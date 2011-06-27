  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(262)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, interior materials could use improvement.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,980 - $7,995
Used Tahoe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and a long list of available options, it's no wonder the Tahoe is the best-selling full-size sport-ute on the market.

2004 Highlights

Chevrolet offers revised 16- and 17-inch aluminum wheels, and 17-inch all-season tires are now optional on LT models. Other new features include a tire-pressure monitor and Hydroboost brakes that provide more reserve stopping power and decreased pedal effort, according to Chevrolet. A traction assist feature is available on two-wheel-drive Tahoes equipped with a locking rear differential. The trailering package includes a 7-to-4 pin brake wiring adapter. Finally, for added safety, there is now a front-passenger seatbelt reminder.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
262 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 262 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

267k miles and going strong
s.amburgey@sbcglobal.net,10/04/2015
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I bought a 2004 Z71 Tahoe 5.3l from the original owner in 2009. it had 94k miles. After owning the last 11 years, I can say it is the best, most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. It has 267k miles and has the original engine and transmission. It has only had a few minor issues (1) 2 water pumps at 140k miles and 220k, (2) fuel pump at 235k (3) had the "Service Airbag" light come on. I found out the most common problem is corrosion on the front impact sensors. Found a website that explained how to replace them, so I did. Solved the problem.
Transmission Needed Replacement at 81,000
larryillinois,08/09/2011
Transmission failed at 81,000. Transmission fluid flushed and transfer case fluid serviced at 47,000 miles by Chevy dealer at a cost of $235.00. Service representative told me that the seal between the transmission and (I believe he said) the transfer case failed and the transmission fluid went into the transfer case. Caused transmission fluid to be three quarts low from the internal leak. Even though no fluid ever leaked out of the vehicle, the GM representative said it was my fault because the transmission fluid should have been checked at each oil change. The transmission failed while I was driving down the highway. Total cost of GM remanufactured transmission $3,922 installed.
Best SUV on the Planet!!
richohaa,10/26/2003
I traded in my 1997 Tahoe for a 2003 model. What a truck!! The LT model has every amenity on the planet! It is the most comfortable, best handling, and sleekest looking SUV anywhere. Don't even bother looking at another SUV...The Tahoe is simply the best. RAS
233K Miles and Still Running Like a Champ!
DJwazlo,08/14/2015
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I purchased our 04' Chevy Tahoe new from the Chevy dealer in 2004 as our daily driver family car and let me tell you, it gets driven every day. It is the base model with cloth interior. Sticker price at the time was $38K. It is now 2015 and we have put over 233,000 miles on this same vehicle and it is still running like a champ with no mechanical issues what so ever. Praise GOD! The only issues we have had are the instrument cluster gauge went out at about 150K miles, which is typical with GM vehicles, and the A/C blower was replaced at around 180K miles. That is it. We have not had any engine or transmission problems of any kind. And to be quite honest we have never had the transmission service done ever on the vehicle like the dealer recommends, just routine oil changes about every 5K - 7K miles, sometimes we have even gone as far as 10K - 12K miles before the next oil change. Just check the fluid levels , (oil, Transmission fluid, coolant, brake fluid) from time to time and that is it. Needless to say I will be getting another Chevy Tahoe when the time comes, my goal is to get 500K miles out of this wonderful 04 Tahoe before that day comes. :)
See all 262 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is priced between $7,980 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 140776 and211047 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,980 and mileage as low as 140776 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,966.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,308.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,727.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,177.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Tahoe lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles