ram. Ram I just still don't trust. Some of the guys I work with Have Chevy's 4 out of the 5 have had either the AC and one the transmission go out just out of warranty. $1500-1800 for repair, evap coil fracture. Had a 2005 Titan with 210,000 miles and no issues and sold for a good price. To many of the reviews are worried about 5 engine models or different configurations. I do light towing 4,000-5,000 range and do not even know it is behind me. Gas mileage is good compared to the 2005. Overall truck pulls and steers well. Not as smooth as the Ram but Ok. I thought the Chevy interior looked cheaper and will not hold up. Big item Nissan is dealing, Top of the line with many extra's (tonuea cover) and left out the door after discount and rebates at 55,000. And they gave me 3,000 over blue book on a trade. If this truck holds up like the last one I will be very happy and 5 year 100,000 mile is icing on the cake

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Titan is impressive!

lsutigers , 08/02/2020

PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

After looking at similar offerings from the big 3, I compared them against the Titan and came away impressed with the overall package. Each of the manufacturers has their high points and low points, for instance: Ram has the nicest interior/infotainment system and best ride but falls short on reliability. GMC has a great 360 degree camera system for trailering but the interior materials quality is at the bottom of the segment. It has a lot of catching up to do in that dept. Ford offers a great turbocharged V6 option (Ecoboost) with a lot of power and great fuel economy. They also tout the highest towing numbers in the class but in real-world towing situation, it just doesn’t feel confident towing over 10k lbs. go with a Super Duty truck if you want to tow more that 10k. Finally, while the Titan doesn’t offer the most configurations, it does most things really well and is a good compromise between quality and value. For 2020, they have stepped it up with a ton of high-tech safety features as standard equipment. Basically, all of the options available in high-end luxury cars now come standard on the Titan. Yes, it only offers one engine option but it is very powerful and the truck/platform pulls and tows with great confidence. The interior was recently updated with more standard tech than the competition and is only behind Ram as far as nav screen size goes. It also offers lots of connectivity options (standard) inside the cabin and the materials feel high quality. There is also an optional panoramic moonroof! Overall, you can’t go wrong with the Titan. If offers a ton of standard equipment and you can get a great deal if you negotiate, significantly cheaper than the competition. Not to mention that it offers by far the best warranty in the business, 5yr/100k miles. The Titan is not just a great value proposition, it is a very capable truck. Just spending a few minutes in a Titan, you can instantly tell that truck is built very well with high quality materials and feels very solid and planted. Unfortunately, most truck buyers will never get to experience how great the Titan is as they will only consider one or maybe two options from Detroit. Even the Tundra gets little to no respect with domestic truck buyers. Speaking of the Tundra, it is due for a major redesign in 2021 or 2022 and feels very dated so I didn’t even consider it as an option at this time.

