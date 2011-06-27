  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive interior with solid materials, smooth ride quality, smooth V8, comfortable seating, accommodates up to nine passengers.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, acceleration can be sluggish when fully loaded, hefty curb weight dulls handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's a little heavier than we'd like and it still doesn't have a fold-flat third row, but the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe is much more refined than the previous truck. Among full-size SUVs, it's a compelling choice.

Vehicle overview

The best seller of GM's full-size SUVs, the Chevrolet Tahoe has long been an easy go-to choice for families seeking a roomy, comfortable vehicle suitable for towing and off-roading. It's almost 2 feet shorter than Chevrolet's otherwise similar Suburban, which makes it more manageable in urban driving. The Tahoe is a corporate twin of the GMC Yukon, and the two differ only in equipment levels and front fascia trim. For 2007, the Tahoe is completely redesigned and gets more of everything that's important in the large SUV segment: power, cabin space, convenience features and safety equipment.

Alongside newer competitors, the previous-generation Tahoe was increasingly outclassed in its later years. The 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe rectifies most of the 2006 model's deficiencies. Interior fit and finish is now excellent as soft-touch materials, tight gap tolerances and stylish design are present. On the outside, the 2007 Tahoe's slab-sided exterior styling is clean, but in profile it looks more Ford than Chevrolet. A major benefit of the new look is improved aerodynamics -- with a 0.36 coefficient of drag (Cd), the Tahoe slices through the wind as efficiently as some sports cars.

Under the skin, the 2007 Tahoe is still a traditional body-on-frame SUV with a solid rear axle. But the chassis' evolution, though subtle, is significant. Chevrolet says that body stiffness has been increased significantly, and the old front torsion-bar suspension has been ditched in favor of a more supple coil-spring layout. Recirculating-ball steering has given way to a more precise rack-and-pinion system and the ABS-controlled four-wheel disc brakes are larger than they were before.

Because of its seating for up to nine, inviting cabin and powerful standard V8 engine, we suggest that consumers in need of a traditional, full-size SUV take a hard look at the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. Other vehicles in this class, such as the Dodge Durango, Ford Expedition and Nissan Armada, still offer a few advantages. The Expedition, in particular, betters the Tahoe with its fold-flat third-row seat and more comfortable ride. However, don't count the Chevy out, as we also feel the Tahoe, with its classier cabin and well-sorted powertrain, still deserves serious consideration.

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe models

There are three well-equipped trim levels in the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe full-size SUV family: base LS, luxurious LT and sporty LTZ. Most folks should be happy with the well-stocked LS, which counts stability control, full power accessories, dual-zone climate control, an MP3-capable CD player and a trip computer as standard features. The LT actually comes in three sub-levels: LT-1, LT-2 and LT-3. The LT-1 adds steering wheel-mounted audio controls, bucket seats with console, foglamps and color-keyed exterior trim. The LT-2 adds leather seating, a six-disc CD changer, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle starting and rear parking assist. Move up to the LT-3 and these features are added: side-curtain airbags, heated front seats (with 12-way driver adjustment) and a Bose audio system with XM satellite radio. Setting the LTZ apart are 20-inch alloy wheels, heated second-row seats, a locking rear differential, power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding second-row seats, a third-row seat and the Autoride rear air suspension. Major options for the Tahoe include a navigation system, a rearview camera and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

The full-size Chevrolet Tahoe has been completely redesigned for 2007. Interior materials quality is dramatically improved, and the Tahoe now has cleaner exterior styling, more accurate steering and a bit more power.

Performance & mpg

Chevrolet offers two V8s on the Tahoe in 2007. Standard on all early-build Tahoes is a 5.3-liter V8 with 320 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with GM's cylinder deactivation technology, this V8 earns a 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway EPA rating on two-wheel-drive trucks and a 15/21 rating for 4WD trucks. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. Maximum towing capacity is 7,700 lbs. Later in the model year, a 4.8-liter V8 with 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque will become standard on 2WD Tahoes, with the 5.3-liter available as an option.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all Tahoes, as is stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. A three-row side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor is standard on the LT-3 and LTZ and optional on all other Tahoes.

Driving

Even a 4WD Tahoe is fairly quick, getting to 60 mph in just 8.6 seconds. However, the Tahoe doesn't feel nearly so quick when carrying a load of passengers. Plus, dipping into the power will quickly pull mileage down to the low teens. There are only so many ways to trick physics: This is a 5,500-pound truck, after all. A new suspension with coil-over shocks up front and a five-link setup out back along with rack-and-pinion steering improve the Tahoe's handling dynamics and ride quality compared to the previous generation. The Tahoe doesn't feel particularly nimble around corners, though its 39-foot turning circle makes it fairly maneuverable in the city. When towing a heavy trailer, the Tahoe performs admirably. It's able to maintain speed up long grades, albeit with some gear hunting and rather loud exhaust noise.

