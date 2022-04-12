The Wagoneer L's gains should be felt once you look into the third row and beyond. The stretched wheelbase moves the wheel arch away from the door cutout, which will likely improve the ease of getting in and out of the third row. The wheelbase is stretched 7 inches, contributing to an increase in the amount of cargo space behind the third row. While the Wagoneer has a respectable capacity of 27.4 cubic feet, the Wagoneer L offers about 50% more room, at 42.1 cubic feet.

If you need an SUV with a lot more room to stash luggage and equipment for the kids' soccer sessions, the Wagoneer L seems like the way to go.