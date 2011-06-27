Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
- $10,990Great Deal | $3,212 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT196,991 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
The used Chevrolet Tahoe is the perfect SUV for a growing family! Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 8 cylinder Gold Mist Metallic SUV that makes room for the whole family. With 196,991 miles and priced at $10,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13088J164762
Stock: 3446B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- $14,495Great Deal | $4,047 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT120,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK130X8R226860
Stock: MB1GNFK1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $2,622 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT183,436 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brad Manning Ford - DeKalb / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Vortec 5.3L V8, 4WD, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Sunroof, Heated Leather seats, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD & XM Satellite, Rear-View Camera System, XM Satellite Radio. 3 owners, NO ACCIDENTS!!*** Brad Manning Ford serving the communities of DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Elburn, Hinckley, Geneva, St Charles, Sandwich, Malta, Genoa, Hampshire, Aurora, Oswego, Oregon, Kirkland, Kingston, Waterman, and Shabbona. Celebrating 100 years in business in June 2020!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13068J106505
Stock: T106505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $2,811 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS155,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Black Diamond Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13098J127624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,950Great Deal | $2,133 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS190,062 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
SALE PRICE! REDUCED FROM $7950. NOW ONLY $6950. CHEAPEST TAHOE IN TOWN! Financing for good & bad credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13028R223712
Stock: 223712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,599Great Deal | $3,995 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT121,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC13008R244619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,353Great Deal | $4,203 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT171,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jack Wolf Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Belvidere / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13038J238105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900Great Deal | $2,469 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT209,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Newport Auto Sales - Newport / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13028R162345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,200Great Deal | $4,654 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT211,074 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neals Auto Sale - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13018J134552
Stock: 552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,987Great Deal | $2,713 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT191,179 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Knudtsen Chevrolet - Post Falls / Idaho
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Z71 Summit White 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive4WD, ebony Leather, 18' x 8' Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Cloth 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD & XM Satellite, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Convenience Package 1, Convenience Package 2, Custom Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Floor Console, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front anti-roll bar, Front Full-Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Fully automatic headlights, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar 1-Year Directions & Connections Plan, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Satin Chrome Pull Door Handles, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Speed control, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tubular Assist Steps, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio, Z71 Off-Road Appearance Package, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Manual Lumbar Control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors w/Z71, Power Heated Manual-Folding Outside Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, TOW PACKAGE, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HAS SERVICE RECORDS, CLIMATE PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL SERVICES CURRENT, 4X4, TRAILER PACKAGE, Z 71 PACKAGE, 4WD, ebony Leather, 18' x 8' Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Cloth 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD & XM Satellite, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Convenience Package 1, Convenience Package 2, Custom Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Floor Console, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front anti-roll bar, Front Full-Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Fully automatic headlights, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar 1-Year Directions & Connections Plan, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power driver
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13008R202583
Stock: KK8352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $8,995Great Deal
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS148,789 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Javy Auto Sales - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC13098R110143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Good Deal | $1,842 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT172,684 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Kia - Saginaw / Michigan
Look!! Look!! Look!!! PRICE DROP!!! Are you interested in a simply great SUV? Then take a look at this extensive SUV** 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again*** Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, Convenience Package 2...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13078R263770
Stock: 45263770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- Price Drop$9,999Fair Deal | $1,715 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT199,442 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
Chevrolet vehicles are known for being some of the most reputable cars on the road* Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Sun, Entertainment Destinations Package, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD XM Satellite, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Rearview Camera System, Engine Block Heater...! Big grins!! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 19 MPG Hwy*** Incredible price!!! Priced below NADA Retail.. New Inventory** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! 4 Wheel Drive!! Big grins!! Chevrolet vehicles are known for being some of the most reputable cars on the road* Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Sun, Entertainment Destinations Package, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD XM Satellite, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Rearview Camera System, Engine Block Heater... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2008Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Black. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13038J222969
Stock: UT14969B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $15,995Good Deal
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT118,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stogner Auto Sales - El Paso / Texas
JUST IN HURRY!!! 2008 CHEVROLET TAHOE LTZ 4X4 LOADED LEATHER HEATED SEATS FRONT AND BACK NAVIGATION SUNROOF REAR ENTERTAINMENT TOW PKG 3RD ROW. VERY CLEAN. CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN TITLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13048R187344
Stock: 4790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,540
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT155,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13038J172669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,531
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT180,739 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
5.3L V8 4WD 4 Speed automatic 4 Door Flexible POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE RUNNING BOARDS TRAILER HITCH REAR AIR CONDITIONING REAR HEATER REMOTE START POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - FRONT HEATED SEATS - REAR TV/DVD Player LUGGAGE RACK NAVIGATION SYSTEM ON-STAR 3RD ROW SEAT STABILITRAK POWER Hatch/Tgate CLOSER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS - 2ND ROW BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.73 AXLE RATIO SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER AUTO LEVEL SUSPENSION ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 20 WHEEL PARK ASSIST **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** ADJUSTABLE PEDALS E85 capable REAR VIEW CAMERAEbon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13018J252066
Stock: 8J252066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $16,250Good Deal | $3,599 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT81,498 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
***ALL Credit WELCOME with as low as $0 down payment!!! Recently inspected and ready to drive away today. Please feel free to call us at 757-321-1975 or go to our website to view our inventory www.godirect757.com You are welcome to apply to see how much your down payment is going to be. Pregunta por ROSI para ESPAÑOL! Recientemente inspeccionado y listo para conducir hoy! Enviame un mensaje para obtener más información. ¡Gracias Por Mirar!Disclaimer: Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach will never sell share or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply. Plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document preparation charge and any emission testing charge. Internet price expires today. Offer based on credit approval. Warranty exclusions may apply on some vehicles. Please call us for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13068J108285
Stock: C0305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,000Good Deal | $1,838 below market
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT171,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- 7 PASSENGER!! --- SUNROOF --- DVD REAR ENTERTAINMENT!!! --- NAV / GPS --- HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS --- 4WD --- BACKUP CAMERA --- 3RD ROW --- BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM --- 20" WHEELS! --- TRAILER PKG--- DRIVER SEAT MEMORY --- RUNNING BOARDS --- POWER LIFTGATE --- RAIN SENSE WIPERS --- REAR SENSORS --- ZERO ACCIDENT!! ---We've just taken in a LOADED, 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with 171,691 miles. It is White Diamond Tricoat in color with a Light Cashmere/Ebony Leather interior. Under the hood of this LTZ, you'll find the Vortec 5.3L V8 engine, paired with the 4-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD.This Tahoe LTZ features 20" polished alloy wheels, running boards, fog lights, tow hitch, and a full roof rack! The exterior is still quite solid having only minimal rust and minor imperfections!Being the LTZ, it has EVERYTHING!!! You gain amazing features like a rear DVD Entertainment System, a power sunroof, and plush leather seats that come heated as well as power adjustable with driver side memory!Plus, it has heated rear seats and remote vehicle start! You also gain convenience features like automatic tri-zone climate control, an auto dimming mirror, Home Link, rear parking assist, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and so much MORE!Other features worth mentioning is the 3rd row seating and a 2nd row Captain Chairs with a power release seat. For sound, you gain a premium Bose Audio System that features a CD player, an auxiliary jack and XM Satellite radio (subscription). This one comes with Navigation and it has a rear DVD entertainment system!Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. This is a really solid, 4WD 2008 Chevy Tahoe LTZ that's all set up and ready to go, summer, winter, and everything in between! Come in for a no pressure test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK13018R229470
Stock: 64649A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020