  • $10,990Great Deal | $3,212 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    196,991 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming

    The used Chevrolet Tahoe is the perfect SUV for a growing family! Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 8 cylinder Gold Mist Metallic SUV that makes room for the whole family. With 196,991 miles and priced at $10,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13088J164762
    Stock: 3446B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2020

  • $14,495Great Deal | $4,047 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    120,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia

    SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK130X8R226860
    Stock: MB1GNFK1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995Great Deal | $2,622 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    183,436 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Brad Manning Ford - DeKalb / Illinois

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Vortec 5.3L V8, 4WD, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Sunroof, Heated Leather seats, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD & XM Satellite, Rear-View Camera System, XM Satellite Radio. 3 owners, NO ACCIDENTS!!*** Brad Manning Ford serving the communities of DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Elburn, Hinckley, Geneva, St Charles, Sandwich, Malta, Genoa, Hampshire, Aurora, Oswego, Oregon, Kirkland, Kingston, Waterman, and Shabbona. Celebrating 100 years in business in June 2020!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13068J106505
    Stock: T106505
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995Great Deal | $2,811 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    155,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Black Diamond Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13098J127624
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,950Great Deal | $2,133 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    190,062 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri

    SALE PRICE! REDUCED FROM $7950. NOW ONLY $6950. CHEAPEST TAHOE IN TOWN! Financing for good & bad credit!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13028R223712
    Stock: 223712
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,599Great Deal | $3,995 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    121,300 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFC13008R244619
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,353Great Deal | $4,203 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    171,632 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jack Wolf Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Belvidere / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13038J238105
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,900Great Deal | $2,469 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    209,025 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Newport Auto Sales - Newport / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13028R162345
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,200Great Deal | $4,654 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    211,074 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Neals Auto Sale - Louisville / Kentucky

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13018J134552
    Stock: 552
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,987Great Deal | $2,713 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    191,179 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Knudtsen Chevrolet - Post Falls / Idaho

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Z71 Summit White 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive4WD, ebony Leather, 18' x 8' Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Cloth 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD & XM Satellite, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Convenience Package 1, Convenience Package 2, Custom Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Floor Console, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front anti-roll bar, Front Full-Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Fully automatic headlights, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar 1-Year Directions & Connections Plan, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Satin Chrome Pull Door Handles, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Speed control, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tubular Assist Steps, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio, Z71 Off-Road Appearance Package, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Manual Lumbar Control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors w/Z71, Power Heated Manual-Folding Outside Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, TOW PACKAGE, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HAS SERVICE RECORDS, CLIMATE PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL SERVICES CURRENT, 4X4, TRAILER PACKAGE, Z 71 PACKAGE, 4WD, ebony Leather, 18' x 8' Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Cloth 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD & XM Satellite, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Convenience Package 1, Convenience Package 2, Custom Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Floor Console, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front anti-roll bar, Front Full-Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Fully automatic headlights, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar 1-Year Directions & Connections Plan, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power driver

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13008R202583
    Stock: KK8352
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $8,995Great Deal

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    148,789 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Javy Auto Sales - Houston / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFC13098R110143
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,995Good Deal | $1,842 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    172,684 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McDonald Kia - Saginaw / Michigan

    Look!! Look!! Look!!! PRICE DROP!!! Are you interested in a simply great SUV? Then take a look at this extensive SUV** 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again*** Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, Convenience Package 2...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13078R263770
    Stock: 45263770
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • Price Drop
    $9,999Fair Deal | $1,715 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    199,442 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota

    Chevrolet vehicles are known for being some of the most reputable cars on the road* Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Sun, Entertainment Destinations Package, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD XM Satellite, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Rearview Camera System, Engine Block Heater...! Big grins!! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 19 MPG Hwy*** Incredible price!!! Priced below NADA Retail.. New Inventory** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! 4 Wheel Drive!! Big grins!! Chevrolet vehicles are known for being some of the most reputable cars on the road* Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Sun, Entertainment Destinations Package, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD XM Satellite, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Rearview Camera System, Engine Block Heater... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2008Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Black. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13038J222969
    Stock: UT14969B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $15,995Good Deal

