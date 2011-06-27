Vehicle overview

Chevrolet is calling their new Tahoe a "real" sport utility, implying that sport-utes are more about getting things done than doing them in style. With nearly every automaker offering an SUV these days, it takes a lot of effort to be unique. However, despite differing opinions of what does and what does not constitute a good SUV (i.e., BMW's X5), the 2000 Tahoe has a whole lot going for it. This is courtesy of the full redesign it got this year. For 2000, the Tahoe is stronger, easier to drive on and off the road, and gets some new seats and safety features.

Available with either two- or four-wheel-drive, this Tahoe has a redesigned frame and body that are similar in appearance, but stronger and more rigid than previous models. The body is made of more durable exterior sheetmetal, thanks to improved corrosion protection and stronger dent-resistant steel. The engineers rethought everything, even redesigning the door hinges so they last four times as long and putting a unique crush cap on the front so you don't have to replace the whole front end in a moderate-speed accident with a slow-moving tree.

Under the hood, the 2000 Tahoe comes with Chevy's powerful new Vortec V8 engines, offering 275 horsepower from the 4.8-liter motor on the base model and 285 horsepower from the 5.3-liter motor on the LS and LT models. All that power runs through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. While these engines are stronger than last year, they lead their competition in fuel economy and are compliant with low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards, making them safer for driving in Mother Nature's backyard.

The powertrain has been beefed up for 2000, offering a more durable rear axle, strengthened differential case, and stiffer axle shafts. But Chevy didn't bump up its off-road durability at the expense of the highway drive. With a 400 percent increase in body-mount structure stiffness and a five-link rear suspension, this redesign provides a smoother, quieter and more stable ride on virtually all road surfaces.

Inside all the new metal is an innovative 50/50 split third-row seat that provides greater cargo flexibility and the possibility to boost passenger capacity to nine. Those eight other people will be better protected in the 2000 model because this Tahoe has a host of advanced safety features, including four-wheel, ventilated disc antilock brakes, front-seat side-impact airbags, seat-mounted safety belts in the first- and third-row outboard positions, and an energy-absorbing foam on the interior surfaces, reducing the chances that your less-than-bright friends will hurt their heads while exiting. Built on the same foundation as the Chevy Silverado pickup, this Tahoe is a tough SUV, redesigned to be stronger and safer than it's ever been. There are plenty of reasons to buy an SUV these days and many of them have nothing to do with unpaved roads. If you want a sport utility that can handle a ditch better than many, the redesigned 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe should be on your short list.