Interior

Those used to past Tahoes won't recognize the 2007 version with its high-quality materials, fine fit and finish and logical control layouts. Depending on how you equip your Tahoe, anywhere from five to nine passengers can be transported, and maximum cargo capacity stands at 108.9 cubic feet -- around 12 cubes more than a Nissan Armada and roughly the same as a Ford Expedition. (Toyota's Sequoia has 19 more cubic feet of capacity, but only if you unbolt its second-row seats from the floor.) Although the Tahoe's second row is available with a power folding feature, the third-row seats must still be removed manually to optimize cargo space, and based on our experience, those seats are heavy and difficult to maneuver.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(65%)
4(19%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
252 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BE CAUTIOUS
edictal,06/21/2015
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
this is a out standing car for the most part but there are some down sides engineering wise. first of all the interior is fill with cheap plastic that cracks. second it burns through brakes like a race car and the most important in this segment of this car 2006 and up to present. the car has a defect in the engine where it causes oil to seap in to the cylinder and get burned up. well that may not sound bad at first but it begins to use oil in between oil changes. and the only to fix is buy new pistons or a new engine. mine is up to 2 quarts in between oil changes (3000 miles)
Oil consumption problem. Motor damage.
choward41,09/06/2013
I feel I have been taken advantage of by GM. My wife called me today while driving my daughter back from a doctors appointment to tell me the engine was making a funny noise. I asked all the normal questions if any trouble lights are on or what all the gauges say. Everything was normal. I told her to drive to nearby dealership. Ended up oil was low. $150 dollars later in rental car fees for 1 day and $100 service oil was added and some additive also for sound when engine was running which will sit over night for check in morning. I start researching on-line and called a family member that works at a chevy dealership and I am shocked!Well documented cases of major oil loss issues.
Best Vehicle I've ever owned.
Pon1,11/29/2006
Excellent acceleration. Smooth ride. Extremely comfortable and better fuel economy than previous models. I got every option possible and they all work flawlessly. Fantastic vehicle.
GM is making a big comeback
Sam J,11/10/2006
My most recent car was a Mercedes and my wife has a BMW. The drive quality is much better with the Tahoe. It is solid with zero rattles and a powerful engine. The interior is luxurious and passengers feel like they are sitting in first class aboard a 747. The Tahoe looks much better than the competition and truly stands out as most cars look the same these days
See all 252 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe
More About This Model

For you "red state" residents there's good news about the all-new 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe: It's bigger, bolder, more efficient, more luxurious, and more capable than ever! It's a confident expression of all that's right with America and the best full-size SUV ever built. No wonder the rest of the world really wants to live here.

For "blue state" dwellers here's the bad news on the same subject: GM is still addicted to full-size SUVs! Despite marginal improvements in efficiency, the new Tahoe is an indulgent, thirsty, oversized monster that threatens smaller vehicles while exacerbating America's dependence on imported oil and hastening global warming. So what if it's the best full-size SUV ever built? It's also why the rest of the world hates us.

For good or ill, this third-generation Tahoe is being born into a different America — or two different Americas — than the one the first-generation Tahoe entered in 1995. An America where, as this is written, unleaded regular sells for an average of $2.19 a gallon, car-based crossover SUVs have won buyers, and gas-electric hybrids carry a lot of prestige among a lot of high-income buyers.

However, the full-size SUV market is still thickly profitable, and GM had to change to stay in the game. All large-SUV sales have been hammered recently, but the aging second-generation Tahoe and its brother GM products have been among the worst hit.

This past November Chevy sold just 7,850 Tahoes — down nearly 20 percent from November 2004. Meanwhile, sales of the larger Suburban were off 43.6 percent, and open-bed Avalanche deliveries dove 31 percent. And that's despite incentive packages that have dealers knocking $9,000 or more off suggested retail prices.

"We're realistic, and we don't expect the segment to grow," GM Vice Chairman Bob Lutz told The Detroit News. "But there are people who want and need the capabilities of a full-size SUV."

The blue state hard-core is never going to embrace the new Tahoe. But the red state diehards will love it. At least those who can afford it. The sticker price of our loaded Tahoe LT test vehicle — which had such optional luxuries as a power liftgate, a DVD entertainment system and a rearview camera — was $48,639.

Familiarly unfamiliar
The Tahoe on sale this month is the first of 12 products — including the various versions of the Chevrolet Suburban and Avalanche, Cadillac Escalade, and GMC Yukon — that GM will introduce this year based on the new T-900 architecture. It's better not because of any startling innovations, but because this time GM finally got the details right.