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    118,082 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Stogner Auto Sales - El Paso / Texas

    JUST IN HURRY!!! 2008 CHEVROLET TAHOE LTZ 4X4 LOADED LEATHER HEATED SEATS FRONT AND BACK NAVIGATION SUNROOF REAR ENTERTAINMENT TOW PKG 3RD ROW. VERY CLEAN. CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN TITLE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13048R187344
    Stock: 4790
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,540

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    155,027 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13038J172669
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,531

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    180,739 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois

    5.3L V8 4WD 4 Speed automatic 4 Door Flexible POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE RUNNING BOARDS TRAILER HITCH REAR AIR CONDITIONING REAR HEATER REMOTE START POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - FRONT HEATED SEATS - REAR TV/DVD Player LUGGAGE RACK NAVIGATION SYSTEM ON-STAR 3RD ROW SEAT STABILITRAK POWER Hatch/Tgate CLOSER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS - 2ND ROW BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.73 AXLE RATIO SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER AUTO LEVEL SUSPENSION ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 20 WHEEL PARK ASSIST **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** ADJUSTABLE PEDALS E85 capable REAR VIEW CAMERAEbon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13018J252066
    Stock: 8J252066
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-22-2020

  • $16,250Good Deal | $3,599 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    81,498 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia

    ***ALL Credit WELCOME with as low as $0 down payment!!! Recently inspected and ready to drive away today. Please feel free to call us at 757-321-1975 or go to our website to view our inventory www.godirect757.com You are welcome to apply to see how much your down payment is going to be. Pregunta por ROSI para ESPA&Ntilde;OL! Recientemente inspeccionado y listo para conducir hoy! Enviame un mensaje para obtener m&aacute;s informaci&oacute;n. &iexcl;Gracias Por Mirar!Disclaimer: Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach will never sell share or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply. Plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document preparation charge and any emission testing charge. Internet price expires today. Offer based on credit approval. Warranty exclusions may apply on some vehicles. Please call us for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13068J108285
    Stock: C0305
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,000Good Deal | $1,838 below market

    2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    171,580 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio

    --- 7 PASSENGER!! --- SUNROOF --- DVD REAR ENTERTAINMENT!!! --- NAV / GPS --- HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS --- 4WD --- BACKUP CAMERA --- 3RD ROW --- BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM --- 20" WHEELS! --- TRAILER PKG--- DRIVER SEAT MEMORY --- RUNNING BOARDS --- POWER LIFTGATE --- RAIN SENSE WIPERS --- REAR SENSORS --- ZERO ACCIDENT!! ---We've just taken in a LOADED, 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with 171,691 miles. It is White Diamond Tricoat in color with a Light Cashmere/Ebony Leather interior. Under the hood of this LTZ, you'll find the Vortec 5.3L V8 engine, paired with the 4-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD.This Tahoe LTZ features 20" polished alloy wheels, running boards, fog lights, tow hitch, and a full roof rack! The exterior is still quite solid having only minimal rust and minor imperfections!Being the LTZ, it has EVERYTHING!!! You gain amazing features like a rear DVD Entertainment System, a power sunroof, and plush leather seats that come heated as well as power adjustable with driver side memory!Plus, it has heated rear seats and remote vehicle start! You also gain convenience features like automatic tri-zone climate control, an auto dimming mirror, Home Link, rear parking assist, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and so much MORE!Other features worth mentioning is the 3rd row seating and a 2nd row Captain Chairs with a power release seat. For sound, you gain a premium Bose Audio System that features a CD player, an auxiliary jack and XM Satellite radio (subscription). This one comes with Navigation and it has a rear DVD entertainment system!Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. This is a really solid, 4WD 2008 Chevy Tahoe LTZ that's all set up and ready to go, summer, winter, and everything in between! Come in for a no pressure test drive today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNFK13018R229470
    Stock: 64649A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

