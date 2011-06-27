Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish
Pros & Cons
- V12 engine's intoxicating engine and exhaust notes
- Surprisingly comfortable, with plenty of legroom for tall drivers
- Classic Aston Martin exterior design
- Lack of performance and refinement relative to rivals
- Small item and cargo storage are meager, even by sports car standards
- Touch-sensitive central controls are imprecise and frustrating to use
- More than a few ergonomic issues in the cabin
Which Vanquish does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
"Understated" isn't often used to describe high-voltage sports cars, but if any exotic coupe could bear the mantle, it would be the Vanquish from Aston Martin. Excluding essentially one-off offerings such as the One-77 and Vulcan, all Astons share a singular design language that is beautiful, elegant and, yes, understated. Rather than the sharp angles of the Lamborghini Aventador or aerodynamically obsessed Ferrari F12, the 2017 Vanquish simply offers clean lines, the familiar Aston grille and a well-integrated rear spoiler. The understated theme carries into the cabin, where top-shelf leathers coat every conceivable surface and the craftsmanship is unparalleled. Under the hood, though, is a non-turbocharged V12 engine that revs high and has that classic soundtrack charm that so many other turbocharged sports cars have lost.
True, the Vanquish is also rather dated. Cargo space is limited, even by segment standards, the infotainment system is more 2007 than 2017, and the Vanquish can't match the latest pavement-warping performance of its peers. But if you love the classic look of an Aston Martin and want to enjoy one of the last classic V12s, this is your car.
Aston Martin Vanquish models
The 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is what happens when a manufacturer takes a gorgeous but underpowered sports car and shoves a tire-smoking, fuel-gulping V12 under the hood. It's the stuff of dreams for car enthusiasts, Pirelli accountants and ExxonMobil executives. Available in a single trim configuration, the V12 Vantage S boasts a wonderfully detailed cabin, heart-pounding performance and a customization program that allows you to tailor it to your exact specification. The options list is mostly limited to cosmetic enhancements, but some functional upgrades are available.
At the heart of the V12 Vantage S is a 5.9-liter V12 (563 horsepower, 457 pound-feet of torque). This rear-wheel-drive coupe or convertible is available with a seven-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, a driver-selectable three-mode adaptive suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, a limited-slip differential, a carbon-fiber front splitter and rear diffuser, xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and keyless entry. Inside you'll find a full leather-trimmed interior, cruise control, automatic climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, memory functions for both front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel wrapped in simulated suede, column-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth, a navigation system, satellite radio, a USB port and Apple CarPlay functionality.
A large proportion of the Vantage's customization options are appearance-related. In addition to a wide array of exterior colors to choose from (affecting everything from the body to the grille surround), you can also select carbon-fiber mirror caps and side vent strakes for a custom look. Buyers can also specify the colors for interior leather upholstery, stitching and carpeting. Further options are available through the "Q by Aston Martin" bespoke program.
Extras include the Sport Plus package, which increases engine output to 568 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and adds unique gray wheels and simulated suede accents in the cabin. A few stand-alone options are available, including front parking sensors, a raised or low-profile center armrest, carbon-fiber paddle shifters, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded audio system. There are also a number of dealer-added accessories, such as custom luggage, a parcel shelf, carpeted mats, and both indoor and outdoor car covers.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish (5.9L V12; 8-speed automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Aston Martin Vanquish has received some revisions, including a completely revised infotainment interface in 2017. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Vanquish, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
|Driving
|5.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|2.5
|Utility
|2.5
Driving5.0
Comfort4.5
Interior2.5
Utility2.5
Features & Specs
|Volante 2dr Convertible
5.9L 12cyl 8A
|MPG
|13 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 4
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|568 hp @ 6650 rpm
Safety
FAQ
Is the Aston Martin Vanquish a good car?
Is the Aston Martin Vanquish reliable?
Is the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish?
The least-expensive 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $305,650.
Other versions include:
- Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 8A) which starts at $305,650
What are the different models of Aston Martin Vanquish?
More about the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish
The 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is a two-door coupe or convertible that goes toe to toe with premier exotic sports cars from Italy. Like most Aston Martins, the Vanquish is sold in a single trim that is completely loaded right out of the box. Options and upgrades are mostly limited to exterior and interior appearance modifications, but there are a few additions that serve practical purposes.
The heart beating under the hood of each Vanquish is a 5.9-liter V12 engine that produces 568 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. It powers the rear wheels via a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The list of standard features is generous, including heated seats, front and rear parking sensors and a 13-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay. There are a few individual options, such as ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a six-CD changer. However, the majority of Vanquish buyers will find their time spent perusing the extensive menu of color palettes.
The sheet metal is infinitely customizable, with a wide range of solid, metallic and pearlescent paints available. If it isn't in the catalog, you can specify your own shade through the tailored "Q by Aston Martin" program. Additional elements that can be altered include the brake caliper color and grille finish. For a more modern look, a carbon-fiber roof and carbon-fiber mirror caps are also available.
Inside, everything from the leather stitching to the center console applique can be customized to your liking. As with the exterior, the Q program can equip the cabin to your exact specification (though James Bond-inspired additions like ejector seats and active camouflage are sadly off the menu).
Like many handmade supercars, the Vanquish boasts exquisite materials and craftsmanship, but there is some variation with long-term durability of the trim pieces. The cabin is a bit of a mess from an ergonomic standpoint, so make sure you can easily use the infotainment system and get used to the unusual parking brake placement and operation before you buy. And when you decide the Vanquish is right for you, be sure to use Edmunds' unequaled shopping tools to help you find your perfect British sports car.
Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Overview
The Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is offered in the following submodels: Vanquish Coupe, Vanquish Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 8A), and Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Vanquish.
