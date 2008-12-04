5 star reviews: 86 %

4 star reviews: 9 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 94 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, No problems at all

Thomas Daly , 04/07/2015

Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Bought the car new and have only to replace the battery. 85,000 plus miles and no tune-up or plugs needed yet. Normal oil changes every 5,000 miles are my only expense so far other than a set of tires. Best car I have every owned - period!

4.125 out of 5 stars, This is no Honda Civic

Scotty , 01/07/2010

I was pleasantly surprised by the cars handling and performance. It's a 5 speed Tiptronic automatic with a 2.0 L4 Vtec engine. The car also handles great and easy to make lane changes. Since the car is pretty light, it doesn't need a huge displacement engine to make it go fast, although a turbo would be nice aftermarket upgrade for those who had the type-s model. I don't usually like 4 cylinder engines, but this one is quite a bit larger than most (Most are 1.6 L). It's also quite a bit torquey for one as well (can get it to squeal on brisk acceleration). The '05/'06 Models have the upgraded lighting and wheels which give it more of a luxurious look then previous years.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great Car

Brandon , 04/12/2008

The RSX type S is a great all around car. The exterior looks awesome. Engine is great. Has plenty of power in the top end. The midrange suffers. Interior design is nice. It's a simple design, but I still like it. Sound system is great. I wouldn't change anything about it. Transmission is one of the best I've driven. Throws are quick and light. Great feel. Pedals are good for heel-toeing. Brakes are nice and strong. Seats are awful. They support you well but will hurt you after about an hour. This car feels nice and solid, is pretty fun to drive. Plenty of interior storage space. Hatch has plenty of room for luggage and other junk.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Great car overall

Honda Guy , 02/09/2010

Great car overall. A few minor set backs. Water would leak into the rear taillights before update was performed. The sunroof is extremely loud and sends hurricane winds into the car when open since it opens outward and not into the body. Your rear passengers will hate that Special feature but its funny. Due to these cars stiff sport suspension they do rattle a lot since they are rough over bumps, small bumps are the worst. Now for the good stuff. By far the most fun car I've ever owned. Always fun, always exciting from day 1 to day 1275. The ride feels very stable and secure. Power: your friends won't believe its only a 4 cylinder. As a Honda employee for over 9 years this is a great car.

Write a review

See all 94 reviews