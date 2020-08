Close

Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming

The used Chevrolet Tahoe is the perfect SUV for a growing family! Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 8 cylinder Gold Mist Metallic SUV that makes room for the whole family. With 196,991 miles and priced at $10,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK13088J164762

Stock: 3446B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-14-2020