When Jeep reintroduced the Wagoneer last year, it was the first time in decades that a proper large SUV had graced the Jeep lineup. With mechanical bits borrowed from a Ram 1500, the Jeep Wagoneer is a three-row utility vehicle that goes head-to-head with the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, among others. It even spawned an even more luxurious Grand Wagoneer cousin that competes with the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade.
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $63,000
What to expect
- New long-wheelbase variant of the three-row Wagoneer SUV includes more cargo room
- A turbocharged inline-six replaces standard Wagoneer's V8
- New Carbide model replaces flashy chrome trim with stealthy black elements
- Part of the second Wagoneer generation introduced for 2022
- 2023
