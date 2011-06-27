Close

Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio

--- 7 PASSENGER!! --- SUNROOF --- DVD REAR ENTERTAINMENT!!! --- NAV / GPS --- HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS --- 4WD --- BACKUP CAMERA --- 3RD ROW --- BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM --- 20" WHEELS! --- TRAILER PKG--- DRIVER SEAT MEMORY --- RUNNING BOARDS --- POWER LIFTGATE --- RAIN SENSE WIPERS --- REAR SENSORS --- ZERO ACCIDENT!! ---We've just taken in a LOADED, 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with 171,691 miles. It is White Diamond Tricoat in color with a Light Cashmere/Ebony Leather interior. Under the hood of this LTZ, you'll find the Vortec 5.3L V8 engine, paired with the 4-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD.This Tahoe LTZ features 20" polished alloy wheels, running boards, fog lights, tow hitch, and a full roof rack! The exterior is still quite solid having only minimal rust and minor imperfections!Being the LTZ, it has EVERYTHING!!! You gain amazing features like a rear DVD Entertainment System, a power sunroof, and plush leather seats that come heated as well as power adjustable with driver side memory!Plus, it has heated rear seats and remote vehicle start! You also gain convenience features like automatic tri-zone climate control, an auto dimming mirror, Home Link, rear parking assist, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and so much MORE!Other features worth mentioning is the 3rd row seating and a 2nd row Captain Chairs with a power release seat. For sound, you gain a premium Bose Audio System that features a CD player, an auxiliary jack and XM Satellite radio (subscription). This one comes with Navigation and it has a rear DVD entertainment system!Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. This is a really solid, 4WD 2008 Chevy Tahoe LTZ that's all set up and ready to go, summer, winter, and everything in between! Come in for a no pressure test drive today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK13018R229470

Stock: 64649A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020