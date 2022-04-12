Skip to main content
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $63,000
What to expect
  • New long-wheelbase variant of the three-row Wagoneer SUV includes more cargo room
  • A turbocharged inline-six replaces standard Wagoneer's V8
  • New Carbide model replaces flashy chrome trim with stealthy black elements
  • Part of the second Wagoneer generation introduced for 2022
  • 2023

