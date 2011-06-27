Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $13,995Great Deal | $4,054 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT126,437 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE05DR220993
Stock: M220993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,600Great Deal | $3,561 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ173,057 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McCormick Motors - Nappanee / Indiana
You will find that this 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe has features that include a GPS System , Heated Outside Mirrors which come in extra handy during the cold winter months, and Trailer Brake System . This distinguished vehicle also has a Premium Bose Sound System, Adjustable Pedals , and Accident Response . This distinguished vehicle also has a Homelink System , a Trailer / Tow Package , and side-mirror turn signals. Don't forget it also has Blind Spot Monitoring , Dual Power Seats , and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) . This vehicle also includes: Third Row Seat - Steering Wheel Audio Controls - Running Boards - Remote Engine Start - Power Windows - Power Liftgate - On*Star - Navigation System - Leather Seat Trim - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Entertainment / DVD Package - Multi-zone Climate Control - Automatic Climate Control - Back-Up Camera - Heated Steering Wheel - Multi-Information Display - Wood Trim - Steering Wheel Controls - Memory Seats - Compass - Radar Sensor - Traction Control - Steering Wheel Cruise Control - Power Mirrors - Front Tow Hooks - Daytime Running Lights - Anti Theft System - Digital Instruments - Air Suspension - Disc Brakes - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Bluetooth Connection - Tinted Glass - Rear Head Air Bag - Garage Door Opener - Flexible Fuel Capability - Anti-Lock Brakes - Auxiliary Video Input - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors - Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet - Adjustable Head Rests - Center Console - Auto Headlamp - Auto Dimming R/V Mirror - Single-Disc CD Player - Front Side Air Bags - Rear Window Wiper - Child Proof Locks - Beverage Holder(s) - Center Arm Rest - Trip Computer - Digital Clock - Split Folding Rear Seat - USB Port(s) - Trip Odometer - Vent Visors - Tilt Steering Wheel - Remote Trunk Release - Rear Window Defroster - Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCE06DR200452
Stock: 02821T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- $17,798Great Deal | $3,393 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT94,641 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Luxury Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD/Dvd Player Black Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere; Custom Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding And Driver-Side Auto-Dimming Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seat Release; Second Row; Power Release Only Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Heated Second Row Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench; 3-Passenger Solid Paint Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Universal Home Remote Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum; 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Tahoe LT doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Chevrolet marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The Tahoe LT is well maintained and has just 94,641mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Tahoe LT. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Black Granite Metallic Chevrolet Tahoe. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2013ChevroletTahoeLT. The Chevrolet Tahoe LT is in a class on its own. So much so, that Chevrolet didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Tahoe, Tahoe Hybrid and Suburban are all sturdy full-size trucks, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Tahoe and Suburban handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth exterior might suggest. In addition, the Tahoe Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet is fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. Interesting features of this model are Towing and hauling ability, fuel-saving hybrid drivetrain available, quiet, refined interior, available seating for up to nine, ride and handling, and available luxury features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE00DR344041
Stock: DR344041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $17,600Great Deal | $3,179 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT109,991 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. At home in the country and in the city, this 2013 4WD Chevrolet Tahoe LT has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE04DR223920
Stock: 02594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $17,985Great Deal | $5,198 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT86,763 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wallace Genesis - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBE0XDR195439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,470Great Deal | $3,122 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT118,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru of South Hills - McMurray / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE01DR154331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,295Great Deal | $4,746 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT81,400 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE00DR342810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995Great Deal | $1,799 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT151,941 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBE07DR327346
Stock: 327346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,998Great Deal | $2,955 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT91,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Thank you for your interest in one of Smart Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 91,757mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Chevrolet Tahoe is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Tahoe, Tahoe Hybrid and Suburban are all sturdy full-size trucks, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Tahoe and Suburban handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth exterior might suggest. In addition, the Tahoe Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet is fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. This model sets itself apart with Towing and hauling ability, fuel-saving hybrid drivetrain available, quiet, refined interior, available seating for up to nine, ride and handling, and available luxury features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBE09DR164635
Stock: 164635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,988Great Deal
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT108,931 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Class Direct - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBE03DR218558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,288Great Deal | $2,786 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT121,770 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dearth Motors - Monroe / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE08DR297549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995Great Deal | $2,006 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ124,623 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCE08DR334525
Stock: T34525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $21,995Great Deal | $1,908 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ98,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DeFelice Of Pt Pleasant - Point Pleasant / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCE00DR133847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,999Great Deal | $3,290 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ108,965 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lexus of Birmingham - Birmingham / Alabama
Why Lexus of Birmingham? No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Lexus of Birmingham.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCE08DR375611
Stock: TDR375611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $14,995Great Deal | $2,345 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT139,000 milesDelivery available*
Price Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Price / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE04DR334483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995Great Deal | $1,964 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT155,290 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fenton Fine Used Cars - Fenton / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE03DR123856
Stock: 123856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,995Good Deal | $2,668 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT105,510 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
John Elway's Crown Toyota - Ontario / California
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD, Light Titanium/Dark Titanium Leather, 18" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bright Chrome Grille Insert, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Navigation System, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Park Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Satin Chrome Tubular Assist Steps, Skid Plate Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Z71 Off-Road Appearance Package.Crown Toyota typically sells between 600 and 700 new vehicles every month making it a top five Toyota dealer in the nation! We get more clean, one owner trade-in vehicles than any dealer in the Inland Empire! Most car dealers have to buy their inventory from rental car companies or auctions. The vehicles that end up at auctions are usually those that other dealers have rejected for some reason. We rarely need to go out and buy inventory for our used car department. Please stop by soon and check out our huge selection of clean, one owner cars, trucks, vans and SUV's. Many of which are Toyota Certified with low interest financing and a great warranty built in! Shop the smart way at John Elway's Crown Toyota! At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. One Price, Simple, No Games.At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. Our One Price, Simple, No Games philosophy takes the hassle and frustration out of buying a vehicle. We monitor the market for what each vehicle is actually selling for after all the hours of back and forth negotiation. Then we post one price - our BEST price - on every vehicle upfront, saving you time and frustration." Please contact us for further information. John Elway wants to be ''YOUR''Toyota dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE08DR170185
Stock: 2088255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$17,450Good Deal | $1,539 below market
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT121,101 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ken Garff Jaguar - Salt Lake City / Utah
3rd row seating for 8 passengers, Rear air Heated front and rear seats, Rear entertainment, Satellite radio, Bluetooth, Homelink, Sunroof, Running boards, Tow package, rear power lift gate, remote start and so much more. Stop in today to see this great vehicle and to take it for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE08DR335295
Stock: 1J0045B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020