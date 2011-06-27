  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(117)
Appraise this car

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy interior, truck-like durability.
  • Spotty build quality, dated interior design.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$6,499
Used Tahoe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and a well-sorted suspension, the Tahoe is one of the best full-size sport-utes on the market.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet calls its Tahoe a "real" sport-utility, implying that sport-utes are more about getting things done than doing them in style. With nearly every automaker offering an SUV these days, it takes a lot of effort to be unique. However, despite differing opinions of what does and does not constitute a good SUV, the 2002 Tahoe has a whole lot going for it.

Built on the same platform as GM's full-size trucks, the Tahoe inherits the strength and durability of its workhorse brethren. The most recent redesign gave the Tahoe new sheet metal with enhanced corrosion protection and stronger dent-resistant steel. GM engineers further enhanced Tahoe's sturdiness with redesigned door hinges that last four times as long, while a unique front-end crush cap allows easy replacement in the event of a slow-speed crash.

Under the hood, the 2002 Tahoe offers two powerful Vortec engines. The 4800 V8 is standard on the LS and offers 275 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the LS and standard on the LT is the 5300 V8 that ups the ante with 285 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. All that power runs through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Even with class-leading levels of power, these engines lead their competition in fuel economy and are compliant with low emission vehicle (LEV) standards. This year, Chevrolet is even offering a flexible fuel version of the 5300 V8 which allows it to burn gasoline/ethanol fuel blends that produce less harmful emissions.

The powertrain benefits from previous upgrades that include the addition of a more durable rear axle, a strengthened differential case and stiffer axle shafts. But Chevy didn't bump up its off-road durability at the expense of the highway drive. With a 400 percent increase in body-mount structure stiffness over its predecessor and a five-link rear suspension, the Tahoe provides a smooth, quiet and extremely stable ride on virtually all road surfaces.

Inside is an innovative 50/50 split third-row seat that provides superior cargo flexibility and the possibility to boost passenger capacity to nine. Those eight other people will be better protected because this Tahoe has a host of advanced safety features, including four-wheel ventilated disc antilock brakes, front-seat side-impact airbags, seat-mounted safety belts in the first- and third-row outboard positions, and energy-absorbing foam on the interior surfaces. The base model Tahoe LS has added additional standard options this year that make it even more comfortable and functional than before. Six-way power driver and front passenger seats are now the norm along with heated outside mirrors, foglights, side-mounted assist steps and a programmable HomeLink transmitter for opening garage doors or automatic gates.

Hardcore off-road enthusiasts can order the Z71 off-road package, which gives the sturdy Tahoe an even greater assortment of protective equipment. A specially tuned suspension with larger shocks and jounce bumpers are added along with underbody skid plates to shield vital components. A locking rear differential and aggressively treaded tires aid in the traction department, while a roof rack and special Z71 appearance badges give it a distinctive look. All Z71 Tahoes also come standard with the OnStar vehicle assistance system just in case you venture a little too far from civilization. This Tahoe is one tough truck that can still handle itself well about town. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes for a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a sport-utility that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe should be on your short list.

2002 Highlights

All models get the previously optional Premium Ride suspension. LS Tahoes get six-way power driver and front passenger seats, along with foglights, heated outside mirrors, side-mounted assist steps and a programmable HomeLink transmitter for opening garage doors or automatic gates. The 5300 V8 is now capable of running gasoline/ethanol fuel blends.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
117 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Tahoe
kolocar,12/12/2015
LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
Purchased this 2002 LS (with most of the LT features) in April 2015 with 104K on the clock. It's now December 2015 and we are approaching 123K. We have driven it on at least a half dozen trips between Dallas and Chicago, Asheville-NC and Colorado Springs. With the exception of having to replace the flex fuel module, the truck has been amazing. Extremely comfortable, and with handling reflexes that would otherwise be expected of a much smaller SUV. Absolutely love the 325 CID V8 - smooth and pulls strong all the way to 6000 rpm. It uses a quart of oil about every 6,000 miles - amazing. It has hauled anything we have had to stuff into it. June 18, 2016 Update: Just passed 132K. Have just been filling the tank and changing the oil/filter. And enjoying every mile behind the wheel. A comment on the suspension. The GM "ComfortRide" suspension is generally too soft for my liking. On normal roads it can get a little bouncy. But where the suspension really excels is on gravel or dirt roads, or pothole-filled gravel parking lots. Still, overall, I would like it to be more controlled in normal driving. Sept 30, 2016 Update: Just passed 139K miles. Still just changing the oil/filter, rotating the tires. Our most recent new task for the tireless Tahoe has been to tow a roughly 3000 pound travel trailer. Recently took in on a 3000 mile trip from Dallas to Myrtle Beach and back. We use tow-haul mode depending on the situation (hills, heavy traffic, etc.) - works as advertised. Even with the 3.73 rear end and the 325 CID V8 (yields about 1900RPM at 70MPH in 4th/OD gear), you feel the extra weight of the trailer. Still, the 325 seems to have plenty of power when needed when going up hills and passing slower traffic. Real world gas mileage continues to be 12-14 around town, 16-17 highway - without the trailer; 13-14 highway while towing the trailer.
Best vehicle around
vthokie12,12/19/2012
Purchased LT 4x4 model used with 42K miles on it...now 130K miles later the only thing I've had to do is put gas and oil in this work horse and it goes! I have owned everything under the sun and typically have maintenance problems with vehicles around 100K, but the Tahoe has broken that mold and I could not be happier. Hopefully they still make them like this when I buy a newer one.
This was the best car I've owned!
Lindsey G.,09/16/2015
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I'll miss my Tahoe. My mom and dad bought it with about 45k miles on it and gave it to me when it got to about 190k. I drove it for about 3 years until it got to 265k! I had to replace some things but at over 200k miles I felt like that was normal. Then, I got a 2009 Buick Enclave with 28k miles on it and have had to do more work to it than I ever thought about doing to the Tahoe! Great car to own.
2002 Tahoe LT w/Autoride
Rhet,03/15/2002
Overall this has been the best vehicle I have ever owned! Power, Comfort, and Reliability.. it's all there! I test drove an LT with out the Autoride option, and one with... for the difference in price, the Autoride option is WELL WORTH the extra money! VERY SMOOTH RIDE!
See all 117 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is priced between $6,499 and$6,499 with odometer readings between 153000 and153000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,499 and mileage as low as 153000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,649.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,226.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,878.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Tahoe lease specials

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles