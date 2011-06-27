  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(96)
Appraise this car

1999 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo space. Powerful V8 engine. Easy to drive.
  • Unrefined on-road ride. Mushy brake pedal. Oddly reclined seatbacks.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,395 - $2,916
Used Tahoe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Compact sport-utility vehicles get most of the attention nowadays, but for folks with big families(or scads of goods to lug around) they're just not spacious enough inside. Chevrolet offers a solution to this problem with the Tahoe, based on the full-size C/K pickup platform but garageable in either two- or four-door body styles.

At a glance, the four-door Tahoe and larger Suburban look nearly identical, but a Tahoe measures 20 inches shorter. Beneath the hood sits a Vortec 5700 V8, rated for 255 horsepower. Two-door 4WD Tahoes with LS or LT trim can be equipped with a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 instead of the Vortec 5700.

From the driver's seat forward, Tahoes are virtually identical to Chevy's full-size C/K pickups. Space is massive up front. Capable of towing as much as 7,000 pounds, four-door Tahoes seat either five or six passengers, and an underbody-mounted spare tire helps boost cargo space.

On the Interstate, the Tahoe rides nicely, but the wide body takes some getting used to if you're accustomed to compacts. Turning onto smaller roads, it suddenly feels more like a truck. Easy to control either way, this sizable machine is reasonably maneuverable, if driven with discretion. The V8 is strong, and the four-speed automatic transmission shifts neatly.

Think about the "entry assist" running boards if your regular riders aren't so nimble. They help. So do the robust grab bars that ease entry into the rear seats. Rear cargo doors are standard, but a lift glass version is available.

In 1998, Chevrolet introduced an optional automatic four-wheel drive system that shifts between 2WD and 4WD as conditions warrant. No longer is it necessary to push a button on the dashboard to actively engage four-wheel traction. For 1999, the cargo net has been deleted from the standard equipment list, and new colors have been added to the paint chart. Why has Chevrolet begun producing the 1999 Tahoe already? Seems there was a little problem with meeting 1998 Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, so by switching to a 1999 model year designation, GM has bought itself a little time to make up for the lousy fuel economy the Tahoe tends to get.

Because Chevrolet targets customers with an income of $85,000 a year, luxury conveniences are part of upscale Tahoe packages. The typical prospect is a 40-year-old man who currently drives a Chevy Blazer and is attracted to a vehicle's size and power. Those attributes the Tahoe has in abundance, as does its little-different GMC Yukon counterpart.

With the introduction of the Ford Expedition a few years ago, Chevrolet lost its dominance of the full-size SUV market. Further complicating matters, the Tahoe is based on a decade-old platform, while the slightly larger, slightly less expensive Expedition is derived from more modern F-Series underpinnings. The Ford's edge will shrink by 2000, when a completely redesigned Tahoe based on the all-new Chevrolet Silverado pickup debuts. Buyers might want to wait for a while, because the new truck will be much improved. However, a 2-door Tahoe will not make the cut for the next millennium, so snap one up now while you have the chance. This single remaining full-size 2-door SUV has a limited future.

