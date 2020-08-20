Used 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

We've owned three Tahoes and the 2014 is our absolute favorite. We were so sad when we went last week to start our search for a 2016 or 2017 because the new body style is horrible compared to the 2014. They've made the vehicle squattier and you lose a fair amount of the visibility. Sitting in the driver's sea, you feel a little like you're down in a hole and if you raise the seat all the way up, then it isn't a comfortable feel. Whoever came up with that terrible design must not have realized that one of the things that made Tahoes so fabulous was the great visibility and the feeling of sitting up high. So now we are quickly searching for a low mileage 2014 instead of moving to the next generation. We hope they will realize the error of their ways and redesign our beloved Tahoe. Update to my prior review - if you have the generation from 2007-2014, we would advise you to keep it as long as possible. Our 2014 Tahoe got to around 100k miles and we made the mistake of trading it for a 2015 Escalade Platinum. If we could do it over again, we would have kept our fabulous 2014. The ride and the comfort is much, much better in the prior body style.

