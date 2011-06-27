  1. Home
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo space. Powerful V8 engine. Easy to drive.
  • Unrefined on-road ride. Mushy brake pedal. Oddly reclined seatbacks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Compact sport-utility vehicles get most of the attention nowadays, but for folks with big families--or scads of goods to lug around--they're just not spacious enough inside. Chevrolet offers a solution to this problem with the Tahoe, based on the full-size C/K pickup platform but garageable in either two- or four-door body styles.

At a glance, the four-door Tahoe and larger Suburban look nearly identical, but a Tahoe measures 20 inches shorter. Beneath the hood sits a Vortec 5700 V8, rated for 255 horsepower. Two-door 4WD Tahoes with LS or LT trim can be equipped with a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 instead of the Vortec 5700.

From the driver's seat forward, Tahoes are virtually identical to Chevy's full-size pickups. Space is massive up front. Capable of towing as much as 7,000 pounds, four-door Tahoes seat either five or six passengers, and an underbody-mounted spare tire helps boost cargo space.

On the Interstate, the Tahoe rides nicely, but the wide body takes some getting used to if you're accustomed to compacts. Turning onto smaller roads, it suddenly feels more like a truck. Easy to control either way, this sizable machine is reasonably maneuverable, if driven with discretion. The V8 is strong, and the four-speed automatic transmission shifts neatly.

Think about the "entry assist" running boards if your regular riders aren't so nimble. They help. So do the robust grab bars that ease entry into the rear seats. Rear cargo doors are standard, but a lift glass version is available.

New for 1998 is an optional automatic four-wheel drive system that shifts between 2WD and 4WD as conditions warrant. No longer is it necessary to push a button on the dashboard o actively engage four-wheel traction. Also new is an option package that includes such goodies as heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, carpeted floor mats, an electrochromic rearview mirror with integrated compass and outside temperature readout, a rear cargo mat, a programmable Homelink transmitter, and 46mm Bilstein shocks. A theft deterrent system is standard on all Tahoe models, and three new colors are available.

Because Chevrolet targets customers with an income of $85,000 a year, luxury conveniences such as these are part of upscale Tahoe packages. The typical prospect is an upscale 40-year-old man who currently drives a Chevy Blazer and is attracted to a vehicle's size and power. Those attributes, the Tahoe has in abundance, as does its little-different GMC Yukon counterpart.

With the introduction of the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet loses its dominance of the full-size SUV market. Further complicating matters, the Tahoe is based on a decade-old platform, while the slightly larger, slightly less expensive Expedition is derived from all-new F-Series underpinnings. While the Expedition is certainly the better off-road vehicle, we feel the Tahoe delivers superior urban performance due to its lower ride height, more maneuverable size, and zippy Vortec V8. But drive both before making a final decision, unless you're a dyed-in-the-wool Chevy fan.

1998 Highlights

Autotrac is a new optional automatic four-wheel-drive system that switches from 2WD to 4WD automatically as conditions warrant. A new option package includes heated seats and heated exterior mirrors. Second-generation airbags deploy with less force than last year. A theft-deterrent system is standard, and color selections are modified.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(60%)
4(22%)
3(15%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

12 years, 157,000 miles, 1 owner
FC,07/31/2010
The title speaks for itself. I'm the original owner of this truck. Bought it back in '98 with 11 miles on it. It now is pushing 160,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. I plan on keeping this truck until the wheels fall off. Every time I think of selling or trading it in for something with better mileage, it proves its usefulness, whether it be hauling a load of furniture, pulling a stump in the backyard, towing a trailer, or it snows! I could go on and on about the virtues of my Tahoe. Its taken me across the country many times, and still goes to the grocery store and work every day. Finally starting to show a little rust on the rockers, but that's to be expected.
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe Review
John Wagner,07/24/2002
This truck is a brilliant package. Towing is bliss with the power of the Vortec 350. The interior is well designed, everything is right where it should be. I have 81,500 miles on my truck and there isn't a squeek or rattle to be found. The 4WD autotrac works flawlessly in low traction situations. The transmission performs wonderful...smooth shifts, with or without towing. I have yet to find something I do not like about this truck! I recently made a 1,500 mile trip and the truck averaged 21 mpg on the highway doing 75 mph. I am not complaining with all of the available power and torque on tap. JOB WELL DONE CHEVROLET!
Tahoe Strong
Steve-O,10/03/2008
I really enjoy my Tahoe. I purchased it because I need a 4wd vehicle to get me to and from the fire station during snowstorms. I have been impressed so far. Besides the gas mileage, I'm very happy with it so far. It has over 120,000 miles on it and I feel comfortable driving it across country. Although I am a light foot when I drive on the highway, I still only average 17. That said, I love it and I bought it knowing what kind of milage a 5.7 v8 gets.
Solid as a rock
pman,07/18/2008
I bought this truck new in 1998. I currently have 115K miles. It will go just about anywhere, and it has. From the sand dunes in Baja, river gorges in the Anza Borrego desert, winter storms in Big Bear, it just goes, and in comfort. Repairs: Around 60K miles exhaust manifold gaskets, Cat, fuel injectors clogged. (ARCO may be a bit cheaper but it clogged my injectors in first 50-60K miles, while last 60-70K miles I've used better gas, no problems, still going strong). About 100K miles, fuel pump, wiper motor. Just had first A/C service, still on original shocks. First major tuneup at 90K miles! No change in drivability since new, hold up well to dogs, kids, idiots in parking lots, etc.
See all 40 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe

