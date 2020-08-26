2020 Nissan Titan
2020 Nissan TitanMSRP Range: $36,190 - $47,590
2020 Nissan Titan Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Comfortable front seats
- V8 engine comes standard
- Many advanced driver safety features also come standard
The 2020 Nissan Titan isn't fully redesigned, but it gains a variety of minor improvements. Notable changes include a new nine-speed automatic transmission that replaces the previous seven-speed transmission and refreshed exterior styling. The standard V8 engine, the only available engine for the Titan, gets a small power bump for 2020 and now makes 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft.
Our verdict
The Titan has a standard V8 engine, a comfortable cabin and enough towing capacity for most jobs. It's a perfectly competent full-size light-duty pickup truck. Otherwise, the Titan fails to impress. It doesn't have enough personality to make up for the lack of choice in powertrains, features and body styles that rivals offer. The Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are better trucks overall.
How does the Titan drive?
You get a standard V8 engine in the Titan. That's fine if you like V8s but other trucks give you a lot more choice. The Titan we tested accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is unremarkable for a light-duty pickup with a V8. But the V8, paired with the nine-speed automatic, puts the power to the ground smoothly.
We didn't expect the Titan to raise any eyebrows dynamically. But the steering is surprisingly heavy and cumbersome in a way that hinders maneuverability at low speed. You have to press hard on the brakes for full stopping power, and you feel the weight of this 3-ton truck on winding roads.
How comfortable is the Titan?
The Titan rides smoothly over even pavement and handles cracks and bumps in the road without upsetting the cabin. It's a comfortable ride made better by the front seats that are cushy and supportive.
The automatic climate control springs into action quickly. But the fans are awfully loud and contribute to high levels of ambient noise that always seems present in the cabin. At speed, there is noticeable wind noise, and you need to speak louder to hold a conversation on the highway.
How’s the interior?
This is a familiar truck interior, with a traditional column-mounted shift lever and clearly labeled large buttons well within reach. Inside there's a lot of hard plastic, but Nissan does a good job of dressing up higher trims with soft materials and wood accents. Space for passengers is good in the front and acceptable in the rear, though many rivals in the class are more impressive.
The door handles are huge, and it's easy to climb in and out. There's a high, commanding view of the road — taller drivers may actually wish the seat lowered a bit more — and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel helps with finding a comfortable position. Front visibility is fine over the hood, but the blind spots are huge, even with large convex sideview mirrors. Thank goodness for the blind-spot monitoring system.
How’s the tech?
The upgraded 9-inch touchscreen provides crisp and clear graphics, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Unfortunately, parts of the screen wash out if you're wearing polarized sunglasses. Also, the rearview camera's resolution is poor and looks particularly pixelated and low-tech on such a high-definition screen. Even the Fender stereo system is only so-so.
Nissan deserves kudos for making Safety Shield 360, its suite of advanced assist features, standard on the 2020 Titan. The adaptive cruise control is especially effective, managing changes in speed smoothly even when other vehicles drift in and out of your lane. We also like the NissanConnect app services including a live on-call concierge who can troubleshoot tech problems or send directions straight into your vehicle.
How’s the storage?
There is a lot of storage space inside the Titan, but Nissan hasn't made it as clever or configurable as what you find in other trucks. For example, there's a handy soft smartphone grip in the Titan, but it's located in such a way that it takes away from accessible center storage space. The Ram 1500 has a similar smartphone grip, but it is tucked out of the way, pressed against a wireless charging pad.
The Titan's maximum towing capacity when properly equipped is 9,310 pounds. That's enough for a typical trailer but it's far from the best in the light-duty pickup class. Maximum payload capacity of 1,630 pounds is also a bit lightweight. But the bed is spacious, and it's easier to reach over the side than it is in other full-size pickups.
How economical is the Titan?
A Titan with 4WD has an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined in city/highway driving. That's on par with rival V8s, but Nissan doesn't offer a more fuel-efficient engine option as competitors do. Our test Titan returned 18.6 mpg on our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route. Many vehicles we test on this route easily do better than their EPA estimate.
Is the Titan a good value?
Nissan should have an advantage over its rivals in this area, but the refreshed Titan has little to offer. Warranty coverage is average, and there's no way to save on gas with a more fuel-efficient engine. Plus, the Titan is not exactly cheap, which makes hard plastics in the cabin more of an eyesore. It's harder to justify the costs and trade-offs associated with this truck than it once was.
Wildcard
There's nothing that's special about the Nissan Titan. It will get you and a whole lot of stuff where you need to go, but little stands out about the experience besides basic competency. Even the powerful V8 engine lacks character, and some clever touches (such as the smartphone grip) are overshadowed by their unintended consequences.
We typically wouldn't expect a ton of personality from a full-size truck. However, the Titan's competitors have largely figured out how to stand out from the crowd in some way, shape or form. That's an obstacle Nissan has yet to conquer.
Which Titan does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Titan models
Five trims are available for the 2020 Titan: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. Nissan no longer offers a regular-cab configuration, so you'll have to choose between double-cab (Nissan calls this the King Cab) and crew-cab models. Feature highlights include:
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was in the market for a new truck and picked the Nissan Titan over the Ram and Chevy. I was upgrading from a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with 5.7 HEMI. I did a significant amount of research on which vehicle was the better value for similar price points. I also looked at maintenance and consumer reviews and the Titan consistently had less issues and high consumer reviews. I know every manufacturer has some kind of issue and nothing is perfect, but I didn’t see anything monumentally wrong with the Titan. I liked the maintenance aspect of this truck, since I do my own maintenance. No turbos, 16 spark plugs, etc. just a simple V8 that had really good power and didn’t require/recommend 89 octane or higher to run properly. These are my impressions of the truck: Ride quality - drives more like a car, but maybe not exactly like the Ram’s luxury car ride that I test drove. However, it is light years ahead of my previous truck. The steering is very good and responsive and I don’t feel like it’s a chore doing u-turns in it. The cabin is quiet and mostly hear the engine when I’m climbing RPM’s and the engine just sounds tough. Drivetrain - the 9-speed really applies the power appropriately and it just wants get off the line. The 5.6 is a solid engine and has “plenty” of power to make the truck feel nimble. Has great acceleration. Interior/Tech - I purchased the truck with the convenience package, utility package, and tow package. This truck has the 9” screen and looks good with clear definition and the Nissan connect software works really well. There’s no lag or hesitation when using the interface. I feel it’s laid out well and just easy to use. The seats are cloth and wanted leather seats, but the quality of the cloth seats are very nice and not in a rush to do the katzkin seat treatment. The seats are very comfortable. Overall the interior doesn’t feel cheap like the Chevy I sat in and is actually pretty nice. I think it’s better than the Chevy for sure and a little better than the Ford. It has plenty of space in the front and in the back for a crew cab and also has all the outlets and comfort you could possibly need. I really like it the interior and have no complaints. Overall, I think this truck is excellent and totally underrated. For all the amenities that you get for the price of the truck you just can’t beat it. Plus the warranty is 100k. Just a great truck and highly recommend.