1999 Highlights

The standard cargo net is deleted, and new colors are added as Tahoe enters final model year on this platform.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(49%)
4(34%)
3(16%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.3
96 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My 1999 Chevy Tahoe
tramhue,12/19/2012
I can honestly say I really enjoy the reliability of my 1999 Chevy Tahoe with it's powerful 5.7 liter engine. I am a HVAC and water-proofing contractor and this truck exceeds all my expectations. I also charter fish on Lake Erie and this vehicle tows my Sea-Ray with little effort. I had to replace the fuel pump a couple years ago..and get a tune-up after 140 K miles, but let me tell Chevy cannot improve much on this vehicle.
Made In The USA SUV with good towing capability
V8-Snail,02/22/2016
LS 4dr SUV
I bought the vehicle used in 2014 at only 69,000 miles for $2,680.00, I know buying a 15 years old vehicle even with the low mileage was very risky, however what the heck I have good mechanical ability. Gas mileage is a joke for this truck, I think I am going to make a bumper sticker that said "I am supporting OPEC, one full gas tank at the time". It doesn't help my truck had the towing package with 3.73 rear diff gearing, even freeway driving only give me about 15 MPG. Of course in the SoCal freeway we need to drive at 80MPH to keep up with the traffic flow, and this high speed doesn't help. So the first thing you will have to replace on the 5.7L vortec (L31 Engine), is the intake manifold gasket and replace the coolant with the regular green prestone stuff. This would cost at the minimum about $700 at the dealership. So learn how to do this yourself. Second, make sure you drain and replace filter on the auto transmission fluid, and while you at it might as well install the corvette servo and Transgo shift kit (4L60E-HD2). This make your slush box shift a little quicker and actually make the the heavy vehicle feels lighter on its wheels. Third, check the high pressure power steering hose, most of the time this will also go bad. Fourth, check the brakes and replaced all worn out parts, this vehicle have a very underrated braking system thus you need it at the tip top conditions just to have a decent stopping distance. I also replaced the brake master cylinder to the NBS Tahoe (2001-2003) master cylinder. This help the braking a little but caution still needed when driving this heavy vehicle. Fifth, tune up by replacing the plugs, dist. rotor and cap, and belt. I don't see the need to replace the plug wires on tune up. Use the good oil for older high mileage vehicle, like Valvoline Maxlife. Other things that needed to repair on mine: 1. Passenger door latch - bent, caused difficulty in opening the door. 2. Power window main switch - rear passenger window will not work from the driver controller. 3. Radio light off - didn't fix yet. 4. Vanity mirror light and cover off the sunshade broken - didn't fix yet. 5. Cracked top dashboard - GM used a very low quality plastic in my opinion, all the interior plastics are suspect and especially the top dash cover. 6. Headlights sometimes dimmed - didn't fix yet and not really sure why. 7. Drive shaft u joint broke - this got me and the family stranded in the middle of the freeway and required towing, and the repair and replacement cost for the damage to drive shaft and transmission yoke was a little over $900.00 almost half the value of the truck. I should just left this beast on the 15 Freeway, but i just loved it too much. The way you sit high and have good visibility at all angle it's just priceless! It's also good for towing, even just towing the uhaul trailer. This truck inside creaks and groan as you drive through rough surface and the dash completely rattling during driving through an unimproved road, but still I loved it.
Great SUV
jeffersons,02/25/2012
I've owned a 94, 98, and 99 Tahoe, all of which have been exceptional vehicles. My 99 currently has 174k, looks great, sounds great, and has been very reliable. It might be slightly more expensive on gas than most vehicles, but the cheap maintenance more than makes up for it. At 140k I replaced the mechanism that opens the driver-side door. It was an easy fix and I was able to do it on my own in about 20 minutes. At 150k I had to replace the fuel pump. From what I understand this is a fairly common fix. Be sure to replace it with a GM factory fuel pump. 174k and only $800 spent on nonroutine maintenance! Looking forward to many years on the road!
Prime Example Of American Trucks!
heavychevy99,08/11/2011
This is my 2nd go round with a tahoe. My first was a 97 and was an excellent rig! My current tahoe is a 99 and basicly reflects the 97 i had but has a few more cool options, Heated seats, Rear AC for the kiddos, This rig is hard to beat for the money spent. I paid $3800 for this 99 and it has 170K on it and still going strong. The Engine performs excellent, has great power and tows my 7000lb boat all the time. I read a few reviews of people bashing the transmissions in these tahoes but if you take care if it it will return the favor ( I.E. DO NOT TOW HEAVY LOADS IN OVER DRIVE! ) and treat it to a nice trans cooler and it will last forever. All in all this is an excellent SUV for the money!
See all 96 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV, 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, LT 2dr SUV 4WD, LT 2dr SUV, LS 2dr SUV 4WD, LT 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and LS 2dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,720.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,787.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,443.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Tahoe lease specials

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles