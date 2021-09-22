Burnouts, powerslides, closed roads, racetracks — that's what people think the Edmunds test crew does all day, right?

Not always. Like most of you, we also drive our test cars mundane miles through suburban sprawl, inch forward on hopelessly jammed freeways and go on grocery runs.

But behind every story, supporting and quantifying every editor's driving impressions, you'll find what we call "the numbers." They're the backbone of our credibility as a completely independent and unbiased car-shopping resource. The numbers are proprietary — we record them ourselves using our own staffers and equipment at a private facility. And there's never a thumb on the scales for one automaker or another. We report the results exactly as they happened, because our mission is to equip the shopper with the best possible information during the decision-making process.

The numbers are familiar to anyone who has spent any amount of time reading car reviews. Acceleration time from zero to 60 mph; quarter-mile acceleration (elapsed time and speed); emergency braking distance from 60 mph to a dead stop; lateral acceleration, or "grippiness," around a skid pad.

Yet producing a trustworthy set of numbers for a test vehicle is anything but simple. That's why we take our time to get it right, and we don't skip over the hard parts, either. It requires an unrelenting insistence on standardized procedures, accurate measurement equipment, controlled conditions, dedicated testing locations and highly skilled drivers with a knowledgeable and consistent approach.

We're all about the numbers. Here's how Edmunds' Vehicle Testing Team powers the most trusted reviews in the business.