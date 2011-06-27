Vehicle overview

The 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe continues much as before, and that, no doubt, is just fine with a sizable number of folks who've grown to appreciate its mix of truck toughness and surprisingly refined practicality.

Like the Chevrolet Suburban to which it's related, the Tahoe is a do-anything, go-anywhere sport-utility vehicle. Its truck-based architecture and strong V8 engine allow it to tow heavy loads, and the available four-wheel-drive system can take you off-road or through the snow. These aren't necessarily activities that are undertaken every day, but only a vehicle with big-truck capability can deliver when the time comes. And yet when it comes to everyday use, the Tahoe's relatively comfortable ride and its well-executed cabin with three rows of seats make it a practical choice. In the era of the crossover, few vehicles offer such a combination.

Within its segment, the Chevy Tahoe compares well to the 2011 Ford Expedition and 2011 Toyota Sequoia. The Expedition offers a third-row seat that conveniently folds away to expand cargo capacity, yet the Ford isn't as powerful as the Tahoe. The Sequoia is the Tahoe's most serious competitor; it offers a similar mix of performance and utility. We'll also point out that if pure passenger use is more important than toting and towing, a large crossover SUV is a better pick. The 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and its GM siblings as well as the 2011 Ford Flex and 2011 Lincoln MKT offer better on-road handling, superior fuel economy and more flexible interior arrangements.