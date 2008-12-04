Used 2006 Acura RSX
Pros & Cons
- High-revving Type-S engine, nimble handling, sharp steering, clean interior design, plenty of standard equipment.
- Modest torque output, tight rear-seat headroom, forgettable exterior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With an overall feeling of refinement, and exemplary steering, the 2006 Acura RSX is a car you can drive to work everyday and still cut loose in it over the weekend.
Vehicle overview
When Acura came to be in 1986, it had two cars for sale: the Integra hatchback and Legend sedan. The Integra quickly became a favorite of driving enthusiasts and commuters alike; it was responsive and energetic while also being practical and relatively inexpensive.
Though the Acura car lineup has grown since then -- there are now six different models -- the sport hatchback lineage continues on with the RSX. True to form, this is one of the best sport hatchbacks currently available.
The base RSX serves quite adequately as a daily driver. It's easy to pilot and the large cargo area adds utility. In Type-S form, this Acura car is considerably more fun, though its exclusive six-speed manual transmission will put off potential buyers who are unwilling to shift gears themselves. Regardless of trim, the RSX is a front-drive sport hatchback you'll want to consider. Like other Honda and Acura products, it expertly blends performance, comfort and features into a package that costs less than most of the competition. If you're looking for a car that can do it all, the 2006 Acura RSX aims to please.
Acura RSX models
The Acura RSX two-door sport hatchback comes in two trim levels: base and Type-S. Both are well-equipped. With the base RSX, you get standard features such as 16-inch alloy wheels; automatic climate control; power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; a power moonroof; a leather-wrapped steering wheel; and a CD player. These items, plus 17-inch wheels, stronger brakes, firmer suspension tuning, a rear spoiler and an in-dash six-disc CD changer come on the Type-S. Leather seats are also standard on the Type-S, and you can upgrade the base car's cloth with leather if you so desire.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Both the RSX and RSX Type-S feature 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engines. Like most Acura engines, they are smooth and high-revving. The base RSX puts out 155 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 139 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. For the Type-S, Acura tunes the engine to bring horsepower up to 201 (at 7,800 rpm) and 140 lb-ft of torque (at a lofty 7,000 rpm). Coupes like the Mustang and Tiburon GT provide considerably more low-end torque and, as such, are more tractable for city driving than the RSX, but both will have you paying more at the fuel pump. The base RSX comes equipped with either a five-speed manual or an optional five-speed automatic transmission. The automatic features Acura's Sequential SportShift, a special mode that allows the driver to select individual gears quickly by moving the transmission lever into a special gate. The Type-S has an exclusive six-speed manual.
Safety
The Acura RSX comes with standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes and side airbags for front occupants. In government crash tests, the RSX received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact tests, it received four stars for front-occupant protection.
Driving
Neither engine offers an abundance of torque, and the Type-S motor, in particular, needs to be revved quite high in order to achieve maximum acceleration. The six-speed shifter, however, is quite exemplary in its feel and quickness. On curvy roads, the Type-S feels secure and buttoned down, though the base Acura car is still pretty sporty. The Acura's ride quality is a little on the stiff side compared to softer coupes like the Hyundai Tiburon and Scion tC, but those looking to add a dose of sport to their daily commute will not be disappointed. Bear in mind, though, that Honda's new Civic Si coupe can deliver comparable performance for a few thousand dollars less than the Acura RSX Type-S.
Interior
Drivers wanting to relax after strafing twisty roads should enjoy the RSX's driver-oriented cockpit, contemporary materials, easy-to-use automatic climate controls and large metallic-faced gauges. Front-seat occupants will be comfortable, but adults sitting in back will find headroom is lacking. The Acura RSX has 17.8 cubic feet of luggage space.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought the car new and have only to replace the battery. 85,000 plus miles and no tune-up or plugs needed yet. Normal oil changes every 5,000 miles are my only expense so far other than a set of tires. Best car I have every owned - period!
I was pleasantly surprised by the cars handling and performance. It's a 5 speed Tiptronic automatic with a 2.0 L4 Vtec engine. The car also handles great and easy to make lane changes. Since the car is pretty light, it doesn't need a huge displacement engine to make it go fast, although a turbo would be nice aftermarket upgrade for those who had the type-s model. I don't usually like 4 cylinder engines, but this one is quite a bit larger than most (Most are 1.6 L). It's also quite a bit torquey for one as well (can get it to squeal on brisk acceleration). The '05/'06 Models have the upgraded lighting and wheels which give it more of a luxurious look then previous years.
The RSX type S is a great all around car. The exterior looks awesome. Engine is great. Has plenty of power in the top end. The midrange suffers. Interior design is nice. It's a simple design, but I still like it. Sound system is great. I wouldn't change anything about it. Transmission is one of the best I've driven. Throws are quick and light. Great feel. Pedals are good for heel-toeing. Brakes are nice and strong. Seats are awful. They support you well but will hurt you after about an hour. This car feels nice and solid, is pretty fun to drive. Plenty of interior storage space. Hatch has plenty of room for luggage and other junk.
Great car overall. A few minor set backs. Water would leak into the rear taillights before update was performed. The sunroof is extremely loud and sends hurricane winds into the car when open since it opens outward and not into the body. Your rear passengers will hate that Special feature but its funny. Due to these cars stiff sport suspension they do rattle a lot since they are rough over bumps, small bumps are the worst. Now for the good stuff. By far the most fun car I've ever owned. Always fun, always exciting from day 1 to day 1275. The ride feels very stable and secure. Power: your friends won't believe its only a 4 cylinder. As a Honda employee for over 9 years this is a great car.
Features & Specs
|Type-S 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|201 hp @ 7800 rpm
|2dr Hatchback w/Leather
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6500 rpm
|2dr Hatchback w/Leather
2.0L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6500 rpm
|2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Acura RSX a good car?
Is the Acura RSX reliable?
Is the 2006 Acura RSX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 Acura RSX?
The least-expensive 2006 Acura RSX is the 2006 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,325.
Other versions include:
- Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,845
- 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $21,475
- 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $22,375
- 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $21,225
- 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,325
What are the different models of Acura RSX?
More about the 2006 Acura RSX
Used 2006 Acura RSX Overview
The Used 2006 Acura RSX is offered in the following submodels: RSX Type-S, RSX Hatchback. Available styles include Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A), and 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2006 Acura RSX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Acura RSX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 RSX 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 RSX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2006 Acura RSX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2006 RSX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2006 Acura RSX?
Which 2006 Acura RSXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Acura RSX for sale near.
Can't find a new 2006 Acura RSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura RSX for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,466.
Find a new Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,962.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2006 Acura RSX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
