Used 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNEK13T06J102503

Stock: 625A

Certified Pre-Owned: No