In general specification, the incoming Tahoe isn't much different from the outgoing one. It still rides on a ladder frame; the rear suspension is still a solid axle on coil springs; the front suspension is still upper and lower control arms; and there's still a 5.3-liter V8 in its nose feeding a four-speed automatic transmission.

Initially available only as a 4x4 (two-wheel-drive versions will come later this year), the new Tahoe is slightly bigger than the old one. The wheelbase carries over at 116 inches but overall length stretches from 196.9 inches to 202. Height is up from 76.7 to 77 inches and width has expanded from 78.9 inches to 79. But it looks more massive than that thanks to featureless flanks and a tall, blunt nose.

The chassis' evolution is subtle, but significant. The front torsion bars have been ditched in favor of suppler coil springs, recirculating ball steering gives way to a more precise (if no more communicative) rack and pinion system, and the ABS-controlled four-wheel disc brakes are upsized.

GM may have passed on an independent rear suspension (the market has been ho-hum about the IRS under Ford's Expedition and Lincoln Navigator), but this solid axle is well located with five links, and the ride is quiet and secure thanks to the unobtrusive standard StabiliTrak stability control. And the midline Tahoe LT's P265/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler HP tires are quiet and grippy (Tahoes also come in LS stripper and over-the-top LTZ models).

Is the handling sporty? No. This truck's reflexes are muted. But the turning circle is a tight 39 feet, so it's maneuverable, and aimed for the horizon on an interstate, there aren't many better cruisers. Even when the blind-to-reality navigation system recommended a shortcut across Santa Barbara County's unmaintained and rock-strewn Refugio Canyon Road, the Tahoe never lost its composure.

More powerful, more efficient
While the displacement hasn't changed, the engine certainly has. GM proclaims it as a new "Gen IV" version of the small-block V8. There's still a single camshaft in the redesigned cast-iron block bumping pushrods actuating two valves per combustion chamber in aluminum cylinder heads.

But the compression ratio has risen from 9.5-to-1 to 9.9-to-1, and combined with a new 32-bit engine control computer and more powerful ignition, that has knocked output up from 295 to 320 horsepower while adding GM's "Active Fuel Management" cylinder deactivation technology (formerly called "Displacement on Demand"). A similarly upgraded 290-hp, 4.8-liter version of the small-block V8 will come on two-wheel-drive Tahoes.

The Active Fuel Management system's operation is impossible to detect, the engine and transmission feel perfectly matched to one another, and GM claims best-in-class EPA-rated fuel economy of 15 mpg in the city and 21 on the highway. And the truck is decently quick humping to 60 mph in just 8.6 seconds. But indulging that power will quickly sink mileage down into single digits. There are only so many ways to trick physics — this is a nearly 5,600-pound truck with a big V8.

Best. Fake. Wood. Ever.
After decades of lackluster GM interiors, the new Tahoe's is astonishing. The dashboard looks like it was lifted out of a 1998 BMW 740iL (a great dash), scaled up 10 percent, and shoved into this truck. The switchgear operates elegantly and the materials feel high-quality. It's hard to imagine better-looking real wood than the faux burl forest inside this truck.

For the first time, the Tahoe's inside door handles are high on the door where humans can reach them. The seat anchors have moved from the seats to the B-pillar where they can be adjusted to something approaching comfort. The new seats are well shaped and the plastic surfaces are well grained.

There aren't auto-up functions on the power window switches to go with the auto-down, and side-source sunlight can wipe out visibility of the center-mounted navigation and entertainment system monitor. But it's hard to find fault with where the first two rows of passengers sit.

And yet, the Tahoe lacks the disappearing third-row rear seat many of its competitors feature. And when the Tahoe's third-row seats are removed, they leave behind raised plastic mounts that prevent laying cargo flat against the floor. For such an otherwise well-executed interior, this is a misstep.

Form, function and towing
The eight-seat 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe doesn't have a big, practical advantage over crossovers like the eight-passenger Honda Pilot. Except, of course, for towing. Rated to haul 7,700 pounds behind it, the Tahoe can lug more than twice what the Pilot can and that's a bedrock virtue in red states where boats, campers and car carriers are part of the American dream.

Bob Lutz is right, there isn't much growth left in the full-size SUV market as people who have been buying them as minivan substitutes move over to crossovers or even — ACK! — minivans. And in some blue states the stigma such vehicles now carry may be a load many buyers would rather not bear.

But if you need this, this is as good as this gets.

Second Opinion:

Senior Road Test Editor Josh Jacquot says:
I've always wanted to make a movie. No, not like you're thinking. My movie would be of soccer moms parking their full-size SUVs in spaces sized for compact cars. It would be a comedy. You know what I'm talking about — the back and forth routine of gear mashing and wheel sawing that inevitably results in door dings for vehicles on either side of the truck once it finally comes to rest. Now that would be funny.

