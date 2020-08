Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

Yark Chevrolet - Perrysburg / Ohio

*Leather Seats*, *Remote Engine Start*, *Luxury Pkg*, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear-View Camera System, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Z71 Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers. Silver Birch Metallic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT2 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK23029R215679

Stock: WP4396A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020