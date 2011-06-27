  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Completely redesigned, strong body and frame, more powerful engines.
  • Not a luxury-driving experience, won't impress your friends.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a powerful, roomy, and easy to drive full size SUV, the Tahoe is a hard to beat.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet is calling their new Tahoe a "real" sport utility, implying that sport-utes are more about getting things done than doing them in style. With nearly every automaker offering an SUV these days, it takes a lot of effort to be unique. However, despite differing opinions of what does and what does not constitute a good SUV (i.e., BMW's X5), the 2000 Tahoe has a whole lot going for it. This is courtesy of the full redesign it got this year. For 2000, the Tahoe is stronger, easier to drive on and off the road, and gets some new seats and safety features.

Available with either two- or four-wheel-drive, this Tahoe has a redesigned frame and body that are similar in appearance, but stronger and more rigid than previous models. The body is made of more durable exterior sheetmetal, thanks to improved corrosion protection and stronger dent-resistant steel. The engineers rethought everything, even redesigning the door hinges so they last four times as long and putting a unique crush cap on the front so you don't have to replace the whole front end in a moderate-speed accident with a slow-moving tree.

Under the hood, the 2000 Tahoe comes with Chevy's powerful new Vortec V8 engines, offering 275 horsepower from the 4.8-liter motor on the base model and 285 horsepower from the 5.3-liter motor on the LS and LT models. All that power runs through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. While these engines are stronger than last year, they lead their competition in fuel economy and are compliant with low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards, making them safer for driving in Mother Nature's backyard.

The powertrain has been beefed up for 2000, offering a more durable rear axle, strengthened differential case, and stiffer axle shafts. But Chevy didn't bump up its off-road durability at the expense of the highway drive. With a 400 percent increase in body-mount structure stiffness and a five-link rear suspension, this redesign provides a smoother, quieter and more stable ride on virtually all road surfaces.

Inside all the new metal is an innovative 50/50 split third-row seat that provides greater cargo flexibility and the possibility to boost passenger capacity to nine. Those eight other people will be better protected in the 2000 model because this Tahoe has a host of advanced safety features, including four-wheel, ventilated disc antilock brakes, front-seat side-impact airbags, seat-mounted safety belts in the first- and third-row outboard positions, and an energy-absorbing foam on the interior surfaces, reducing the chances that your less-than-bright friends will hurt their heads while exiting. Built on the same foundation as the Chevy Silverado pickup, this Tahoe is a tough SUV, redesigned to be stronger and safer than it's ever been. There are plenty of reasons to buy an SUV these days and many of them have nothing to do with unpaved roads. If you want a sport utility that can handle a ditch better than many, the redesigned 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe should be on your short list.

2000 Highlights

The engineers at Chevy redesigned the Tahoe from top to bottom, making it safer, more powerful and a more pleasurable vehicle to drive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(58%)
4(29%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love My Truck!
cluv,10/25/2014
My Tahoe has over 256,000 miles on it. I had to replace the transmission around 190,000 miles. Unfortunately I had to replace the transmission with one that had 167,000 miles on it because it was hard to find another. Other than that, no major problems. Replaced tie rods twice, but the roads are full of pot holes here. Sadly, the break lines rusted and broke. I decided I am just going to let it go instead of fixing it. This truck has gotten my family through many winters and deep snow.
300,000 mile review
Nick,02/08/2018
LS 4dr SUV 4WD
I bought my Tahoe new, I have put almost every of the 300k miles on the odometer myself. It is difficult to rate the "electronics" or "active safety" for it's day, the electronics were good - but let's get real, it has no BT, no phone connectivity, no USB ports - none of that existed in 2000! Blind spot monitor was called a mirror and looking over your shoulder - 300k miles and I haven't hit anyone! It has an AM/FM CD and TAPE DECK. I love HD radio, BT and XM, but the car keeps running. I have had this vehicle to it's axles in mud, to it's hood through snow, rain so hard you couldn't see the hood - it kept going. Before getting this car I would trade about every other year... this one is 18 years old and I still like it. Repairs - as of late I have had a couple, alternator at 290k, I hit something and replaced the transfer case at 275k otherwise it's been tires, brakes - shocks one time. This is a great vehicle. My final assembly was Janesville, WI - they must have had a great crew working the day my Tahoe came off the line. 2/2018 UPDATE - Literally 2 hours after I wrote this review my transmission went out. It was a great run for 17 years and 300k miles. If new Tahoe's were affordable to me I would get another today.
Going for 200K
Brian,02/16/2010
At the time this was one of the largest single largest investments our family had made. 10 years later, well worth it. We just hit 170K and just had our first major repair - oil seals were leaking. We have done nothing to this truck except the usual - tires, batteries, brakes and oil/fluids. If you take care of these trucks they definitely take care of you.
Like a rock
Sam,08/14/2007
I'm very pleased with my Tahoe after 74k miles. No transmission issues but have had the ABS module go out twice. First time was under warranty and the second time I had it repaired for about $200 instead of the $1,200 the dealer wanted. Also came with a 5 yr warr instead of 12 month. The rest of the braking system is great, still on original pads and rotors. Plenty of power to tow trailer and people. And even thought gas mileage isn't great, it's better than what some Ford and Dodge owners I know are getting.
See all 45 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, LT 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV, LT 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,840.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,183.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,311.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,891.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

