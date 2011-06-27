More about the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish

The 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is a two-door coupe or convertible that goes toe to toe with premier exotic sports cars from Italy. Like most Aston Martins, the Vanquish is sold in a single trim that is completely loaded right out of the box. Options and upgrades are mostly limited to exterior and interior appearance modifications, but there are a few additions that serve practical purposes. The heart beating under the hood of each Vanquish is a 5.9-liter V12 engine that produces 568 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. It powers the rear wheels via a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The list of standard features is generous, including heated seats, front and rear parking sensors and a 13-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay. There are a few individual options, such as ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a six-CD changer. However, the majority of Vanquish buyers will find their time spent perusing the extensive menu of color palettes. The sheet metal is infinitely customizable, with a wide range of solid, metallic and pearlescent paints available. If it isn't in the catalog, you can specify your own shade through the tailored "Q by Aston Martin" program. Additional elements that can be altered include the brake caliper color and grille finish. For a more modern look, a carbon-fiber roof and carbon-fiber mirror caps are also available. Inside, everything from the leather stitching to the center console applique can be customized to your liking. As with the exterior, the Q program can equip the cabin to your exact specification (though James Bond-inspired additions like ejector seats and active camouflage are sadly off the menu). Like many handmade supercars, the Vanquish boasts exquisite materials and craftsmanship, but there is some variation with long-term durability of the trim pieces. The cabin is a bit of a mess from an ergonomic standpoint, so make sure you can easily use the infotainment system and get used to the unusual parking brake placement and operation before you buy. And when you decide the Vanquish is right for you, be sure to use Edmunds' unequaled shopping tools to help you find your perfect British sports car.

Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Overview

The Used 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is offered in the following submodels: Vanquish Coupe, Vanquish Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 8A), and Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 8A).

