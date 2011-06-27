Close

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Luxury Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD/Dvd Player Black Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere; Custom Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding And Driver-Side Auto-Dimming Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seat Release; Second Row; Power Release Only Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Heated Second Row Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench; 3-Passenger Solid Paint Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Universal Home Remote Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum; 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Tahoe LT doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Chevrolet marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The Tahoe LT is well maintained and has just 94,641mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Tahoe LT. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Black Granite Metallic Chevrolet Tahoe. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2013ChevroletTahoeLT. The Chevrolet Tahoe LT is in a class on its own. So much so, that Chevrolet didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Tahoe, Tahoe Hybrid and Suburban are all sturdy full-size trucks, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Tahoe and Suburban handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth exterior might suggest. In addition, the Tahoe Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet is fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. Interesting features of this model are Towing and hauling ability, fuel-saving hybrid drivetrain available, quiet, refined interior, available seating for up to nine, ride and handling, and available luxury features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSKBE00DR344041

Stock: DR344041

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020