Or at least it would have been funny. Chevy's new-for-2007 Tahoe is foiling my plans. The new Tahoe is quieter, slicker, more fuel-efficient and more convenient. Specifically, it's fraught with technologies that make it easier for soccer moms to go about their daily duties, parking included.

Changes that will be most obvious to soccer moms happened inside. The switchgear I've become accustomed to in GM vehicles, which looked like it was made by Fisher-Price, has been replaced with flush-fitting, attractive controls for the radio and ventilation. Interior materials are better-looking as well.

Since reversing an SUV is a consistent pain in the ass, Chevy has made that easier with an optional rearview camera and ultrasonic parking assist. Bolstering parking lot bliss even further is a revised steering ratio for the hydraulic power-assisted rack and pinion steering. Even the rear hatch has an automatic closure.

Chevy knows soccer moms make all the decisions these days. Catering to these ladies of suburbia has kept the Tahoe atop the sales list of full-size SUVs since 2001. Doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon. So much for my movie.

Road Test Editor Brian Moody says:
The 2007 Chevy Tahoe is a giant leap forward for a truck I've only recently admitted was a little outdated. The new interior is very very nice. I'd go as far as to say it equals or tops the interior of the current Cadillac Escalade.

One feature I especially found thoughtful is in the navigation system. I've found that the "points of interest" feature on many nav systems to be very helpful. You can use it to find ATMs or gas stations or whatever, but it's always a pain in the bottom to turn on and off, frequently requiring several layers of menus and submenus. Not so in the new Tahoe. There's a simple "POI" button on the map screen, and pressing it brings up the list of categories. This may seem small but it makes a huge difference in terms of driver distraction.

I also like driving the new Tahoe, but it feels heavier and bulkier than the previous version, which I remember as having a tighter feel to the suspension. The steering is also too quick for me — it borders on jumpy or nervous.

But overall, the new Tahoe is a huge and needed improvement over the previous version. It might not be as revolutionary as the 2000 Chevy Tahoe was — this new version is more of an evolution — but it will help keep Chevrolet competitive in a segment the company virtually created with the Suburban.

Stereo Evaluation:

System Score: 9.0

Components: The nine-speaker Bose system is standard on our LTZ; it comes with a single CD player that can read MP3 CD and DVD-A discs. A radio with an in-dash six-CD changer is available on LS and LT-1 models. A Dual Play radio is optional and provides two separate, single-disc player slots for playing CD audio and the DVD video for the rear-seat entertainment system. There's also a mini-jack input for playing portable MP3 devices.

The new Tahoe also offers a choice of two touchscreen DVD-based navigation radios on LT2, LT3 and LTZ models. Ours was equipped with a rear-seat entertainment package and a head unit that has two DVD slots; one for a map disc and the other for rear-seat entertainment.

Performance: Like the Tahoe itself, the audio system is a big step forward over the previous version. The Bose speakers sound great and the controls are user-friendly with only a few exceptions.

Our Tahoe was equipped with a navigation system and the audio controls work in concert with its 6.5-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen allows for some innovative features and is part of the reason this system earns such a high score. Like Audi's Multi Media Interface, this Tahoe system allows the driver to customize a favorites list without regard for AM, FM or XM radio. All can coexist on one list that shows up horizontally at the bottom of the screen when pressing the "FAV" button. We also like the dedicated page for tone adjustments and the fact that it doesn't "time out" or go away automatically. Our only gripe here is that the touchscreen buttons are rather small and won't work by simply holding your finger on them — you must repeatedly press the bass or treble button to adjust it.

Another thoughtful feature is that the system lets you add or delete XM radio categories from a simple, easy-to-access list. If you know for certain that you will never listen to the category "Country" or "Urban," just delete it from the categories list and you won't have to scroll through it on your way to "Sports" or "Rock."

Aside from all this the stereo sounds very good. The bass is nice and deep but sharp at the same time. Midrange and highs can get a little overwhelming but with proper adjustment they round out the sound and add detail even to pop music.

Although this isn't a surround-sound system, the Tahoe's expansive cabin gives music a big space to fill and the sound seems to envelop the occupants. Separation is also very good with different instruments distinguishable from one another.

Best Feature: Innovative features and ease of use.

Worst Feature: Some touchscreen buttons are a little small.

Conclusion: This is a stereo we'd expect to find in an Escalade not a Chevy Tahoe. The controls have a quality feel and, despite many touchscreen choices, everything makes sense and is easy to understand. Oh, and it sounds great, too. — Brian Moody

Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