2020 Platinum Reserve 4x4. tested the Ford and Chevy and Ram. Ram I just still don't trust. Some of the guys I work with Have Chevy's 4 out of the 5 have had either the AC and one the transmission go out just out of warranty. $1500-1800 for repair, evap coil fracture. Had a 2005 Titan with 210,000 miles and no issues and sold for a good price. To many of the reviews are worried about 5 engine models or different configurations. I do light towing 4,000-5,000 range and do not even know it is behind me. Gas mileage is good compared to the 2005. Overall truck pulls and steers well. Not as smooth as the Ram but Ok. I thought the Chevy interior looked cheaper and will not hold up. Big item Nissan is dealing, Top of the line with many extra's (tonuea cover) and left out the door after discount and rebates at 55,000. And they gave me 3,000 over blue book on a trade. If this truck holds up like the last one I will be very happy and 5 year 100,000 mile is icing on the cake
After looking at similar offerings from the big 3, I compared them against the Titan and came away impressed with the overall package. Each of the manufacturers has their high points and low points, for instance: Ram has the nicest interior/infotainment system and best ride but falls short on reliability. GMC has a great 360 degree camera system for trailering but the interior materials quality is at the bottom of the segment. It has a lot of catching up to do in that dept. Ford offers a great turbocharged V6 option (Ecoboost) with a lot of power and great fuel economy. They also tout the highest towing numbers in the class but in real-world towing situation, it just doesn’t feel confident towing over 10k lbs. go with a Super Duty truck if you want to tow more that 10k. Finally, while the Titan doesn’t offer the most configurations, it does most things really well and is a good compromise between quality and value. For 2020, they have stepped it up with a ton of high-tech safety features as standard equipment. Basically, all of the options available in high-end luxury cars now come standard on the Titan. Yes, it only offers one engine option but it is very powerful and the truck/platform pulls and tows with great confidence. The interior was recently updated with more standard tech than the competition and is only behind Ram as far as nav screen size goes. It also offers lots of connectivity options (standard) inside the cabin and the materials feel high quality. There is also an optional panoramic moonroof! Overall, you can’t go wrong with the Titan. If offers a ton of standard equipment and you can get a great deal if you negotiate, significantly cheaper than the competition. Not to mention that it offers by far the best warranty in the business, 5yr/100k miles. The Titan is not just a great value proposition, it is a very capable truck. Just spending a few minutes in a Titan, you can instantly tell that truck is built very well with high quality materials and feels very solid and planted. Unfortunately, most truck buyers will never get to experience how great the Titan is as they will only consider one or maybe two options from Detroit. Even the Tundra gets little to no respect with domestic truck buyers. Speaking of the Tundra, it is due for a major redesign in 2021 or 2022 and feels very dated so I didn’t even consider it as an option at this time.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr King Cab SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$36,190
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SV 4dr King Cab SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,990
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$43,190
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,390
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Titan safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-set distance between the Titan and the car in front.
- Blind-Spot Warning
- Alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
Nissan Titan vs. the competition
Nissan Titan vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 comes in a variety of configurations, with far more engine, transmission, cab and bed combinations than the Titan. That includes fuel-efficient and torquey diesel engines and powerful turbocharged ones. You can jump into one for less than a base Titan, though you won't be getting a V8 at that price. It's not perfect, but as a whole we prefer it to the Nissan. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Nissan Titan vs. Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 is our top-rated full-size truck thanks to a combination of capability and comfort. It's available in a wide variety of bed, cab and engine configurations, and entry-level models undercut the base Titan in price. We love the Ram's roomy and quiet interior, comfortable ride and strong engines. It lacks some of the Titan's standard driver aids, but as a whole, we think it's the best truck on the road today. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
Nissan Titan vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Chevrolet Silverado, like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, is available in a vast number of cab, bed and engine configurations. It rides a bit rougher than the class leaders, but it features a strong engine lineup, roomy cabin, and strong towing and payload figures.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Titan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Titan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Titan:
- Small power bump for the standard V8 engine
- Nine-speed transmission replaces seven-speed automatic
- Expanded driver aids and safety features now standard
- Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016
Is the Nissan Titan reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Titan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Titan?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Titan is the 2020 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,190.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $36,190
- SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $39,990
- SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $43,190
- S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $39,390
- PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $47,590
What are the different models of Nissan Titan?
More about the 2020 Nissan Titan
2020 Nissan Titan Overview
The 2020 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab. Available styles include PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Titan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Titan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Titan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Titan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Titan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Titan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Titan?
2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)
The 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,620. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is trending $5,893 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,893 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,727.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is 11.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Nissan Titans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Titan for sale near. There are currently 94 new 2020 Titans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,575 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Titan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,038 on a used or CPO 2020 Titan available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Titans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Titan for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,165.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,094.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Titan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
